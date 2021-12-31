How to Watch Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen’s New Year’s Eve Online (2021-2022)

Tonight, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are hosting CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve online event as they ring in 2022. The event is called “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” and it starts at 8 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of CNN and 30-plus other TV channels on Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with CNN, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CNN is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of CNN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen 2022 Preview

The event begins live at 8 p.m. Eastern tonight from Time’s Square, as the co-hosts celebrate their fifth New Year’s Even anniversary together.

At 12:30 a.m. Eastern, Don Lemon and Alison Camerota, along with Dulce Sloan, will take over to ring in the New Year from the Central time zone in New Orleans.

According to a press release from CNN:

The program will also feature CNN correspondents at celebrations across the country, including CNN’s Stephanie Elam from a Las Vegas dance party, Randi Kaye in Key West, Richard Quest from the top of a NYC skyscraper, Chloe Melas from Times Square, Gary Tuchman and his daughter Lindsay Tuchman in Puerto Rico, Coy Wire from Minneapolis, and Donie O’Sullivan live outside a NYC Irish Bar. Global Pop Superstar Katy Perry will headline the program from her new Las Vegas Residency titled PLAY at Resorts World in Las Vegas, along with many other special guest stars throughout the night, including William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan, Cheri Oteri and many more.

If you’re watching live, you can participate by tweeting with the #CNNNYE hashtag for a chance at having your tweet featured in the bottom ticker during the live show.

Cheatsheet reported that Cohen promised on Instagram to continue his tradition of getting Anderson Cooper drunk on live TV. Cohen has joked before that Cooper is a lightweight when it comes to drinking.

Cohen had COVID a second time in December, Cheatsheet reported, leaving quarantine just before Christmas and in time to participate again this year. He first had COVID in March 2020 and was both vaccinated and had the booster.

At first, Cohen said, he thought he was sick from his booster before he was diagnosed with his second bout of COVID, People reported. He said he had to send his young son to stay with the nanny because he couldn’t understand why he couldn’t be close to his dad.

“I had gotten a booster that Thursday, and so then I thought I was sick from the booster — that I was having a reaction to the booster. And then two days later I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is quite a big reaction.’ And I got pretty sick. But I’m all better now,” he said.

