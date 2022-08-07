Woodstock 99 Lineup: Who Played at the ‘Trainwreck’ Festival?

The Woodstock 99 lineup included hit performers from the late 90s, including nu metal artists Korn, Limp Bizkit and Insane Clown Posse, soft rock performers Sheryl Crow and Jewel, and throwback artist James Brown.

The chosen lineup and how the performances effected the crowd was one of the elements that led to chaos, according to the Netflix docuseries “Trainwreck: Woodstock 99.”

The docuseries highlighted a handful of performers, but the three-day festival included 45 bands across four stages during the main festival periods, and 85 including the after-hours raves and performers on Thursday, July 22, 1999, before the festival initially opened.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Woodstock 99 Lineup Was Partially Blamed for the Chaos That Ensued at the Festival

The San Francisco Gate cast most of the blame for the choas on some of the performers in a 1999 article, “Woodstock ’99: The day the music died.”

“Obviously, these are different eras with different Zeitgeists,” the author wrote, contrasting Woodstock 99 with the original Woodstock festival. “And no one entity is at fault. Promoters perhaps waited too long to call law enforcement. Vendors probably were greedy, charging $4 for bottled water and $4 for pretzels. And in any crowd of 250,000 there will be some ‘bad apples,’ as promoters termed the rioters. But if there’s blame to be placed for inciting the riots, it’s on the bands themselves.”

According to the newspaper article, the chaos started with the Insane Clown Posse, which did not appear on the documentary.

“Insane Clown Posse started the ball rolling by throwing $100 bills into the audience and watching gleefully while a melee ensued,” the article said. “Kid Rock demanded that the kids pelt the stage with plastic water bottles. Soon, it looked like a plague of locusts, with Rock himself having to seek shelter from the hail of plastic projectiles.”

The Full Lineup of Performers Included 85 Bands & Artists

Blogger AF Grant published the running order for each of the performers on the east and west stages.

The band order was:

West Stage Running Order

Friday 11:45A – 12:45P: Spitfire (non-musical: political action group)

12:45P – 1:00P: set change

1:00P – 1:45P: Oleander (45 min)

1:45P – 2:05P: set change

2:05P – 3:05P: moe. (60 min)

3:05P – 3:25P: set change

3:25P – 3:40P: The Umbilical Brothers (15 min)

3:40P – 3:45P: set change

3:45P – 4:30P: Lit (45 min)

4:30P – 4:50P: set change

4:50P – 5:35P: Buckcherry (45 min)

5:35P – 5:55P: set change

5:55P – 6:55P: The Roots (60 min)

6:55P – 7:15P: set change

7:15P – 8:15P: Insane Clown Posse (60 min)

8:15P – 8:35P: set change

8:35P – 10:05P: George Clinton (90 min) Saturday 11:45A – 12:45P: Spitfire (non-musical: political action group)

12:45P – 1:00P: set change

1:00P – 1:45P: Guster (45 min)

1:45P – 2:05P: set change

2:05P – 3:20P: The Bruce Hornsby Group (75 min)

3:20P – 3:40P: set change

3:40P – 4:40P: Everclear (60 min)

4:40P – 5:00P: set change

5:00P – 6:00P: Collective Soul (60 min)

6:00P – 6:20P: set change

6:20P – 7:35P: Los Lobos (75 min)

7:35P – 7:55P: set change

7:55P – 9:10P: Mickey Hart / Planet Drum (75 min)

9:10P – 9:30P: set change

9:30P – 11:00P: Chemical Brothers (90 min) Sunday 11:45A – 12:45P: Spitfire (non-musical: political action group)

12:45P – 1:00P: set change

1:00P – 2:00P: Mike Ness (60 min)

2:00P – 2:20P: set change

2:20P – 3:20P: Our Lady Peace (60 min)

3:20P – 3:40P: set change

3:40P – 4:55P: Rusted Root (75 min)

4:55P – 5:15P: set change

5:15P – 6:15P: Sevendust (60 min)

6:15P – 6:35P: set change

6:35P – 7:20P: Ice Cube (45 min)

7:20P – 7:40P: set change

7:40P – 8:40P: Godsmack (60 min)

8:40P – 9:00P: set change

9:00P – 10:15P: Megadeath (75 min) East Stage Running Order Friday 12:00p – 1:15p: t/b/a

1:15p – 1:30p: Set change t/b/a

1:30p – 2:30p: Sugar Ray (60 min)

2:30p – 2:45p: Set Change

2:45p – 3:45p: Jamiroquai (60 min)

3:45p – 4:00p: Set Change

4:00p – 5:00p: Live (60 min)

5:00p – 5:15p: Set Change

5:15p – 6:30p: Sheryl Crow (75 min)

6:30p – 6:45p: Set change

6:45p – 7:30p: DMX (45 min)

7:30p – 7:50p: Set change

7:50p – 8:50p: The Offspring (60 min)

8:50p – 9:10p: Set change

9:10p – 10:10p: Korn (60 min)

10:10p – 10:30p: Set change

10:30p – 12:00a: Bush (90 min) Saturday 12:00p – 1:00p: The Tragically Hip (60 min)

1:00p – 1:15p: Set change

1:15p – 2:15p: Kid Rock (60 min)

2:15p – 2:30p: Set change

2:30p – 3:15p: Wyclef Jean (45 min)

3:15p – 3:30p: Set change

3:30p – 4:30p: Counting Crows (60 min)

4:30p – 4:45p: Set change

4:45p – 6:15p: Dave Matthews Band (90 min)

6:15p – 6:30p: Set change

6:30p – 7:45p: Alanis Morissette (75 min)

7:45p – 8:05p: Set change

8:05p – 9:05p: Limp Bizkit (60 min)

9:05p – 9:25p: Set change

9:25p – 10:55p: Rage Against the Machine (90 min)

10:55p – 11:15p: Set change

11:15p – 12:45a: Metallica (90 min) Sunday Note: show may start one hour later (12 noon)

11:00a – 12:00p: Al Green (60 min)

12:00p – 12:15p: Set change

12:15p – 1:15p: Willie Nelson (60 min)

1:15p – 1:30p: Set change

1:30p – 2:30p: Brian Setzer Orchestra (60 min)

2:30p – 2:45p: Set change

2:45p – 3:45p: Everlast (60 min)

3:45p – 4:00p: Set change

4:00p – 5:15p: Elvis Costello (75 min)

5:15p – 5:30p: Set change

5:30p – 6:45p: Jewel (75 min)

6:45p – 7:05p: Set change

7:05p – 8:20p: Creed (75 min)

8:20p – 8:40p: Set change

8:40p – 10:10p: Red Hot Chili Peppers (90 min)

T/b/a Set change t/b/a

T/b/a Jimi Hendrix t/b/a

Setlist.fm recorded a list of 99 performers at Woodstock 99. They were:

Thursday, July 22, 1999

3rd Bass

Bernie Worrell

Flipp

G. Love & Special Sauce

George Clinton and the P-Funk All Stars

Immoral Fibres

In Bloom

Rattlebasket

Red Herring & The Jordanians

Strangefolk

The String Cheese Incident

Vertical Horizon

Add Setlist Friday, July 23, 1999

Beth Hart

Bijou Phillips

Buckcherry

Bush

Chris Pérez Band

DMX

G. Love & Special Sauce

George Clinton and the P-Funk All Stars

Insane Clown Posse

James Brown

Jamiroquai

Korn

Lit

Līve

Mike Errico

Oleander

Sherri Jackson

Sheryl Crow

The Offspring

The Roots

The Umbilical Brothers

moe. Saturday, July 24, 1999

2 Skinnee J’s

Alanis Morissette

American Pearl

Bruce Hornsby

Counting Crows

Dave Matthews Band

Everclear

Fatboy Slim

Full Devil Jacket

Gargantua Soul

Gigolo Aunts

Guster

Ice Cube

Jimmy Fallon

Kid Rock

Limp Bizkit

Los Lobos

Metallica

Mickey Hart and Planet Drum

Moby

Rage Against the Machine

Serial Joe

The Chemical Brothers

The Tragically Hip

Wyclef Jean

Young & Fabulous! Sunday, July 25, 1999

Al Green

Big Sugar

Collective Soul

Creed

Cyclefly

Elvis Costello

Everlast

Godsmack

Indigenous

Jewel

John Entwistle

John Oszajca

Megadeth

Mike Ness

Moe Loughran

Muse

Our Lady Peace

Pound

Pushmonkey

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Reveille

Rusted Root

Sevendust

The Brian Setzer Orchestra

Willie Nelson

