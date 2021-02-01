A-List Legend Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease

One of Hollywood’s legends has revealed their battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the AARP, Tony Bennett, 94, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016. He and his family have chosen to keep his illness private until now.

On February 1, 2021, Bennett wrote a message to the AARP on Twitter, thanking them for covering his story. In the tweet, Bennett wrote, “Life is a gift – even with Alzheimer’s. Thank you to Susan and my family for their support, and @AARP The Magazine for telling my story.”

John Colapinto of AARP sat down with Bennett on November 1, 2020 and he was accompanied by Bennett’s wife Susan. When speaking with Susan, Colapinto said she revealed her husband is “not always sure where he is or what is happening around him. Mundane objects as familiar as a fork or a set of house keys can be utterly mysterious to him.”

Tony Bennett Was Exhibiting Symptoms When Working with Lady Gaga

In 2014, Bennett was collaborating with Lady Gaga and recorded the album Cheek to Cheek. In 2018, Bennett’s wife said he was recording the new LP and he was two years into his diagnosis. She said at that point, he was already showing “clear signs” of his illness.

Two weeks prior to Bennett revealing his health struggle, he let the world know that he had received his first COVID-19 vaccine. On Twitter, Bennett wrote, “I received the first dose of the Covid 19 vaccination this week and am doing fine and encourage you to do the same!” In the tweet, he tagged the World Health Organization.