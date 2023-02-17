Zach Shallcross is opening up about some of the criticism he’s received on this season of “The Bachelor,” namely fan comments that he’s boring. He said on a podcast that it would be worse to be known as an “a****** Bachelor.”

Shallcross made the comments on the “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation” podcast in a live episode on February 16, 2023.

The podcast was hosted by Bachelor Nation’s Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt. The hosts asked Shallcross his feelings about being dubbed a boring Bachelor.

Zach Shallcross Says the Show Will Get ‘Pretty Good’

Shallcross defended the show, telling the podcasters that people should “just watch,” adding, “It gets pretty good.”

He said that he wasn’t really paying attention to fan reaction at the beginning of the show.

“I didn’t have my phone at the time of the announcement, so I didn’t see the initial fanfare, for better or for worse,” he told the podcasters. “I didn’t see any of that. After the fact, like after filming, I did learn about people calling me boring.”

His reaction to being called boring? “I was like okay, but just watch, though. It gets pretty good.”

For his part, Amabile told Shallcross that he doesn’t find him boring and respects the fact that he is making decisions that aren’t based on whether the candidates would be “good for TV.”

Zach Shallcross Says He Doesn’t Want to Be an ‘A****** Bachelor’

Shallcross told the hosts that he was “not like the dude that’s going to cause unnecessary bulls***, but in life, you find yourself in unnecessary bulls*** and it’s entertaining. To be honest, it was a little weird in the beginning, and it kind of sucked.”

Shallcross revealed that he thinks it would be worse to be a villain than be boring.

“You never like to be told you’re boring, but then you look on the bright side and realize I could be called the a****** Bachelor. That would be worse. I don’t want to be an a***** Bachelor,” he said on the episode.

Shallcross had a theory for why people think he’s boring, according to his comments on the episode.

“Before the season even started, I know I was called a boring Bachelor, but not a whole lot was shown from us guys last season,” he said.

“I do totally understand where people are coming from because it seems like this random guy Zach who they only saw do one dumb thing on the ship and that’s about it.”

