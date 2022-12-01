Fans Are Convinced Another ‘Sister Wives’ Star Silently Left Kody Brown

“Sister Wives” fans think that TLC star Kody Brown has split from another one of his wives.

Christine, Kody’s third wife, announced she was leaving the polygamous family in November 2021, and now viewers believe that Janelle has also left her husband.

Janelle and Kody have been married since 1993 and she is the second of his four wives.

“Look, I’m not someone who throws the towel in on a marriage,” Janelle, 53, said in a sneak peek clip of Sunday’s December 4 episode, obtained by Us Weekly. “But it seems almost like there is this gulf now. Especially where he’s like, ‘I want this.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t give you that.’”

Kody is also displeased about the state of his marriage with Janelle.

“Is this working for us? Is this working for you? I don’t think you and I know how to be real about things with each other,” Kody said during a dinner with Janelle. “I mean, you gotta know it too. There’s something fundamentally wrong here. Is this just what the human condition is?”

Kody and Janelle Don’t Want to Divorce

Janelle reasons that they’ve “had a functional marriage for a long time” and still cares about her husband. “You’re my best friend,” she told Kody. “You’re the person I want to tell everything to.”

Kody revealed that he and Janelle aren’t connected but he doesn’t want to get divorced. “To say that I’m close to Janelle, would be an overstatement,” he confessed. “I don’t want to have happen with Janelle what has happened with Christine.”

Janelle doesn’t want to give up on their relationship either. “I just feel like I have to do everything I can to make this work,” she said. “I’m not even sure it’s possible to come back from where we are.”

Janelle and Kody have six kids together and with them getting older, Janelle wants to refocus their relationship.

“It’s almost like we’re on the cusp of this empty nest thing and it feels like we need to do a reset,” Janelle said.

“I still have so much affection for Kody. I don’t know if it’s love,” Janelle added in a confessional.

Kody feared Janelle thought he was “singing the breakup song.”

He felt disconnected, and like he needed Janelle to help him heal from his divorce with Christine.

“It’s not safe enough for me to say, here, ‘Hey, honey, I’m broken-hearted because of this divorce, and I need you to help me heal, please,'” he said.

Fans Think Kody And Janelle Already Broke Up

According to the “Sister Wives” preview, Kody and Janelle still want to work on their marriage, but fans think a divorce is already in the works.

Viewers shared a different preview, where Janelle talked about how independent she had become over the years.

“There is no way Janelle is still with Kody,” an original poster said via Reddit.

“Janelle knows where this is headed. She knows Kody is trying to push everyone away until its just him and Robyn,” one fan wrote.

“Janelle has grown without him instead of them growing together,” another noted. “Janelle is a different person now and is not taking his BS.”