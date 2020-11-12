Thomas Ravenel’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Whether you’re an avid Southern Charm watcher or have only watched one episode, you’re definitely familiar with star Thomas Ravenel. Former South Carolina treasurer Ravenel has made quite a name for himself on the show, and fans have since been invested in his luxurious and upscale lifestyle. Even though Ravenel is no longer on Southern Charm, he is still an important part of the show for many.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ravenel has an estimated net worth of about $6 million. So, where exactly does all of Ravenel’s money come from? Here’s what you need to know about Thomas Ravenel’s net worth:

1. Thomas Ravenel Comes From a Wealthy Family

Thomas Ravenel comes from a wealthy and prominent family in South Carolina. According to Bustle, Ravenel’s father is a man named Arthur Ravenel Jr., who used to be a Republican senator and congressman. The family seems to have a lot of assets, including a bridge in Charleston, South Carolina, that is worth $600 million, which was made in his family’s honor.

According to a 2014 interview in Mount Pleasant Magazine, Ravenel’s father is “an eighth-generation descendant of French Huguenots.” Their family has been in South Carolina for a very long time, although Ravenel’s father has since retired from politics.

2. Thomas Ravenel Used to Be the Treasurer of South Carolina

In 2006, Ravenel was elected as the State Treasurer of South Carolina. According to Glassdoor, an average treasurer makes around or over $141,000 per year. This could be where Ravenel got some of his money from, although he wasn’t in the position for very long. According to People, Ravenel only served as the treasurer for five months, as he was later indicted by a federal grand jury “on a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute less than 500 grams of cocaine.” Because of this, Ravenel was sentenced to 10 months in prison.

“I’m not trying to say that wasn’t a stupid move, you know: Doing cocaine and sharing it?” Ravenel told The State in 2014 about his cocaine charge. “But, obviously, justice was not blind. I got a worse sentence than the drug dealer. How’s that work? He had a thousand customers. What happened to the other 999?”

3. Thomas Ravenel Earned Money From Appearing on ‘Southern Charm’

When Ravenel appeared on Southern Charm during the show’s first five seasons, he made money for his role. According to Radar Online, the cast members get paid around $25,000 to appear in each episode. Cast members also reportedly receive a bonus of around $60,000 for appearing on the reunion specials, which meant that Ravenel was making quite a lot of money during his time on Southern Charm.

“Say what you will about him, the guy was larger than life,” Ravenel’s costar, Shep Rose, told Entertainment Tonight about Ravenel’s exit from the show. “He brings a lot because, I mean, you just never know what he’s going to say. Or he shows up in a certain kind of a mood and all of a sudden there’s chaos. Yes, he’s gone. Yes, there’s a void, but we were cautiously optimistic that we could figure it out without him. So we just went in with our head down and tried our best.”

4. Thomas Ravenel Recently Bought a Home for $1.8 Million

According to the Post and Courier, Ravenel recently bought a home in Aiken, South Carolina for $1.8 million in May 2020. The home is called “The Balcony,” and it is in a historic district of South Carolina. According to the publication, the home is 10,552 square feet and sits on over 5 acres of property.

“I’m going to be spending a lot of time there,” Ravenel told the Post and Courier in May. “It’s going to be my primary residence. My children that I split custody with will continue to attend school in Charleston, necessitating that I keep a house down there and live in Charleston while they are in school on the weeks that I have them. Otherwise, I want to be there (at The Balcony) as much as possible.”

5. Thomas Ravenel Has Children To Support

Some of Ravenel’s net worth inevitably goes towards supporting his children. Ravenel has two children with his former costar and ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis, a daughter named Kensie, 6, and a son named Saint, 4. Currently, the two have a joint custody agreement, but recently, Ravenel filed for sole custody of the children.

In July 2020, Ravenel welcomed another child with a woman named Heather Mascoe, according to People. “We’ve named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel and he was born by c-section on June 29, 7 lbs, 4 oz. and 20¼ inches long,” Ravenel told People. “We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

