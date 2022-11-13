Can You Watch ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 on Paramount Plus, HBO Max or Peacock?

On Sunday, November 13, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and 7 p.m. Central Time, the first episode of the new season of “Yellowstone” will air on Paramount TV. But is it possible to watch the fifth season of “Yellowstone” online through the streaming services provided by Paramount Plus, HBO Max, or the Peacock streaming network?

Paramount Plus Will Not be Live Streaming New Season 5 Episodes of ‘Yellowstone’

You won’t be able to watch the newest episodes of “Yellowstone” live stream on the Paramount Plus streaming network even if the show is currently being broadcast on the Paramount TV channel.

However, you can stream season 5 on the Paramount Network instead.

This may seem backwards, but it’s the only option. According to Decider, if you have a cable login you will be able to watch it live on the Paramount Network’s website or on the Paramount Network’s app. But even though it’s a Paramount show, you won’t able to watch it on the Paramount Plus platform.

Philo’s press team confirmed with Heavy that season 5 is streaming live exclusively on Paramount Network, which you can also watch if you have a subscription to certain streaming services like Philo.

FuboTV, Vidgo, Sling Blue + Comedy Extra, Sling Orange + Comedy Extra, and Hulu with Live TV are some of the other services that allow for streaming or delayed viewing of content from the Paramount Network.

So, as strange as it may sound, you will not be able to stream the new episodes of the fifth season of “Yellowstone” on Paramount Plus. You can watch it online by subscribing to Paramount’s normal streaming service for cable customers or subscribing to any of the other streaming providers that offer the Paramount network.

The Premiere Is Being Broadcast on Several TV Stations at the Same Time

Season 5 is premiering with two back-to-back episodes, Paramount confirmed with Heavy. Episode 1 is called “One Hundred Years Is Nothing,” and Episode 2 is called “The Sting of Wisdom.”

These episodes will be broadcast simultaneously on multiple TV networks: Paramount, TV Land, CMT, and POP TV. Therefore, if you have a login for your cable provider’s website, you will also be able to stream them live on the websites for these channels, if they offer live streaming. If you want to test out one of these services but don’t have an account yet, many of them provide one-time streaming passes that are good for 24 hours.

New ‘Yellowstone’ Episodes Won’t Be on Peacock’s Streaming Service

Peacock, the streaming service offered by NBC, presently allows users to watch all of the older episodes of “Yellowstone.” However, Peacock will not have the new season 5 episodes live as they’re airing on TV. In fact, season 4 just began streaming on Peacock on March 28, according to a press release sent to Heavy.

All the older episodes of “Yellowstone” are behind a paywall, meaning that you need to be subscribed to one of the show’s paid levels, which normally cost either $5 a month with advertisements or $10 a month ad-free.

‘Yellowstone’ Can’t Be Streamed on HBO Max

According to CNET, other ViacomCBS properties have streaming options that are just as complex. As an illustration, “South Park” is shown on Comedy Central but is available to stream on HBO Max. You could be forgiven for assuming that this means “Yellowstone” is also available to stream on HBO Max; however, this is not the case. Despite the fact that some other ViacomCBS programs are on HBO Max, the Paramount series is not one of them.

CNET states: “As confusing as that is, it’s somewhat by design. Having a hit show on a traditional cable channel like Paramount Network is a big business, and so is the revenue generated by licensing out shows to other services.”

CNET explains that a license arrangement that the business made with NBCUniversal’s Peacock in 2020, more than a year prior to the introduction of Paramount Plus, is why “Yellowstone” isn’t on Paramount Plus.

