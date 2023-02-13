Fans React to Zach Shallcross Describing Kiss as ‘Two Meteors Colliding’

Fans are reacting to “Bachelor” Zach Shallcross describing kissing a contestant as “two meteors colliding and making a star.”

Stop reading if you don’t want to get spoilers from this Monday’s episode.

Shallcross was speaking about kissing contestant Kat.

Fans didn’t understand how meteors could create a star, however.

Zach and Kat together are two meteors crashing to create a star? You know – like happens. How have the movies missed this?#TheBachelor https://t.co/xcICAx5IyT — Hoops Maven (@HoopsMavenHM) February 14, 2023

“Kinda like Zach&Kat, I feel like their chemistry is similar to Sean/Catherine’s or even Arie/Lauren #TheBachelor,” a fan wrote on Twitter.

Zach: “2 meteors colliding and creating a star. It’s fireworks.” Not how any of that works#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/VmwaGvt2zl — JesseJane (@RocketMamaJesse) February 14, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

Fireworks Went Off After Zach Shallcross Kissed Kat

After the kiss with Kat, Shallcross described the moment as “two meteors perfectly colliding,” and said he was describing kissing Kat.

Actual fireworks then went off.

Zach claiming that two meteors colliding creates a star

#thebachelor pic.twitter.com/wXA8JQFkRL — Bach Rants (@bach_rants) February 14, 2023

Shallcross revealed that he was impressed with “how comfortable Kat was sharing who she was and what she wants and still be herself and have fun.”

“Sometimes too good to be true is actually true. Did it really go that well? It did,” Shallcross said on the episode.

“Zach: Kissing Kat it’s like two meteors just perfectly colliding and creating a star. Dear god, cue the fireworks. #TheBachelor,” a woman wrote on twitter.

According to her ABC bio, Kat Izzo is a registered nurse from Tampa, Florida. Her bio reads:

Katherine is a vibrant go-getter with a witty sense of humor and a glass-half-full attitude. She loves spending time with her nieces and nephews and can’t wait to have a family of her own. Katherine’s career as a registered nurse is extremely important to her, but her No. 1 priority is to find her perfect match. Katherine’s dream man is loyal, trustworthy, a great communicator and, most importantly, her best friend. She is looking for a real man who will enhance her life, and she’s ready to put it all on the line to pursue love.

Some Fans Thought the Meteor Comment Was ‘Sweet,’ But Others Didn’t Like It

Last week Zach was growing on me. His meteors turning into stars line just ruined that #TheBachelor — jackie (taylor’s version) (@jackiee_dimmick) February 14, 2023



“Zach being in disbelief how well that date went with Kat is kinda sweet guys 🥰” wrote one fan.

“Zach and Kat will make a great pair! #TheBachelor,” wrote another.

“Zach. Stars aren’t made by meteors colliding. They’re made when atoms of light elements are squeezed under enough pressure for their nuclei to undergo fusion. Please. That’s straight from Google. #TheBachelor,” a fan wrote.

But another fan wrote, “I think Kat is cute but not all that and a bag of chips. I think there are cuter girls on here. But I don’t think Zach is that good looking either #bachelor.”

“Damn Zach is a realist. I love how Kat is very blunt as well. She is a very sweet, humble person #TheBachelor,” a fan wrote.

“OK Kat is #1 for me….I think Zach is into her but those famous last word before the commercial break just might doom him!” wrote another.

“Zach and Kat might be game over. Sorry Greer best of luck on BIP with Aaron. #TheBachelor,” another fan wrote.

“I didn’t know Kat or Katherine existed before tonight. But I really Zach and her together #TheBachelor,” another wrote.

