Garrison Brown’s Last Instagram Post Before His Death

The Brown family of TLC’s “Sister Wives” is mourning the unexpected death of a beloved family member. Garrison Brown, the son of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown, died on March 5 at the age of 25.

According to TMZ, Garrison died by suicide in his home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Just six days before his sudden death, Garrison shared his last Instagram post. It was a post sharing good news from the “Sister Wives” star.

Here’s what you need to know:

Garrison Brown Had Just Adopted a Cat

On February 28, Garrison shared news of a new addition to the family on his Instagram page. He included two photos in his post and revealed he had brought a new cat into his home.

The first photo showed Garrison snuggling with the cat, whom he named Ms. Buttons. “She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice,” the “Sister Wives” star wrote in the caption of his post.

Garrison even added a hashtag to his post signaling he was a “crazy cat lady.”

The second photo showed Ms. Buttons meeting the other two cats Garrison already had in his home. Ms. Buttons and one of the cats the “Sister Wives” star already had looked similar to one another, as both were fully gray.

It appeared Garrison had a small cat door installed on a larger door in the home where he took the photo. At first glance, the three cats appeared to be getting along fairly well.

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Commented on Garrison’s Post to Send Their Condolences

“Sister Wives” fans commented on Garrison’s most recent post after learning of his death.

“If anyone knows what cat rescue organization Garrison worked with, please share the name so we can all donate in his honor,” one fan suggested.

“I’m so sorry you were hurting. Praying for your mom and your siblings,” another fan commented.

“Garrison – It was an honor watching you grow up on TV. So many strangers loved you so much and are heartbroken today,” someone else wrote.

A “Sister Wives” fan shared, “Sweet Garrison I just want to say that I saw your pain and I wished so badly that I could help.”

That commenter continued, “Through my television I felt that you needed extra support and care and I just wish there had been some way that all the Mamas who watched you could have helped to fill the void.”

“This is so tragic my heart is heavy for his family and friends. Especially poor Gabe,” read another comment.

The ‘Sister Wives’ Star Died of an Apparent Suicide

TMZ reported that Gabriel was the person who found Garrison. Gabriel called the authorities, and sadly, Garrison had already died. The media outlet was told by the Flagstaff Police Department that the death appeared to be caused by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Garrison was one of six children born to Kody and Janelle. Shortly after media outlets reported Garrison’s death, both Kody and Janelle shared statements about the loss on their respective Instagram pages.

Janelle wrote, “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful son Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him.”

The “Sister Wives” star added, “His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”