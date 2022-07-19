’90 Day Fiance’ Star Claps Back at Fans for Drug Comments

A star of the “90 Day Fiance” spin-off show “Darcey & Stacey” is clapping back at fans for criticizing a recent red carpet look.

Georgi Rusev, the on-again-off-again fiance of Darcey Silva recently received criticism from fans for a photo that was posted on a “90 Day Fiance” fan Instagram account.

And he responded.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Thought Georgi Rusev Looked Like He Was ‘Dying’ & ‘He Looks High’

Rusev posted a photo of himself on the red carpet at Miami Swim Week which takes place from July 14 through 21. The photo was later deleted from his official account but not before a fan page 90dayfiancenow reposted the photos and fans ripped him apart.

Georgi looks like he’s been sniffing on that Miami stuff,” someone wrote.

“He starting to look like Darcy,” a fan said.

“he has had some work done to his face obviously,” another said.

“Good lord. He’s been Darcey-fied. Such a shame,” someone wrote.

Several fans thought he looked like Mickey Rourke, who is a 69-year-old actor.

“Hes slowly morphing into Mickey rourke,” a commenter wrote.

“He look like Nick Noltes DUI pic,” another fan wrote.

“Is he on drugs,” someone asked.

“Zoolander vibes,” a fan said. “He’s like a dollar store Machine Gun Kelly,” another fan pointed out.

“……is he ok?” someone asked.

“He looks high and he got his lips did!” another fan wrote.

“He looks rode hard and put away wet! He’s a little old for this look!” a fan said.

“Not a good look !” a fan said. “He kinda looks homeless,” someone else said.

“What did he do to his face? Oh Georgi.. whyyy??” someone wrote. “Looking like meth city,” another fan commented.

“He looks high on something!!” a comment reads.

“Gee..what happened to him? Doesn’t look too good,” a fan asked.

“He looks unrecognizable. What happened to him,” another person wrote.

“WTF? Is he doing plastic surgery now and what’s up with the blonde hair?” someone asked. “I swear Darcy and Stacey are like the Kardashians. After they get a man the men lose their scruples. He looks like an over-aged high school jock.”

“Why does he look like he’s dying tho???” a fan asked.

Rusev Fired Back at Fans for Their Comments: ‘I Don’t Care What They Think’

Shortly after the photo was shared, Rusev commented on the post, blasting fans for their comments.

“Every time when I go out to events I have totally different look. I cut my hair and I can play with it and do in different styles and wear in different way how I like it and how I love it. I love the different styles and the different look on me . If people can’t expect it and is too much too bad for them. I don’t care what they think I do care what I like and what I love! cheers.”

Silva and Rusev were engaged on the show in June 2020 and then briefly split and got back together only to announce they’d split again in February 2022.

“There was, you know, many months of just empty promises, and the tell-all situation just was the last that I was gonna take … no bad blood,” Silva told of In Touch Weekly in March. “I just felt like, I can’t waste any more of my precious years on this earth to someone … I deserve better. You know? Like I said, I wish him well … it just started feeling like things wouldn’t change, unless I, you know, stepped away.”

READ NEXT: 90DF Fans Slam Darcey Silva for Getting More Work Done Following Turkey Makeover