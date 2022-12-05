Kirstie Alley Children: True & Lillie Parker Are Her Kids

Kirstie Alley left behind two children – True and Lillie Parker – when she died on December 5, 2022, at the age of 71.

Her cause of death was cancer.

Alley’s kids announced her death on her Twitter page. Over the years, Alley wrote about her joy of being a grandmother on Twitter after True Parker had his own child.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Alley’s Kids Wrote That Their Mother Was ‘Surrounded by Her Closest Family & Fought With Great Strength’

Alley’s children released the statement on her Twitter page, saying the cancer was “only recently discovered.”

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world…. We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they wrote.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

The statement continued:

We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.

The statement was signed by True and Lillie Parker.

2. Kirstie Alley Adopted True & Lillie Parker With Her Second Husband

Kirstie Alley was married two times. Her first marriage, to Bob Alley, did not produce children.

She adopted True and Lillie Parker with her second husband Parker Stevenson, whom she also later divorced. They also have gone by the names Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. Stevenson and Parker were married from 1983 to 1997, according to Biography.com.

Alley and Stevenson adopted the children after she suffered a miscarriage in 1994.

3. Alley Announced That True Parker had a Son, Making Her a Grandmother

When your son has a son…bliss…yes this is my secret happy news as promised …Welcome Waylon Tripp Parker pic.twitter.com/hTvfyppX4O — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) June 21, 2016

In 2016, Alley shared the news on Twitter that she was a grandmother.

“When your son has a son…bliss…yes this is my secret happy news as promised …Welcome Waylon Tripp Parker,” she tweeted.

4. Lillie Parker Is On Instagram

Alley’s daughter Lillie Parker is active on Instagram. Her most recent post on December 5, 2022, was a photo of her mother.

It contained the family’s statement about Alley’s death.

She previously shared a birthday photo of her mother.

When actress Kelly Preston died, Lillie wrote on Instagram, “Kelly. One of the most beautiful, kind, caring, loving souls. A friend. A second mother to me. Your presence alone could lighten a room in the darkest of times. Thank you for making the world a better place. Thank you for always being you. Until we meet again. I love you forever.”

5. True Parker Married His High School Sweetheart at Age 17

According to HuffPost, Alley’s son married his high school sweetheart at age 17.

His mother shared her opinion about the young marrie to Ellen DeGeneres.

“I feel good because they’re really in love,” Alley told Ellen according to Huffington Post. “True’s got a level head. He’s a good guy. He’s very monogamous, and he’s very sweet with her.”

In 2018, she wrote on Instagram, “My sonny boy breakin the rules.”

According to Biography.com, Kirstie Alley was born on January 12, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas. She starred in movies over the years, but she is best known for her pivotal role on the sitcom “Cheers.”

According to Biography.com, her family dealt with a significant tragedy. “In 1981, tragedy struck when her parents’ car was hit by a drunk driver, killing her mother and seriously injuring her father,” Biography.com reported.

READ NEXT: The University of Idaho Students Who Were Murdered in Moscow, Idaho