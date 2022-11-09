WATCH: 2 Bombshells Dropped in TLC’s Newest Reality Series ‘The Culpo Sisters’

Olivia Culpo and her sisters Aurora Culpo and Sophia Culpo have landed their very own reality show that is airing on TLC. The show, dubbed “The Culpo Sisters” premiered on the network on November 7, 2022.

“It was definitely a long time coming. Even our extended family, friends, they’ve just always been enamored with our family dynamic and the way we rebound after fights, and there’s so many of us. We’re so loud. Our parents are characters. There’s a lot that people think — will hopefully think — is entertaining,” Olivia told 7 News Miami ahead of the series’ first-ever episode.

Several people may recognize Olivia from her time as a beauty queen; she earned the titles of Miss Rhode Island USA and Miss USA before being crowned Miss Universe in 2012. Olivia, who is originally from Rhode Island, is very close to her two sisters, who have both made plenty of appearances on her social media.

Now, the three girls — along with the rest of their family — are getting their very own show, and it’s already promising to bring the drama. Although there has only been one episode, the trailer has provided viewers a pretty good look at what they will see if they tune in this season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Olivia Revealed That She Was Previously in a Bad Relationship

Play

The Culpo Sisters | New Series First Look! The Culpo Sisters follow the lives of Olivia, Aurora and Sophia as they navigate the ups and downs of family life. For the first time, the three sisters are opening up their homes and hearts in an intimate and playful entertaining way. Premieres Monday, November 7th at 9/8c on TLC! Subscribe to TLC: bit.ly/SubscribeTLC Facebook:… 2022-10-06T17:03:40Z

Olivia is currently dating NFLer Christian McCaffrey, who was recently traded to the San Francisco 49ers, and previously dated former New England Patriots star Danny Amendola and entertainer Nick Jonas. Although she has showcased her relationships on social media over the years, Olivia hasn’t really talked about the heartbreak she’s gone through — until now.

The 30-year-old model shared that her ex-boyfriend did “really horrible, horrible things.” Olivia did not share which one of her exes she was referring to.

“I was made to feel like a less-than-human in every sense of the word,” she said in the trailer for “The Culpo Sisters.” She began getting emotional in the clip and added, “I’ve never talked about it before.”

On the premiere, Olivia talked in depth about her relationship with Jonas, revealing that she thought that the two were going to get married. The two split in 2015, however, citing difficulties with having a long distance relationship.

“This has been a sensitive matter and both of them still love and care about each other and only want the best for one another. The long distance and ups and downs have been weighing on the two of them lately and it has not been easy but they know this is the best decision for them at this time,” a source told E! News at the time.

Olivia’s relationship with Amendola was a bit more complicated. The two split after photos of Amendola hanging out with another woman surfaced online.

Aurora Reveals That Her Estranged Husband Cheated on Her

Play

Aurora Reveals A Secret About Her Marriage | The Culpo Sisters Aurora reveals a secret about her marriage in the premiere of #TheCulpoSisters. The Culpo Sisters follow the lives of Olivia, Aurora and Sophia as they navigate the ups and downs of family life. For the first time, the three sisters are opening up their homes and hearts in an intimate and playful entertaining way. Mondays… 2022-11-08T17:00:18Z

If you’ve been following Olivia on social media, you’re probably very familiar with Sophia and Aurora, the latter of whom is a mom of two and made Olivia and Sophia aunts for the first time.

Aurora is married to “Survivor” star Mikey Bortone. She filed for divorce from him in April 2022, according to The Blast.

In a clip from “The Culpo Sisters,” Aurora tells her sisters that she found out that Bortone had cheated on her. She admits that she sort of gave him a once a year hall pass, but she explained that the two had been going through something really tough and she felt that marriage meant something different to him than it had meant to her.

“There was a lot happening right when we started filming. My relationship took a really sharp turn and all that was all documented on my end. It was hard, but that’s what we signed up for. We committed to being vulnerable and sharing, so I did the best I could,” Aurora told E! News in early November 2022.

Several fans were surprised to hear the news that Aurora and Bortone were calling it quits, as she’s really not talked about her relationship in that manner on social media.

READ NEXT: Has Lauren Luyendyk Changed Her Mind About Having More Kids?