Whataburger & In-N-Out Easter 2022 Hours: Are They Open or Closed?

Craving a Whataburger or In-N-Out Burger for Easter 2022? We’ve got good news and bad news. If you’re wanting a delicious fast-food burger instead of the traditional Easter meal, only Whataburger is open for Easter Sunday on April 17, 2022.

Whataburger Restaurants Are Open on Easter

Whataburger restaurants are open for their regular hours today for Easter on April 17, 2022, just like they are every year. A representative told Heavy that Whataburger is open 24/7, 364 days a year.

The only day during the year that Whataburger is closed is on Christmas Day.

So the Whataburger location near you is going to be open for its regular business hours today.

To confirm your local store’s hours, you can find the closest Whataburger near you by going to the homepage here and putting your address into the store locator. Or you can go directly to the store locator page here.

Whataburger has some specials right now if you’re interested (available at participating locations.) One of these is the Southern Bacon Double, which features the tangy southern-style sauce. This features two large patties, a large bun, American cheese and Monterey Jack cheese, three bacon slices, crunchy slaw, pickles, onions, and Southern style sauce.

Or you can get the Southern Bacon Chicken Sandwiches if that’s the limited-time offer you prefer, in either the Southern Bacon Whatachick’n Sandwich variety or the Southern Bacon Grilled Chicken Sandwich variety, or even the Southern Bacon Spicy Chicken Sandwich style. These all come with a Brioche Bun, Whatachick’n Filet (or whichever filet you choose), crunchy slaw, pickles, and Southern Style Sauce.

You can also get breakfast from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. every day. A limited time breakfast offer is the Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

Whataburger is also offering its Dr Pepper Shake for a limited time.

In-N-Out Burger Restaurants Are Closed for Easter

Unlike Whataburger, In-N-Out restaurants are closed for Easter Sunday.

The homepage has a pop-up that reads, “We’re closed on Easter Sunday so our Associates can celebrate with their families.”

This is a chain-wide closure, so you won’t find individual restaurants that are open today. They’re all closed.

In-N-Out will open back up for its regular hours on Monday, the day after Easter. You can get anything off the store’s regular menu, including cheeseburgers, hamburgers, French fries, shakes, beverages, and more.

If you’re really craving a burger and Whataburger isn’t close by, many McDonald’s and Burger King locations will also be open today. Other restaurants that may be open today (although hours vary by location) include Dairy Queen, Church’s, Boston Market, KFC, Del Taco, Panda Express, Popeyes, Shake Shack, Sonic, Subway, Wendy’s, Taco Bell, White Castle, and more. Many larger restaurants are also open, like Applebee’s, Chili’s, BJ’s, Cracker Barrel, Denny’s, Fuzzy’s, IHOP, Golden Corral, Waffle House, and more. In addition, many of these locations also offer burgers, in case that’s really what you’re wanting to eat today.

Probably Wendy’s, Shake Shack, McDonald’s, Burger King, or Sonic are your best bets if your wanting a burger from a fast food place that’s likely open on Easter today.

