Waffle House’s Christmas 2021 Hours: Is It Open or Closed?

Merry Christmas! On Christmas day, many stores are closed for the holiday. Waffle House tends to be the one exception to this rule. However, not all stores are guaranteed to be open today on December 25, 2021.

Waffle House Should Be Open Christmas Day, But Hours May Vary

Last year for the first time, not all Waffle House stores were open 24/7, including on Christmas. The trend is still continuing this year because of the pandemic, a representative confirmed with Heavy.

A representative told Heavy: “There still are some locations operating at less than 24 hours daily because of the effects the pandemic continues to have on our business. We continue to encourage customers to check with their local Waffle House for any variations in hours.”

So while most Waffle House locations will be open today, not all of the locations will be open 24 hours. Just to be on the safe side, you should check with your local Waffle House before stopping by.

You can find locations here and enter your city or ZIP code on the map, or choose to let it find your location automatically.

Waffle House Is Offering Its Regular Menu for Christmas

There are a lot of great menu items to choose from at Waffle House. There’s the pecan waffle which would taste great for the holiday and can have chocolate chips or peanut butter chips on top. Waffle House also offers a regular classic waffle, a chocolate chip waffle, and a peanut butter chip waffle. You can choose to add toppings or sides like sausage, city ham, country ham, or bacon.

Another option is the All-Star Special. This includes your choice of two eggs or three, your choice of grits or hashbrowns or tomatoes, with your choice of toppings ranging from grilled onions, smoked ham, jalapeno peppers, Bert’s Chili, American cheese, grilled tomatoes, grilled mushrooms, or sausage gravy. Then you can choose white or wheat toast (or raisin toast, biscuit, or Texas toast), your choice of waffle with toppings (pecan, chocolate chip, or peanut butter chips), and your choice of bacon, sausage, city or country ham. (And you can get the bacon or sausage in a large or regular size.)

There’s also the 100% Angus beef, bacon angus cheeseburger deluxe. You can get a two-ounce regular Angus hamburger or a quarter-pound Angus hamburger (four-ounce.) If that’s not your style, you can also try Texas melts, sandwiches, hashbrown bowls, or classic dinners like a T-bone dinner, a sirloin dinner, a chicken dinner, a country ham dinner, or a pork chop dinner.

Waffle House also offers dessert, including a triple chocolate pie and a southern pecan pie. Beverage options range from coffee to soda to regular or chocolate milk, and more.

Waffle House also offers a Regulars Club where you can get a free order of hashbrowns just for signing up. You can sign up for the club here. You’ll get access to coupons, exclusive specials, and Waffle House news delivered to your email.

Waffle House has more than 2,000 locations in 25 states in the United States.

