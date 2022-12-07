Fans Convinced New Photo Proves Identity of Veronica’s Boyfriend

“90 Day Fiance” fans think they have uncovered Veronica Rodriguez’s new boyfriend. The North Carolina resident teased that she had a new man on Part 2 of the tell-all for “90 Day Fiance: The Single Life” and speculation over who that person could be has been swirling online.

One of the first rumors was that Veronica’s mystery man was Jamal Menzies, the son of fellow TLC star Kimberly Menzies. Kimberly is dating Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, and the couple’s relationship is currently playing out on Season 7 of “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?”

Jamal and Veronica seemed to quietly confirm the rumors — according to fans and bloggers — when they posted a picture with the same background and tagged the same location.

Jamal posted a picture of himself against a white flower wall. He leaned into the standing wall and smiled widely. “Toxic masculinity stems from insecurity. As a straight man, I don’t give a f*** about gender roles. It’s YOUR life, do whatever tf you want,” he wrote.

He said he was at PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown, a swanky lounge in New York City.

“Reality isn’t always what it seems. 🙃🤐🖤,” Jamal wrote in a second post.

The following week, Veronica posted a new photo to Instagram, which had the same location and same flower background.

“Since I don’t have the photos from Chloes rooftop party together yet, here are some photos of another pretty rooftop,” Veronica wrote as her caption. She then added a quote from Edgar Allen Poe, which reads: “All that we see or seem is but a dream within a dream.”

Heavy reached out to Veronica’s rep, but they didn’t confirm the dating rumor.

Fans Were Sure Jamal and Veronica Took the Photos Together

The pictures might have been taken a week apart, but social media users were confident Jamal and Veronica were at PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown at the same time.

“Not me comparing this to Jamal’s toxic masculinity post backdrop!!! Love ittttt ❤️,” reads the top comment on Veronica’s page.

“I can see who is taking that pic. It’s blurry, but not that blurry! You go girl!!! That’s what’s up!!! 💯😎,” a second person said.

Blogger John Yates, who regularly covers “90 Day Fiance,” was confident Veronica and Jamal were an item.

“Jamal and Veronica out on a date – I confirmed last week they are 100 percent an item,” he claimed.

Veronica Said She Was ‘Dating Someone New’

Nothing is confirmed for now, but was is true is that Veronica has moved on from her former fling, Justin Foster.

As shown on season 2 of “The Single Life,” Veronica tried her hand at dating and went out a few times with Justin. She was hoping for something serious, but after they became intimate, Justin revealed that he was moving from North Carolina to Florida. Veronica had no intentions of leaving her state and ended the relationship. She went on to accuse Justin of being a “f*** boy.”

Veronica confirmed her new beau to “90 Day Fiance” host Shaun Robinson during the tell-all.

“It’s somebody that I met, kinda, casually and I didn’t expect it to go anywhere but we just really, really hit it off,” Veronica said.