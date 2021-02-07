WATCH: Timothée Chalamet Edward Scissorhands Super Bowl Ad 2021

Timothée Chalamet, Winona Ryder Super Bowl Ad 2021 | Edgar ScissorhandsYou’ve seen Edward Scissorhands, now meet his son, Edgar. Timothée Chalamet plays the razor handed offspring of Ed and Kim (with Winona Ryder even reprising her role from the Burton classic) all to flog some electric cars in a Super Bowl ad. It’s… pretty great. 2021-02-07T16:59:24Z

In a new commercial for Cadillac that Variety says will “break the Internet,” Timothée Chalamet plays Edgar Scissorhands alongside Winona Ryder.

The Oscar nominee, who is just 25, is using his whimsical portrayal of Scissorhands to showcase the Cadillac LYRIQ, which marks the company’s first all-electric vehicle.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Ryder shared, “I loved the idea of getting to work with Timothée – who I’m such a fan of. It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years. I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it.”

Speaking specifically of the first time she saw him in his Scissorhands costume, Ryder added, “It was quite a moment. Very surreal and also just a very very sweet moment for me. I was really blown away by him and everyone’s work putting the character together. He is such a beautiful guy, so talented, so incredibly kind and unique. Really the perfect person to embody that character.”

While the film’s original director, Tim Burton, was not involved in the production, Variety states that he “approved of the concept.”

In a press release, Burton shared, “It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years. I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it.”

Here’s what you need to know:

‘It Was a Privilege to Revisit the Beloved Story’

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Melissa Grady, the Chief Marketing Officer of Cadillac, said, “We love the creative concept of Super Cruise and the LYRIQ opening up Edgar’s world and bringing confidence to his daily life… At a time when people are looking for an escape from the challenges of the past year, it was a privilege to revisit the beloved story of Edward Scissorhands in a fresh, modern way and showcase Cadillac’s electric future during the biggest game of the year.”

Chalamet offered fans a glimpse into his performance on Sunday morning, when he posted a picture of him as Edgar Scissorhands to his Instagram account.

When the Call Me By Your Name actor sat down with Vogue to discuss his role in the spot, Chalamet was asked how he got into character.

He replied, “This was a wonderful opportunity to hopefully make the original material relatable to a modern audience without sacrificing the originality of the 1990 version. Instead, we wanted to create a character that didn’t make you blink in terms of a present-day setting, but was a total homage to the character Johnny Depp created.”

Fun fact? Chalamet wore the moon crescent from Johnny Depp’s original belt buckle as a shoulder strap on the costume.

What’s Next for Chalamet?

What’s next for the highly esteemed actor?

Chalamet has two films that will soon be released: Dune and The French Dispatch. He is also currently filming a role in Adam McKay’s comedy Don’t Look Up, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Evans, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, and Cate Blanchet.

Don’t Look Up revolves around two “low-level astronomers” (played by Lawrence and DiCaprio) who “must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.”

According to L’Officiel, Chalamet’s specific role in the film is unknown.

Streep will play the President of the United States, and Hill will portray her son and chief of staff.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Something Happened to This American Idol Star’s Face

