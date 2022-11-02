Robyn Brown Claims Christine Is ‘Lying’ About Timeline of Kody Drama

“Sister Wives” star Robyn Brown isn’t afraid to call Christine out. In a sneak peek of the November 5 episode, obtained by Us Weekly, Robyn said Christine was “lying” about when she and Kody started to have problems in their marriage.

The TLC stars — Robyn, Christine, Janelle, Meri and Kody — sat down for a conversation about the state of their family. Kody was upset because he found out that Christine was going to move out of Arizona from Madison, the child he shares with Christine.

Christine said she told the kids about her move because they asked if she was going to.

“They saw how separate we’ve been in Flagstaff. They also saw that Kody and I have been struggling for a long time. The kids were like, ‘It looked like in Vegas you and dad were’t really close anymore,’” Christine said.

The Brown family lived in Las Vegas from 2011 to 2018.

The current season of “Sister Wives” is showing the fallout from the divorce, which includes Christine moving from Flagstaff, Arizona, to Lehi, Utah, with her 13-year-old daughter, Truley.

Christine’s eldest daughter, 26-year-old Mykelti, lives in Lehi and is expecting twins with her husband, Tony Padron. The Padrons are also parents to Avalon.

Kody and Christine are also the parents of Aspyn, 27, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, and Ysabel, 19, who just went off to college in North Carolina.

Robyn Accused Christine of Lying About Vegas

Robyn blatantly said Christine wasn’t telling the truth.

“In Vegas? That’s a lie,” she recalled. “I remember the conversations. I remember what was going on. I remember you guys having fun dates and hearing about that and seeing your guys’ relationship. So either you guys were faking it in front of me … I don’t know.”

Robyn is the only wife who is legally married to Kody. He has “spiritual unions” with Meri, Janelle and Christine, meaning Christine doesn’t have to file any legal documents to divorce Kody.

Christine was confused why Robyn was calling her a liar.

“I don’t know exactly why she’s saying that I’m lying. Kody and did struggle in Vegas and my kids did say it,” Christine told TLC cameras.

Robyn disagreed that she and Kody were the only ones in the family that had a romantic relationship.

Robyn Doubled Down on Her Claims

Robyn didn’t back down from her allegations while talking to TLC cameras for her interview.

“She’s sitting here saying everyone’s relationships were struggling in Las Vegas and we didn’t have what we had,” Robyn said. “And that Kody and I were the only ones that were OK. That’s not true.”

Both Kody and Meri confirmed they are no longer intimate and Kody hasn’t stayed at her house since she was caught in a catfish scandal in 2015.

Kody still stays with Janelle — who now lives in a trailer — though he’s been vocal about his dislike for the situation.

Christine maintains that her relationship with Kody has been over for years — even before the strict rules he created during the pandemic went into place.

In the October 30 episode of “Sister Wives,” Robyn said she felt like she was “betrayed” by Christine because she came into the Brown family wanting a plural life and felt like Christine leaving her marriage to Kody was ruining what she wanted.