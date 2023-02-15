Zach Shallcross Reveals Whether He Found Love This Season

Zach Shallcross has revealed in a Valentine’s Day interview whether he found love this season. Stop reading if you don’t want to get spoilers for the show, although he didn’t name names.

Shallcross appeared on Extra TV with Kaliegh Garris, who wrote on Twitter, “Thought I’d switch things up and give #TheBachelor @zach_shallcross some roses on Valentine’s Day! 🌹 Catch our chat on @extratv!”

She then shared a video in which she asked Shallcross whether he found love this season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Zach Shallcross Revealed That He ‘Absolutely’ Found Love on ‘The Bachelor’ This Season

Garris cut right to the chase in the video.

“Do you find true love?” she asked.

“That is the question. I found love. Absolutely. Now, I can’t go into what that looks like, but I did find love,” Shallcross responded.

Garris then said it was Valentine’s Day, so “you deserve roses as well.” She asked Shallcross whether he would accept the roses from her, and he said “of course,” but admitted he had a “little bit of PTSD from these,” while laughing.

Zach Shallcross Also Spoke About the Drama That Went Down With Contestant Anastasia

Shallcross also told Garris that he did not feel “confident” in Anastasia, which is why he let her go after other women told him she might be on the show to get an Instagram following.

Anastasia denied the claims. Shallcross told Garris he was worried about “someone just being there for the social game…” He said the week was “awesome” until “I hear this come around.” It made him nervous, he told Garris.

Some fans defended Anastasia, however, saying they did not think she was the manipulative one, questioning the motives of the women who went to Shallcross and arguing that her comments were misconstrued and taken out of context.

Some fans wrote on Twitter that they are enjoying Shallcross’s turn as the Bachelor. “This is the 1st time i’ve seen a Bachelor articulate his thoughts very well and seems to genuine care about his season and who he’s keeping around. This man! 👏👏👏👏👏” wrote one.

“The girls in this season seem really sweet, with most seeming to be there for Zach. Maybe we will see an actual happy ending. Best season in a while with best chance of a happy ending,” wrote another.

Another wrote, “Zach is easily manipulated. He was upset that a social media content developer is into social media? 🤣🤣 He should’ve sent her home day one than 🤡🤡”

Another fan also didn’t like Shallcross’s judgment about the women. “@zach_shallcross thought you were better than you showed last week. Lost some respect. Christina was the MOST real and open person on the show. She WAS there for you. She spoke the truth. You say trust your gut. Then you didn’t. You let her go. You believed the fake ones,” that fan wrote.

“It drives me crazy that he spends time at the cocktail party with the girls who already have a rose, instead of those that need to spend time with him,” commented another.

