Usher’s Net Worth 2024: How Much Is the Singer Worth?

The singer Usher, who is performing at the halftime for Super Bowl 2024, is a very wealthy man.

How high is Usher’s net worth? Celebrity Net Worth puts his net worth at $180 million.

“Usher has been entertaining audiences since he was a kid, first performing with a group of pre-teens, and then appearing on ‘Star Search’ at age 13,” Celebrity Net Worth reported.

According the Sporting News, Usher is “one of the best-selling artists of all time. He has sold over 23 million albums in the United States and an additional 65 million worldwide. Usher also has nine Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles.”

Usher Has Made a Fortune From His Albums & Tours

Usher was “one of the best-selling artists of the 2000s,” so some of his fortune was amassed through his music, Investopedia reported.

His 2004 album “Confessions” sold 20 million copies by 2016, the site reported.

In addition, in 2011 alone, Usher had one of the country’s top tours, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which reported that his tour “took in $75 million . . . After 73 shows, 58 of them sell-outs, Usher had entertained more than 900,000 people.”

In 2022, Billboard reported that a firm called HarborView “acquired the R&B star’s interest in RBMG, the label that signed (Justin) Bieber back in 2008, for an amount estimated at just shy of $40 million.”

Usher Has Built His Net Worth Through Television Appearances, Earning $7 Million Per Season of ‘The Voice’

According to Stylecaster, Usher also earned about $7 million per season on “The Voice.”

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Usher has also done well on television appearing in “Moesha,” “The Faculty,” “She’s All That,” “Light It Up,” “In the Mix,” and “Killers.”

Usher also has a number of other investments. According to Celebrity Net Worth, for example, he is co-owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He gives some of his money away through philanthropy, the site reported. He has been married twice to Tameka Foster and Grace Miguel.

According to the Sporting News, Usher’s net worth won’t climb due to a Super Bowl 2024 paycheck; Super Bowl halftime performers are not paid, although the exposure can elevate their brands.

The Sporting News reported that Usher also has invested in Tidal, a streaming service, with other artists.

According to Parade, Usher Raymond was not born wealthy. “Born Usher Raymond IV in Dallas on Oct. 14, 1978, Usher was raised by his mother in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He began singing in his local church choir when he was 9 years old,” the site reported.

His family moved to Atlanta, Georgia, to give him a chance to use his musical talents, Parade reported, adding that singer Bobby Brown’s bodyguard met Usher and helped him get some of his first opportunities.

