Did Zack Morris & Kelly Kapowski Date or Get Married in Real Life?

The reboot of NBC’s Saved by the Bell was released today, November 25, 2020. Many longtime fans of the show will be returning to see where the characters are now, and new fans will be introduced to the show through brand-new characters.

It’s been three decades since the original Saved by the Bell went off the air, but the new Peacock original will bring back most of the characters at least for cameos and introductions in the new series.

Some viewers may be wondering if Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris and Tiffani Thiessen, who portrayed Kelly Kapowski ever got married or dated in real life.

Gosselaar and Thiessen Did Date in Real Life

According to Complex, Zack and Kelly did date in real life. According to the article, Dustin Diamond, who played Screech on the show, revealed that Gosselaar and Thiessen had an on-again, off-again romance off the screen.

The romance, according to Diamond, lasted until Saved by the Bell: The College Years, which is where Gosselaar met his first wife Lisa Ann Russell. She played an extra on the show, and they were married for 14 years and have two children together; son Michael Charles, who was born in 2004, and daughter Ava Lorenn, who was born in 2006.

Gosselaar is currently married to Catriona McGinn; they got engaged in 2011 and then married in 2012. They have one son and one daughter together, Decker and Lachlyn.

Thiessen is currently married to actor Brady Smith. They have two children together; their daughter, Harper Renn Smith was born in June 2010, and their son, Holt Fisher Smith, was born in July 2015.

Gosselaar and Thiessen Reunite on the Screen

Before the Saved by the Bell reboot hit screens, Gosselaar confirmed that Kelly would be returning to the reboot in at least a few episodes. Originally, it was unclear how much she would be in the show, according to Bustle.

“As far as I know, she will be in an episode or two with me,” Gosselaar said. “She was, at the time, working on .”

Most of the original cast was excited to return to the show, with Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, who plays Jessie Spano, open about how excited she was. She told CNN that she was excited to share the show with the world.

“This show has been a beloved show for so many years and to bring it back with this new cast and the OGs, this is a gift, for sure,” she told the outlet. “I can’t wait to share it.”

The series reportedly focuses on what happens when Zack Morris – now the governor – shuts down a working-class school and sends the children to the privileged Bayside High School. There are, predictably, many clashes between the two sets of students.

Jessie is now a counselor at the school, and Mario Lopez’s A.C. Slater now works as a coach in the high school.

“He’s one of those guys that kind of got stuck in his era and stuck in his time,” Lopez told CNN. “And I love those kinds of guys, ’cause I know those guys. They’re just stuck in their sort of glory days, and it makes it a much more fun character to play.”

Saved by the Bell reboot is now streaming on Peacock.

