PHOTOS: Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello’s Weight Loss Over the Years

The 37th season of “The Challenge” is upon us and one of the show’s most notorious stars, Chris “CT” Tamburello is back fresh off his win on “Double Agents.” Although fans saw on the 36th season that he was in better shape than during his “dad bod” days of the past few years, his transformation on “Spies, Lies and Allies” is even more dramatic, with many fans commenting that he looks like the CT from “Rivals II” back in 2013.

During the special cast introduction episode on Monday, August 9, CT chatted with “Survivor” winner Tommy Sheehan and told him, “As soon as I saw all you guys, I’m like, ‘I don’t know how I’m gonna f****** do this one.’” Tommy replied to CT, “I think you’re a little different now than when I first watched you.” CT joked, “Yeah, people won’t let me forget it!”

He then revealed in his confessional that his “dad bod” days were truly over, telling fans, “I made some lifestyle changes. I got my a** back in shape. I figured if I don’t have the element of surprise anymore with the dad bod, I might as well just come in hot.” In light of CT’s recent weight loss, here’s a glimpse at his different looks throughout his past seasons of “The Challenge.”

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

See the Photos Showing CT’s Different Looks Throughout the Years on ‘The Challenge’

The world was first introduced to CT on “The Real World: Paris,” which aired in 2003 when CT was just 22 years old. Here’s a clip from the season showing a youthful CT:





Play



The Real World Paris – CT on understanding women Just find out what not to do and leave it at that 2020-09-09T23:45:21Z

Below is the cast photo of CT and Diem Brown before “Battle of the Exes” in 2011:

CT looked to be in fine form during “Rivals II,” where he got his first win:

When CT appeared on “Free Agents,” he was sporting a big beard:

CT and Diem on “Battle of the Exes II,” his last season before taking a hiatus from the show following Diem’s death:

CT made a brief appearance on “Battle of the Bloodlines” with Diem’s sister Faith in 2016:

CT made his return to the franchise on “Invasion of the Champions” in 2017, which he won:

CT Joked That He Has a Higher Win Percentage With the ‘Dad Bod’ After He Won His 4th Season on ‘Double Agents’

“Double Agents” was CT’s fourth win on “The Challenge” but the majority of his wins came in recent years where CT said he was “underestimated” because of the “dad bod.” He told Us Weekly after the win, “It’s funny because I have a higher winning percentage now during my dad bod era than I did in my 20s.”

He won “Rivals II” in 2013 followed by “Invasion of the Champions” in 2017 when he returned as a father after a hiatus from the show. He then won “War of the Worlds 2” in 2019 followed by “Double Agents” earlier this year. After that win, CT said he wasn’t planning on retiring despite turning 41 just a few weeks before the “Spies, Lies and Allies” premiere.

He said, “I f****** love [the show]” and how it challenges competitors to be well-rounded as it’s impossible to prepare for. He continued, “If I honestly felt like I couldn’t compete, I would go home and give it to somebody that deserves to be here.”

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’