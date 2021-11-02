BREAKING: Sister Wives Star Announces Split From Kody Brown

One of Kody Brown’s four wives has announced she has decided to split from Brown and the “Sister Wives” family.

Christine Brown took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 2 to announce, after 25 years of marriage, she has decided to leave Kody and her fellow sister wives.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she said in a statement posted to Instagram. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

She also thanked the fans for their “understanding and compassion” and included hashtags saying “change is good” and “change is scary.”

Here’s everything we know about the split so far:

Kody Says Split From Christine Comes With ‘Great Deal of Sadness’

Kody also posted a statement of his own on Instagram following the news of the split. “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness,” he wrote on Instagram. “We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.” The pair share six children together, son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11. Christine is Kody’s third wife following Meri and Janelle, a fourth wife, Robyn, joined the family in 2010 according to the show’s fandom page. “So I only ever wanted to be a third,” Christine said according to Sister Wives Fandom. “I never wanted to be a first, at all, and then I didn’t want to be a second because I felt like, because I didn’t want to be married to a guy by myself. They were a little wedge in the relationship, and I didn’t want to be the wedge. I only ever wanted to be a third, because it sounded the easiest.”