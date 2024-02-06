Toby Keith Is Survived by Wife Tricia Lucas, Who Met Him in an Oklahoma Bar in 1981

Country singer Toby Keith, who has died at the age of 62, is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucas, and three kids.

Keith died on February 5, according to a statement on his X page. The cause of death was stomach cancer, which he had battled since the fall of 2021.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” the statement read. His real name was Toby Keith Covel.

His was an enduring marriage.

Here’s what you need to know about Toby Keith’s wife and kids:

1. Toby Keith & His Wife Tricia Lucas Met in 1981 While He Was Working in the Oil Fields & ‘Playing Bars at Night’

Keith and his wife have a love match that goes back decades. They met in 1981 right after he graduated from high school and was “working in the oil fields and playing bars at night,” People Magazine reported.

They met at an Oklahoma nightclub at ages 20 and 19, according to The Boot.

The couple married in 1984.

The couple faced some tough times, according to People Magazine. “The oil fields went bust. I started concentrating on my music,” Keith told the magazine in 2001. “He’d say, ‘Trish, one of these days, my time is coming. Hang in there,’” Lucas told People.

2. Toby Keith Shared Photos of His Wife Tricia Lucas & Children on Instagram Throughout the Years

In December 2023, Keith shared a photo of his family on Instagram, wishing fans a Merry Christmas.

That same year, he shared a throwback photo showing him with Lucas on their wedding anniversary, writing, “Happy anniversary to Toby and Tricia! Show them some love in the comments.”

People followed suit, with one person writing, “I wish you many more lovely years together. May God keep blessing your union. I love you! ❤️🙏🏻😊”

In 2022, he shared a photo of one of his kids, writing, “Here’s to all the dads out there that refuse to let the old man in.”

Throughout the years, his wife was at his side at many events, his Instagram page shows.

3. Tricia Lucas, Toby Keith’s Wife, Once Said He ‘Has His Moments of Charm’

In 2021, Lucas revealed to People Magazine that Keith had “moments of charm.”

“Most people think he is just the most romantic person on the planet,” Lucas, then 38, told People. “He has his moments of charm. It is nice to get a bouquet of flowers, but I’ve told him, ‘Save the money. Roses die in five to seven days. Buy me an outfit or take me to dinner.’”

The Boot labeled the couple’s marriage one of country music’s “greatest love stories.”

4. Toby Keith Adopted Tricia Lucas’s Daughter & Had 2 More Kids With Her

Keith adopted Lucas’s daughter, and the couple had two more kids of their own, a daughter and a son.

According to The Boot, Lucas’s daughter Shelley was born in 1980, the year before she met Keith in the nightclub.

Together, the couple also had daughter Krystal Keith and son Stelen Keith Covel, according to The Boot.

Stelen Covel has an Instagram page where he shares photos of his family and expresses love for his dad. It says he is a manager and owner of various establishments.

5. Toby Keith Once Called Tricia Lucas a ‘Strong-Hearted & Loving Woman’

Keith praised his wife in interviews over the years.

“Dozens of people told Tricia, ‘You need to go tell your old man to get a real job,’” Keith told The Boot.

“It took a strong-hearted and loving woman to say, ‘He’s good enough at music that I’ve got to let him try. And it’ll be a great shot for both of us if he can make it work.’”

When he died, Keith’s net worth was estimated at $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

