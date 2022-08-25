‘Sister Wives’ Star Makes Decision About Her Love Life

Star of “Sister Wives” Christine Brown addresses love life after divorce with Kody Brown.

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Christine announced she and Kody had split after 25 years of marriage. Christine was the third of four wives in the Brown family.

Now she’s addressing the topic of dating again and potentially even re-marrying following her longtime polygamist lifestyle.

Here’s what you need to know:

Christine Brown Says She Would ‘Love to Date’ Following Split With Kody Brown: ‘I Want a Guy Who Actually Loves Me’

“I would love to date,” Christine told People in August. “Love the idea of the end having a romantic partner. But I talked to Truely about it the other day and she’s like, ‘Mom, I really like our life how it is now.’ Down the road. I’m just going to let fate take care of that one.”

Christine, who ultimately left Kody when he told her he would remain married but not intimate with her, admitted that she needed a particular kind of man.

“I started thinking maybe this isn’t working for me,” Christine said of a revelation she began feeling as early as 2018. “And then I stopped believing in polygamy. I realized I didn’t really want to live it anymore. I didn’t like sharing a husband or feeling like I wasn’t important.”

She says she knows the style of relationship she hopes to have next.

“I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately,” Christine told the outlet. “I will be a monogamist from here on out.”

Christine Says Split From Kody & Move to Utah Meant ‘I Got to Start Over Again’

Christine told People that she continues to “co-parent” with Kody, despite now living in Salt Lake City, Utah. Christine and Kody often fought about Christine’s desire to move back to Utah, and Kody’s wishes to remain in Flagstaff, Arizona.

“We got here and that night when I went to bed, I realized I was home,” she told the outlet after the move to Utah. “It was just like that. And I got to start over again and it was exciting and it was new and so scary because I had no idea what to expect, but I was so excited. I remember feeling hope for the first time in a long time because I just got to take my life by my own and go. It was wonderful.”

Most of Christine and Kody’s children are grown out of the house, leaving Christine and her daughter Truely to enjoy quality mother-daughter time together.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve opened up Truely’s door and been like, ‘What should we do for fun today?’ And so we just pick a destination and we go and we just have fun and we just go and explore. I mean, it’s just absolutely amazing,” Christine told the outlet. “And now that I live here, there’s so many things to do and I just want to do it all.”

Season 17 of “Sister Wives” premieres September 11.

