Garrison Brown Cause of Death: How Did Janelle Brown’s Son Die?

The family of TLC’s “Sister Wives” has just been hit with a devastating loss. According to TMZ on March 5, Garrison Brown has died at the age of 25.

Garrison is the son of family patriarch Kody Brown and his estranged wife Janelle Brown. The outlet reports that Garrison’s death appears to be a suicide.

Here’s what you need to know:

Garrison Brown Died at His Home on March 5

The 25-year-old reportedly died on March 5 in Flagstaff, Arizona, where most of the extended family has been based for several years. He was no longer living with either his mother or father, though. Rather, he had moved into his own place several years ago.

TMZ shared that police from Flagstaff told the outlet that they received a call for help Tuesday morning. The caller, said to be Garrison’s brother Gabriel, reported a death at the home.

When authorities arrived, Garrison was already dead. It is reported by the media outlet he died after what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

As People noted, Janelle became Kody’s second wife three years after he legally married his first wife, Meri Brown. Janelle and Kody were never legally married. Rather, they referred to themselves as “spiritually married.” The couple had six children together.

Garrison was one of four boys born to Janelle and Kody. In addition to their sons, Logan, Hunter, Garrison, and Gabriel, they also had two daughters, Madison and Savannah.

After months of speculation, Kody and Janelle’s separation was confirmed in December 2022. He revealed the news during the taping of “Sister Wives: One on One.” He had already split from his third wife, Christine Brown. Kody and Meri have since officially gone their separate ways since then too.

No Foul Play Is Suspected in Garrison’s Death

TMZ reported that the police are investigating Garrison’s death, but they do not suspect any foul play. It is not known if he left a note.

As “Sister Wives” fans may recall, Garrison moved into his own place during the coronavirus pandemic. Tensions ran high within the Brown family throughout the pandemic over rules Kody put into place regarding COVID-19.

Kody battled with Janelle, Garrison, and Gabriel, in particular, over the expectations the family patriarch put in place regarding the pandemic. TMZ notes that Garrison ultimately bought a home of his own in 2021 in Arizona. Prior to that, he served in the National Guard.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.