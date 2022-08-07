Woodstock 99 Lineup: Who Played at the ‘Trainwreck’ Festival?

The Woodstock 99 lineup included hit performers from the late 90s, including nu metal artists Korn, Limp Bizkit and Insane Clown Posse, soft rock performers Sheryl Crow and Jewel, and throwback artist James Brown.
The chosen lineup and how the performances effected the crowd was one of the elements that led to chaos, according to the Netflix docuseries “Trainwreck: Woodstock 99.”
The docuseries highlighted a handful of performers, but the three-day festival included 45 bands across four stages during the main festival periods, and 85 including the after-hours raves and performers on Thursday, July 22, 1999, before the festival initially opened.
Here’s what you need to know:
The Woodstock 99 Lineup Was Partially Blamed for the Chaos That Ensued at the Festival
The San Francisco Gate cast most of the blame for the choas on some of the performers in a 1999 article, “Woodstock ’99: The day the music died.”
“Obviously, these are different eras with different Zeitgeists,” the author wrote, contrasting Woodstock 99 with the original Woodstock festival. “And no one entity is at fault. Promoters perhaps waited too long to call law enforcement. Vendors probably were greedy, charging $4 for bottled water and $4 for pretzels. And in any crowd of 250,000 there will be some ‘bad apples,’ as promoters termed the rioters. But if there’s blame to be placed for inciting the riots, it’s on the bands themselves.”
According to the newspaper article, the chaos started with the Insane Clown Posse, which did not appear on the documentary.
“Insane Clown Posse started the ball rolling by throwing $100 bills into the audience and watching gleefully while a melee ensued,” the article said. “Kid Rock demanded that the kids pelt the stage with plastic water bottles. Soon, it looked like a plague of locusts, with Rock himself having to seek shelter from the hail of plastic projectiles.”
The Full Lineup of Performers Included 85 Bands & Artists
Blogger AF Grant published the running order for each of the performers on the east and west stages.
The band order was:
West Stage Running Order
Friday
11:45A – 12:45P: Spitfire (non-musical: political action group)
12:45P – 1:00P: set change
1:00P – 1:45P: Oleander (45 min)
1:45P – 2:05P: set change
2:05P – 3:05P: moe. (60 min)
3:05P – 3:25P: set change
3:25P – 3:40P: The Umbilical Brothers (15 min)
3:40P – 3:45P: set change
3:45P – 4:30P: Lit (45 min)
4:30P – 4:50P: set change
4:50P – 5:35P: Buckcherry (45 min)
5:35P – 5:55P: set change
5:55P – 6:55P: The Roots (60 min)
6:55P – 7:15P: set change
7:15P – 8:15P: Insane Clown Posse (60 min)
8:15P – 8:35P: set change
8:35P – 10:05P: George Clinton (90 min)
Saturday
11:45A – 12:45P: Spitfire (non-musical: political action group)
12:45P – 1:00P: set change
1:00P – 1:45P: Guster (45 min)
1:45P – 2:05P: set change
2:05P – 3:20P: The Bruce Hornsby Group (75 min)
3:20P – 3:40P: set change
3:40P – 4:40P: Everclear (60 min)
4:40P – 5:00P: set change
5:00P – 6:00P: Collective Soul (60 min)
6:00P – 6:20P: set change
6:20P – 7:35P: Los Lobos (75 min)
7:35P – 7:55P: set change
7:55P – 9:10P: Mickey Hart / Planet Drum (75 min)
9:10P – 9:30P: set change
9:30P – 11:00P: Chemical Brothers (90 min)
Sunday
11:45A – 12:45P: Spitfire (non-musical: political action group)
12:45P – 1:00P: set change
1:00P – 2:00P: Mike Ness (60 min)
2:00P – 2:20P: set change
2:20P – 3:20P: Our Lady Peace (60 min)
3:20P – 3:40P: set change
3:40P – 4:55P: Rusted Root (75 min)
4:55P – 5:15P: set change
5:15P – 6:15P: Sevendust (60 min)
6:15P – 6:35P: set change
6:35P – 7:20P: Ice Cube (45 min)
7:20P – 7:40P: set change
7:40P – 8:40P: Godsmack (60 min)
8:40P – 9:00P: set change
9:00P – 10:15P: Megadeath (75 min)
East Stage Running Order
Friday
12:00p – 1:15p: t/b/a
1:15p – 1:30p: Set change t/b/a
1:30p – 2:30p: Sugar Ray (60 min)
2:30p – 2:45p: Set Change
2:45p – 3:45p: Jamiroquai (60 min)
3:45p – 4:00p: Set Change
4:00p – 5:00p: Live (60 min)
5:00p – 5:15p: Set Change
5:15p – 6:30p: Sheryl Crow (75 min)
6:30p – 6:45p: Set change
6:45p – 7:30p: DMX (45 min)
7:30p – 7:50p: Set change
7:50p – 8:50p: The Offspring (60 min)
8:50p – 9:10p: Set change
9:10p – 10:10p: Korn (60 min)
10:10p – 10:30p: Set change
10:30p – 12:00a: Bush (90 min)
Saturday
12:00p – 1:00p: The Tragically Hip (60 min)
1:00p – 1:15p: Set change
1:15p – 2:15p: Kid Rock (60 min)
2:15p – 2:30p: Set change
2:30p – 3:15p: Wyclef Jean (45 min)
3:15p – 3:30p: Set change
3:30p – 4:30p: Counting Crows (60 min)
4:30p – 4:45p: Set change
4:45p – 6:15p: Dave Matthews Band (90 min)
6:15p – 6:30p: Set change
6:30p – 7:45p: Alanis Morissette (75 min)
7:45p – 8:05p: Set change
8:05p – 9:05p: Limp Bizkit (60 min)
9:05p – 9:25p: Set change
9:25p – 10:55p: Rage Against the Machine (90 min)
10:55p – 11:15p: Set change
11:15p – 12:45a: Metallica (90 min)
Sunday
Note: show may start one hour later (12 noon)
11:00a – 12:00p: Al Green (60 min)
12:00p – 12:15p: Set change
12:15p – 1:15p: Willie Nelson (60 min)
1:15p – 1:30p: Set change
1:30p – 2:30p: Brian Setzer Orchestra (60 min)
2:30p – 2:45p: Set change
2:45p – 3:45p: Everlast (60 min)
3:45p – 4:00p: Set change
4:00p – 5:15p: Elvis Costello (75 min)
5:15p – 5:30p: Set change
5:30p – 6:45p: Jewel (75 min)
6:45p – 7:05p: Set change
7:05p – 8:20p: Creed (75 min)
8:20p – 8:40p: Set change
8:40p – 10:10p: Red Hot Chili Peppers (90 min)
T/b/a Set change t/b/a
T/b/a Jimi Hendrix t/b/a
Setlist.fm recorded a list of 99 performers at Woodstock 99. They were:
Thursday, July 22, 1999
3rd Bass
Bernie Worrell
Flipp
G. Love & Special Sauce
George Clinton and the P-Funk All Stars
Immoral Fibres
In Bloom
Rattlebasket
Red Herring & The Jordanians
Strangefolk
The String Cheese Incident
Vertical Horizon
Friday, July 23, 1999
Beth Hart
Bijou Phillips
Buckcherry
Bush
Chris Pérez Band
DMX
G. Love & Special Sauce
George Clinton and the P-Funk All Stars
Insane Clown Posse
James Brown
Jamiroquai
Korn
Lit
Līve
Mike Errico
Oleander
Sherri Jackson
Sheryl Crow
The Offspring
The Roots
The Umbilical Brothers
moe.
Saturday, July 24, 1999
2 Skinnee J’s
Alanis Morissette
American Pearl
Bruce Hornsby
Counting Crows
Dave Matthews Band
Everclear
Fatboy Slim
Full Devil Jacket
Gargantua Soul
Gigolo Aunts
Guster
Ice Cube
Jimmy Fallon
Kid Rock
Limp Bizkit
Los Lobos
Metallica
Mickey Hart and Planet Drum
Moby
Rage Against the Machine
Serial Joe
The Chemical Brothers
The Tragically Hip
Wyclef Jean
Young & Fabulous!
Sunday, July 25, 1999
Al Green
Big Sugar
Collective Soul
Creed
Cyclefly
Elvis Costello
Everlast
Godsmack
Indigenous
Jewel
John Entwistle
John Oszajca
Megadeth
Mike Ness
Moe Loughran
Muse
Our Lady Peace
Pound
Pushmonkey
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Reveille
Rusted Root
Sevendust
The Brian Setzer Orchestra
Willie Nelson