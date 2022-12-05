Major Clue Veronica’s New Boyfriend Is a ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star

Some TLC fans were confident they knew the identity of Veronica Rodriguez’s new boyfriend. The “90 Day Fiance: The Single Life” star said she was dating somewhere new, and cameras showed that her mystery man was on the set of the reunion.

TLC only showed the person’s hands and feet, but for some people — that was enough to tip them off as to who Veronica’s new partner could be.

The discussion went down on a Reddit thread, where fans warned that it was a potential spoiler.

“Any guesses on who Veronica’s new man is?!? My bf and I think it’s another 90 day cast member, but can’t decide who we think it is,” an original poster wrote last week.

“The hands kinda looked like Jamal😮,” reads the top response.

So what makes people so confident it’s Jamal? The major clue is the jewelry the person was wearing. He also wore a maroon suit and white sneakers.

“It absolutely is Jamal. I went through his IG, looked at the rings he wears… when they showed her secret man to compare the rings and they were an EXACT MATCH!” another fan claimed.

The social media user was likely referring to Jamal Menzies, the son of “90 Day Fiance: Happily After?” star Kimberly Menzies.

Veronica Admitted to ‘Dating Someone New’

After striking out with Justin Foster, her potential boyfriend from season 3, fans found out there was a new man on Veronica’s radar at the end of last week’s reunion.

“You’re actually dating someone new,” said tell-all host Shaun Robinson.

“It’s somebody that I met, kinda, casually and I didn’t expect it to go anywhere but we just really, really hit it off,” Veronica said.

Robinson teased that fans will get to see him. “OK, Veronica,” she said. “Let’s bring him out.”

If it is Jamal, he hasn’t dropped any hints of his own on social media.

The TLC star’s last post was about a trip to Nigeria, which is where his mother’s boyfriend, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar lives.

He shared a video of two goats and wrote, “This is how I summarize my time in Nigeria.”

“Just so everyone’s aware, I wasn’t talking about Nigeria in this clip, I was talking about wtf was going on in my life at this time,” he clarified in the comments. “I have a lot of love for Nigeria and it’s people.”

Veronica & Tim Are Struggling With Their Relationship

Once Veronica started to date new people, things got complicated for her friendship with her ex, fellow “90 Day Fiance” star Tim Malcolm.

The murkiness manifested when she first started to date Justin.

“I’m really worried that this gonna be, like, the dealbreaker for Justin,” Veronica said during a season 3 episode of “90 Day Fiance: The Single Life.” “I’ve heard from boyfriends in the past that, you know, they can’t build a future with me because of Tim.”

Veronica put up some boundaries with Tim, limiting their contact to once a week and Tim agreed with the new rules.

“This is a conversation I feel Veronica and I should have had a long time ago,” Tim told TLC cameras. “Every man but one man that I liked, has had an issue with you being friends with me.”

Things ultimately didn’t work out between Veronica and Justin, who decided to move to Florida to be with his ex and their children.

In November 2022, Veronica told a fan on social media that she was looking toward her future.

“What’s done is done … my energy is better spent on what’s next,” she said, according to In Touch Weekly.

As for Tim, he hasn’t talked about dating anyone since his breakup with Jeniffer Tarazona, who is now dating “90 Day Fiance” alum Jesse Meester.