Say No to Mom Pants & Muffin Top: Top 10 Best Mid-Rise Jeans of 2018

Do high waisted jeans make your tush look too big? Do low riders leave your love handles on display, not to mention running the risk of accidentally revealing some butt cleavage? If you’re still looking for a cool pair of denims, sans a bunch of booty bling, that make you look shapely, fashionable and don’t accentuate the body stuff you’d rather not share, reach for a pair of mid-rise jeans. Mid-rise pants are meant to fall right at your natural waist, just slightly under or around your belly button. Generally, you’ll find the most comfortable fit when that rise is between 9-11 inches, measured from the center of your crotch to your waist.

It’s often hard to find the right jeans, especially with a cut and fit that stays in style, but we know, once you’ve found a fave, it’s hard to give them up. We’ve searched and searched to find you ten perfect pairs, along with lots of other recommendations to check out too. You’ll find everything from our favorite skinnies, to straight-leg, boot cut and capri jeans. You’ll also note that every single pair on this list has at least a little bit of stretch, and quite a few are made to maximize your curves with built in tummy tucking, fanny lifting, thigh slimming fabulousness. Now, who wouldn’t love that? Plus we’ve picked all your favorite brands, so you’ll feel uber-trendy too.

Jeans are hands down our very favorite casual wear. You want to wear them with flats, heels and even this summer’s best espadrilles. Since they’ve also transitioned into work wear, when paired with a blazer or fun top, we’ve made sure to add some super stylish mid-rise jeans that make the grade for office attire. Plus we’ve added in boyfriend jeans, and a sweet pair of riding jeans that will have all eyes on you, whether you’re on horseback, or just cocktailing with your favorite cowboy. Check out our Top 10 Best Mid-rise Jeans, and this year, stock your closet with the hottest denims around.

1. Levi’s Women’s Slimming Skinny Jean

It’s hard not to love a great pair of jeans that slims, shapes and smooths your booty and your thighs. There’s nothing worse than slipping into a pair of pants that seem to fit in the morning, but by afternoon sag, bag, or make you look like you’re wearing a loaded diaper. These Levi’s mid-rise skinny jeans are made with denim that never gets stretched out – it recovers to keep its shape all day long. They have back pocket placement that visually lifts the look of your tush, to give you a curve enhancing fit, with sleek, skinny legs. Moderately priced, compared to many, these Levi’s come in short, medium and long lengths, and sizes up to 18. If these turn out to be your fave mid-rise jeans, you can get them in seven different washes and colors.

Price: $39.99 – $54.50 (Up to 27 percent off MSRP depending on size and color)

2. NYDJ Women’s Marilyn Straight Leg Jeans

If you’re looking for a great pair of slimming mid-rise jeans, these NYDJ jeans give you a tummy tucking panel that’s every woman’s best friend, no matter their size. These straight leg jeans feature patented Lift X Tuck Technology inside that makes you look a full size smaller. We’re totally on board with that. They are cut to avoid that gap above your bum, because they’re cut to fit a woman’s body. Made with premium stretch denim, these jeans lift and shape your butt, and the pocket placement is particularly flattering. They come in sizes from 0-18, and a crazy array of killer colors from lots of standard denim washes, to Poinsettia and Zinfandel. These even come in an uber-cool faux leather look.

Price: $43.81 – $139 (Up to 68 percent off MSRP)

3. 7 For All Mankind Women’s The Ankle Skinny Jean With Destroy

These seriously slimming skinnies will amp your attitude with their fashionista looks alone, but these 7 for All Mankind jeans deliver a mid-rise silhouette, along with their sassy style. Made with stretch denim, they feature just the right amount of distress, having been hand sanded and cross-whiskered leading to the dramatic slashes at the knee. If you’re looking for mid-rise jeans that literally fit like a second skin, these cotton and spandex cuties will keep their shape and their sexy look every time you slip into them. We love their embellishment free rear patch pockets, and simple stitching details. These slimming jeans are sized from 24Wx28L to 32Wx28L. There’s a small stock of these skinnies in olive as well, but you’ll need to act fast to get them.

Price: $93 – $199

4. Best Buy: Wrangler Women’s Mid-rise Straight-Leg Jean

It’s pretty darned hard to find a great looking, great fitting pair of jeans for under twenty five bucks, but these Wranglers mid-rise jeans totally fit both your body and your budget. Made with 98 percent cotton and two percent spandex, they have a little give for comfort, plus that extra stretch helps them to hold their shape without turning into a baggy mess. We love this classic wash that’s faded in all the right places and has cool whiskering at the thighs in front. The embroidered back pockets are sized right, and feature contrast stitching that’s free of bling. These straight-leg jeans can be dressed up or down, with sandals, boots or heels. We also like the fact that they come in sizes from 6-18, in both standard and petite. Get them in four different denim washes of your choice.

Price: $24.99

5. Silver Jeans Co. Women’s Aiko Fit Mid Rise Bootcut Jeans

There aren’t many cuts that make a woman look as sexy as this pair of boot cut Silver jeans. Their dark wash is naturally slimming, but they are also faded just enough not to look brand new. A cool combo of whiskering and honeycombs give them lots of added interest, plus they are available in 31, 33, and 35-inch inseams, so if you think they’re the perfect fit, you can get them for whatever kind of heel height you’re up for, from flats to platforms. These mid-rise jeans have a five pocket design, with the fanny pockets embellished with the Silver Jeans Co. logo that snakes subtly across them. Made with just a touch of stretch elastane, they’ll look great, but perhaps not offer as much give as jeans with more elastane or spandex. With narrow cut thighs, they deliver a slimming look, even though they don’t have slimming technology built in. This particular pair comes in sizes 24wx31L -to 31wx31L, but if you’ve got some righteous curves, check out the Silver Jeans Co. Women’s Suki Curvy Fit Mid Rise Slim Bootcut Jeans. If you’re looking for a classic skinny, the Silver Jeans Co. Women’s Aiko Mid Rise Skinny Jeans are perfect.

Price: $54.97 – $89

6. Best Super Stretchy Jeans: Celebrity Pink Women’s Infinite Stretch Mid Rise Skinny Jean

If you want to wear jeans with the comfort of jeggings, but you’re still looking for something that comes even close, these infinite stretch mid-rise jeans from Celebrity Pink will make you swoon. They feature that classic skinny styling that rocks with cool kicks and boots, but the fabric blend is so different from the norm, you’ll be shocked. Made from a blend of cotton, poly, rayon and spandex, they stretch from every angle, so you can be blue jeans cool, while you feel more like you just put on yoga pants. The wider waistband features a single button closure and the back pockets are on the small side, and they’re unembellished and subtle. Because they’re so stretchy, lots of women actually order a size down, but you’ll want to pay attention to the sizing chart when ordering. These come in sizes from 0-17, and five different denim washes plus black. If you want to switch up your look from classic denim to color, check out the Celebrity Pink Women’s Colored Mid Rise Skinny Jeans. While they don’t have the same level of stretch, they’re still somewhat stretchy, and come in great color options for spring and summer wear. If you’re looking for more bodycon styling, the Celebrity Pink Jeans Women’s Body Sculpt Lifter Skinny gets rave reviews.

Price: $44

7. Hudson Jeans Women’s Nico Mid-rise Ankle Super Skinny Jean

We love it when a jeans company takes a new approach, and these Hudson mid-rise jeans take the super skinny look to new heights. While these skinnies are also super stretchy, their stretch comes from polyurethane, which is quite a switch from traditional spandex or elastane. The burgundy and champagne colored pairs look classy enough for work wear, when paired with heels, but they also offer a variety of these mid-rise jeans in traditional washes, plus camo print, along with some styles featuring distressing. Their 30 inch ankle length inseam is versatile with any kind of footwear, and well placed pockets feature a simple V detail. These super skinnies come in waist sizes from 24-32. If you prefer the stacked look at the ankle, check out the Hudson Women’s Tall Collin Supermodel-Length Skinny Jean that comes with a 34 inch inseam.

Price: $83.90 – $215

8. Best Jeans for Curvy Girls: Ariat Women’s R.e.a.l. Riding Mid Rise Boot Cut Jean

We love jeans when they’re made for real women, and these Ariat real riding jeans fit where it counts. Roomier in the thighs and butt, but without a huge waistline, they’re ready to wrangle at your next rodeo, or wherever you want great looking jeans that feel as good as they look. These mid-rise jeans feature a generous boot cut, that is somewhat larger than many. Their hand-sanded finish and contrast stitching make them a standout, and we love the front double seamed pockets that have an untraditional, curvy cut. The side stitching also takes a unique approach, as do the hip darts that lead to the back pockets, that make for a more flattering fit over your bum. The rear pockets are slightly larger than some, and feature a design element reminiscent of a lariat. One thing we really love about these cute, slimming jeans is the wide variety of sizes they come in, from 25W to 34W, and you can get many of them in short, regular, long and even extra-long. That flexibility means you’ve got the best chance at a custom fit, so be sure to check the size chart before you order. If that boot cut is too wide for your liking, the Ariat Women’s Real Straight Leg Icon Ocean Jeans are super cute and come in that same wide variety of sizes.

Price: $69.95 (7 percent off MSRP)

9. Best Boyfriend Jeans: Lucky Brand Women’s Mid Rise Sienna Slim Boyfriend Jean

Boyfriend jeans serve up a casual cool vibe that most other styles don’t. These mid-rise boyfriend jeans from Lucky Brand are the perfect pair to wear when you dash out for coffee, toss them on with a big sweater, or just half tuck a tee into them. Whether you roll them up, or leave them ankle length, their slightly looser legs look great, and feel super comfy. The highly whiskered denim has an interesting appeal, and looks a step away from distressed, without the holes. The rear pockets have slight embellishment, with a small stitched detail, and these feature single brass button waistband. These cuties run true to size, and they’re great for women who have slightly larger thighs. They come in sizes 0 through 14. If you need a boyfriend jean in up to size 16, we really like the highly rated KUT from the Kloth Women’s Catherine Boyfriend Jean. We also like the boho look of the heavily distressed Poetic Justice Women’s Curvy Fit Rolled Cuff Boyfriend Jeans.

Price: $56.62 – $99 (Up to 42 percent off MSRP)

10. Cutest Capris: NYDJ Women’s Dayla Wide Cuff Capri Jeans

Brightly colored denim and a sweet fit make these super cute, wide cuff NYDJ capri jeans a winner. Their wide cuffs sit on a 23 inch inseam, making them a light and fun choice for spring and summer. They feature well-placed, unadorned back pockets, with a booty fit that flatters. They’re available in seven beautiful hues, and sizes from 0-18. Of course, because they’re made by NYDJ, you can count on that famous lift tuck technology that makes you look and feel slimmer. With these capris, they actually recommend you buy a size smaller than you normally might, which is always a major bonus for your ego. If you’re looking for this same style, but in classic denim washes, you can find them right here. Looking for plus sized capris? Check out the HyBrid & Company Women’s Perfectly Shaping Stretchy Denim Capri in nine colors and sizes up to 24 Plus. A little shorter in length, these capris feature a fabric blend that shapes your curves, but still offers complete comfort.

Price: $98

