Mia Farrow’s relationship with Woody Allen is the subject of an HBO docuseries, Allen v. Farrow.

The 76-year-old actress has made headlines over the years for her relationship with the Oscar-winning director who went on to marry her adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn in 1997, according to the New York Post.

But is Mia Farrow married today? Here’s what you need to know.

Mia Farrow has Been Married Twice, to 2 Very Famous Men Who Were Significantly Older Than Her

Mia Farrow was first married to Frank Sinatra for two years, from 1966 to 1968. The bride was 21 at the time, while the groom was 50.

The celebrity couple’s marriage was seemingly strained due to Farrow’s insistence on working and not flying around the country with her famous husband. He even had divorce papers served to her on the set of one of her early movies, Rosemary’s Baby.

“In terms of what Frank would say, I shouldn’t have done any movies,” Farrow told Vanity Fair in 2013. “He’s on the record saying, ‘I’m a pretty good provider. I can’t see why a woman would want to do anything else.’”

While Sinatra went on to remarry following their split, the exes remained close until the singer’s death in 1998. Farrow told Vanity Fair that they “never really split up” and even hinted that the “My Way” singer could have “possibly” fathered her son Ronan Farrow in 1987.

She also said Sinatra was the great love of her life.

Two years after her divorce from Sinatra, a 25-year-old Farrow wed Oscar-winning German-American conductor André Previn. Previn, then 41, left his wife Dory Langan to be with the young actress.

The couple’s New York Times wedding announcement detailed the September 1970 wedding which took place at Rosslyn Hill Unitarian Church in the borough of Hampstead. Farrow’s sister Steffi was maid of honor at the wedding.

Farrow and Previn had three biological children together — twins Matthew and Sascha, who were born in 1970, and son Fletcher, born in 1974. They also adopted Vietnamese infants Lark Song and Summer “Daisy,” and in 1978 they adopted daughter Soon-Yi from Korea, according to People.

As she did with Sinatra, Farrow remained close with Previn after their divorce in 1979.

Mia Farrow Was in a 12-Year Relationship With Woody Allen But She Never Married Him

In 1980, Farrow began a romance with Woody Allen. The unconventional couple never officially lived together, but shared three children—biological son Satchel, now called Ronan Farrow, and adopted children, Moses and Dylan Farrow.

In 2018, Farrow told Elle that she understood why people were confused by her relationship with Allen.

“It’s not all white or black,” she said. “Otherwise you’d ask yourself what on earth you’re doing with that person for 10 minutes, let alone for 10 years.”

The longtime couple split in 1992 after Farrow discovered Allen’s affair with her daughter Soon-Yi.

Farrow has not been in any public relationships following her long relationship with Allen. According to Who Dated Who, the actress has also been linked with actors Peter Sellers and Ryan O’Neal as well as late singer John Phillips.

She told Elle that she enjoys living a quiet life. She said she attended an Episcopal church and enjoyed visits with friends and her kids.

“I really appreciate all the mundane and beautiful things,” she said of her simple life.

READ NEXT: Ronan Farrow: 5 Fast Facts