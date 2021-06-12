‘Sister Wives’ Death: Who Died From the Family

“Sister Wives” star Meri Brown is ready to get back on her feet after experiencing the loss of her mother, 76-year-old Bonnie Ahlstrom, in March. Brown took some time to grieve, but she announced the re-opening of her Utah bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn. Ahlstrom helped her daugter run the B&B.

“After being closed for two months since the passing of my sweet mom, today we welcome our first guests to the B&B and are back open for business,” Meri Brown, 50, wrote via Instagram on June 1.

“As I’ve spent the last couple weeks getting the house ready, I’ve smiled, I’ve cried, I’ve come across things I need to tell [my mom],” she added. “Things like, now I know why the electrician didn’t call you back that day, why the doorbell only works sometimes and not others, and you should try this new rice crispy treat flavor we planned on doing together.”

Meri is a polygamist and Kody Brown’s first wife, however, they divorced in 2014 so Kody could marry fourth wife Robyn and adopt her three children. Meri is still one of Kody’s partners and they consider themselves to be “spiritually” married.

Meri Brown has appeared on “Sister Wives” since it began airing on TLC in 2010. By that time, Meri and Kody Brown had been married for 20 years. Ahlstrom occasionally appeared on the series, as noted by People.

Meri Brown Didn’t Mention Her Husband in Her Lengthy Post

While the TLC star made it a point to give shout-outs to her daughter, sisters and her late mother, Meri Brown neglected to mention her husband.

“I’ve got Mariah and Audrey and my sisters who’ve all been here at different times helping mom/grandma, so if I don’t know something, one of them do,” she penned.

The “Sister Wives” star additionally praised her best friend, Jenn Sullivan. “I also have my BFF, you already know and love her, the one I Marco Polo with on the daily, the one who knows my random thoughts at all hours of the day, my fears, my sadness, my weirdness, you know, all the things,” she said.

Fans Noticed Meri Brown Didn’t Mention Her Husband

Leaving Kody Brown out of her post wasn’t lost on fans. The top comments under Meri Brown’s post were about her husband.

“The fact that she did not mention Kody or sister wives is remarkable,” one person wrote.

“Good luck! Gurl power😍 you got this! You didn’t mention Kody as a support for you,” another said.

As “Sister Wives” fans already know, Meri and Kody Brown havent always had the smoothest relationship. In 2015, Meri Brown found herself in a catfishing scandal after she started talking to an online admirer. The TLC personality thought she was chatting with a man, though the person later turned out to be a woman.

As noted by People, Kody Brown admitted he lost interest in his first wife after the scandal was uncovered. He later claimed he did not want to be intimate with her anymore.

“In the past few months, I’ve been able to really let that go for myself. And I feel more friendly with Meri than I have felt in six or more years,” Kody Brown said on “Sister Wives” in March. “It doesn’t mean I’ve got any romantic inclinations within our marriage.”

