Top 10 Best Head Shavers: Which is Right for You?

The world of men’s shavers is a big one. There’s a lotta guys in the world, ergo: a lotta shavers. And for a long time now, thanks to movie stars who were only blessed with otherworldly looks and not otherworldly hair, it’s been cool to be bald. After the Jason Strathams, Bruce Willises, Dwayne Johnsons and Yul Brynners did it, then Michael Jordan did it. Then the other athletes did it. Then the mail carriers, then the doctors, then the grocery baggers, then the couch surfers. Every guy who found himself with thinning or balding hair had that moment when they realized: I can be bald and be cool. Maybe my bald will make me cool. We are here to say: you’re right. But only if you take care of that dome properly. That’s why we’re pointing you to 10 head shavers that will have you on top of your bald — or shaved — game.

Bald Head Shavers: A Thin Confession

We admit that we are not bald and we don’t shave the head. We, sadly, are stuck in Dante’s first circle of hell: thin hair limbo. We have lifeless, useless, thinning hair. (We may even sometimes wish we needed to shave the head, but our noggin is not shaped in a cool shape that looks good shaved. We would look like a D-list jack ‘o lantern.) But that said, we know about shaving the face. And we know about men’s grooming. And we know how to do lots (and lots) of research. That’s how we’ve ended up with this list of rock solid skull shavers (and more). We researched TF out of this thing and found that…if Dante were writing about shavers, he’d have four circles.

Men’s Electric Shavers: The Big Four

When you talk about the world of shaving — at least in the U.S. — there are four brands that rise to the top.

Braun

Panasonic

Remington

Phiips Norelco

If you look at the websites devoted to shaving (and there are some great ones out there), you’ll consistently find that those four brands are recommended all the time. But the majority of talk about which electric shaver is better is centered around the face. There’s not much mentioned about shaving the head. The few head-shaving-only reviews we did find often offered a very similar conclusion: Braun, Panasonic, Remington and Philips Norelco. And we don’t dispute that those brands offer great shavers: they’re all found below. But we wanted to focus strictly on the best head shaver. That’s when you find out: there aren’t a lot of brands dedicated solely to shaving the dome.

Head Shavers: How This List Works

So our list is broken down into two sections:

The Best Head Shavers

The Best Combination Head & Face Shavers

Our first four recommendations are shavers made specifically for the head:

Pitbull Silver Shaver Rotary

Remington HC4250 Shortcut Pro

Wahl Professional 5-Star Balding Clipper

HeadBlade MOTO Razor

The final six recommendations are for shavers for the head and the face (and anywhere else your heart or significant other tells you trim):

Braun Series 9290CC Men’s Electric Foil Shaver

Philips Norelco Rotary Shaver 4500

Panasonic ES8243A Arc4 Foil Shaver

Remington F5-5800 Foil Shaver

Philips Norelco Click & Style Shaver

SweetLF 3D IPX7 Rotary Shaver

Best Head Shavers

1. Pitbull Silver Shaver Rotary

This head shaver was invented by a guy who is bald and is on the go. He figured out how to make the best head shaver for guys like him: they want something that works really well and is really simple. A big plus to this unit is that it doesn’t have the three rotary blades that are normally seen: it has five. Skull Shaver has three versions of its popular Pitbull Shaver: Silver, Gold and Platinum. We’re suggesting the Pitbull Silver Shaver because it’s at a lower price point and it has the same performance as the more expensive models (which have different finishes and features). Skull Shaver also makes its Bald Eagle Smart-G Shaver, which holds a longer charge but can’t be used with the cord, which the Pitbull Silver can. The Silver gets great reviews, with a 4.3 out of 5-star rating average.

Price: $129.99

Pros:

Fits in the palm, making it easy to steer and use

Can be used dry or wet

Can be used for the face

Cons:

Only 30 minute run-time on a charge (but can be used with cord)

2. Remington HC4250 Shortcut Pro

This head shaver has three things going for it: Versatility, Affordability and Popularity. The Remington Shortcut Pro features nine different length-adjusting combs, so you can get the hair to the exact length you’re looking for. It comes in a 13-piece kit — including a charging adaptor and a travel pouch — so the price point is great. Out of more than 2,000 reviews, it has a fantastic 4.3 out of 5-star rating average. Like the Pitbull (the first item on this list), the Shortcut Pro is designed to be ergonomically simple and easy to use. If you want a step up from the included travel pouch, Remington makes a hard travel case, which is right around 15 bucks. The Shortcut Pro’s run time on a charge is a respectable 40 minutes, but the bonus is that you can operate it with the corded charger.

Price: $50.08 (17 percent off MSRP – extra $10 off coupon available)

Pros:

Fits in the palm — easy to manuever

Nine different hair length combs

Operates cordless or corded

Cons:

You may want to do finish work with a razor for a 100 percent smooth feel

3. Wahl Professional 5-Star Balding Clipper #8110

Wahl invented the hair clipper in 1919 and is a globally established leader in professional, home and pet grooming, as well as massagers. The Wahl 5-Star comes with the clipper, two attachment combs, oil, cleaning brush, instructions, power adapter and a red blade guard. The blades are German-milled titanium with a self sharpening design and they cut at twice the speed of pivot motors. It is corded (the cord is eight feet long) and while Wahl says it cuts “surgically close,” you may need to do some finishing with a razor, depending on the look you’re going for. This unit ranks very high in many reviews. Groomandstyle.com included it in its top seven best electric head shavers, saying “for those guys who do not want to shave completely but want a closer trim than most hair clippers offer, the Wahl 5-Star Balding Clippers are a brilliant solution.” It does get brilliant reviews on Amazon, with more than 2,100 reviews and a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average. For more versatility, cop Wahl’s eight-pack of cutting guides, which run just about 30 bucks.

Price: $45.65

Pros:

Professional grade

Cuts “surgically” close

Sharp and fast

Cons:

Professional grade, so there’s a learning curve

Not cordless

4. HeadBlade MOTO Razor

The big difference here: it’s not an electric shaver. This is a “regular” blade razor that fits in the palm of the hand and is pushed around the dome to get a perfectly smooth shave. HeadBlade’s razor is a four-blade design that fits into the unit, which is like a little car. It actually has a practical reason for that: the wheel moves to accommodate the contours of the skull. InstantGrooming.com included this unit in its top five razors for shaving the head. A four blade replacement pack is just $17. And if you want some of HeadBlade’s skin treatments, try the HeadSlick shave cream or the ClearHead after shave. The MOTO is HeadBlade’s newest version of this type of head shaver.

In this video, a HeadBlade manager shows how to use HeadBlade. He’s using a different model than the MOTO, but it still applies.

Price: $17

Pros:

Not electric

Uses razors

Ergonomic design

Low Price

Cons:

Learning curve to use

Best Combination Head & Face Shavers

5. Braun Series 9290CC Men’s Electric Foil Shaver

This is probably the Rolls Royce of the list, and it has a Rolls Royce price. That said, this is consistently ranked as one of the best shavers out there and it works great as a skull shaver. The Braun Series 9 is a foil shaver, as opposed to rotary shaver. It’s got five shaving elements — four cutting elements and one “SkinGuard.” In addition, it features two specialized trimmers with titanium coating. Foil shavers generally should be used with just a up and down or back and forth motion (not a circular motion). The Series 9 has a 10-D contour adaption feature, meaning the flexible head moves in 10 directions and adapts to the skin. The unit features Intelligent Sonic and AutoSense Technology which has been engineered to capture more hair with each stroke. This one comes with a cleaning station, which means you can just pop it in and the station takes care of everything. Out of more than 345 reviews, it gets a 4.2 out of 5-star rating average. This is a wet and dry unit, meaning it can be used with shave cream. This is an Amazon’s Choice product and it’s Braun’s top of the line unit. For lower price points, check out Braun’s Series 7 or Series 5, both exceptionally rated.

Price: $229.97 (18 percent off MSRP and a $30 off coupon available)

Pros:

Sonic engineering

50 minute run-time on a charge

Cleaning station

Travel case

Cons:

Price

Learning curve to use on head

6. Philips Norelco Rotary Shaver 4500

This is Amazon’s number one best seller in men’s rotary shavers. The Philips Norelco Rotary Shaver 4500 has more than 2,100 ratings with a 4.2 out of 5-star average. Groomandstyle.com includes this unit in its listing of the top five best head shavers, saying “it’s a very nice choice if you want a dual-purpose razor that does an equally good job on your face and your head.” This head shaver is a wet or dry, meaning it can be used with shaving cream. It features Philips’ “pivot, flex and float system” which keep the rotary heads in close contact with the skin. Also has a pop-up trimmer for sideburns, etc. Shaving time is 50 minutes after an eight hour charge. If you need a hard travel case, check it out here.

Price: $88.19 ($20 off coupon available)

Pros:

Flexible rotary heads

Ergonomic for head shaving

3-minute quick charge for one shave

Cons:

Doesn’t operate while charging

7. Panasonic ES8243A Arc4 Foil Shaver

This is another of the big four (Philips Norelco, Braun, Remington and Panasonic) and it gets fantastic reviews. This works very well as a head shaver, but its starring role in virtually all the online reviews is as a face shaver. That said, we’re including it here because of its high performance and because it does rate well on the handful of head-shaving-only reviews. Whereas the Philips above is a rotary, the Panasonic Arc4 is a foil shaver. The “4” in the name refers to the fact that this is a four blade system. The unit features a pivoting shaver head, which makes it much easier to use on the dome. It’s a wet or dry shaver, so you can use it in the shower and/or with foam or gel. It features a pop-up shaver trimmer for the ‘stache or burns. The LCD display toward the bottom of the handle has a five stage battery indicator, a cleaning reminder and more. If you want the cleaning station, too, this pack includes the shaver and the clean and charge station. A newer version — although more expensive — is the Panasonic Arc5. As mentioned, the Arc4 gets fabulous reviews: around 2,500 reviews with a 4.5 out of 5-star rating average.

Price: $96.89

Pros:

Wet or dry/li>

Handy LCD readout

Buffalo horn toggles

Cons:

Can’t be used while charging

8. Remington F5-5800 Foil Shaver

The F5 from Remington is primarily a face shaver but it can definitely be used for shaving the noggin. As one reviewer says: “This shaver definitely works. I use it to shave my head. It provides a very close, smooth, and comfortable shave for my head. Trust me, it works extremely well!” The shaver features a one-hour runtime off a two hour charge and it can be used while plugged in. It also features the very convenient five-minute quick charge which powers it enough to provide one full shave. It also features a pop-up trimmer for the burns and ‘stache. If you want a hard travel case (around 12 bucks) look here and if you need replacement foil screens and cutters, go here. The Remington F5-5800 has more than 2,800 reviews, with a 4.1 out of 5-star rating average.

Price: $36.16 (has a $10 off coupon available)

Pros:

Pivot and flex technology to enhance contour following

2 hour charge provides 60 minutes cordless use

Easy to read battery indicator

Cons:

Dry only (can’t be used with foam or gel)

Possible learning curve to adapt to using on head

9. Philips Norelco Click & Style Shaver

This is a very affordable unit for being a men’s shaver that comes with a lot of features. the Click & Style can be used on both the head and the face. Because it has only two rotary heads, it may take longer for shaving anywhere. But it may have the versatility you’re looking for if you want stubble on the dome (or face) because one of the attachments has five length settings. Gets a 4.1 out of 5-star rating average. For a dedicated beard and head trimmer, the Philips Norelco Series 5100, which has four comb attachments, is around 60 bucks (and has a $10 off coupon available as of this publishing).

Price: $49.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Versatile with three interchangeable attachments

Can be used in the shower

Cons:

Just two rotating heads

Shaving head needs annual replacement

10. SweetLF 3D IPX7 Rotary Shaver

This is the only product in the list that isn’t either, a) dedicated to head shaving only, or, b) one of the Big Four (Panasonic, Remington, Philips Norelco, Braun). It is, though, a very popular men’s shaver, with a 4.4 star out of 5-star rating average. (That’s the second best rating average in the list, after the more expensive Panasonic.) It’s also extremely affordable for what you get. The SweetLF IPX7 is a wet or dry shaver, so you can use it with shaving cream. It also has a pop-up trimmer for detail work. The charging is unique: it’s charged with a USB cord. It doesn’t come with a plug, but you can use your cell phone or device plug. It charges fast: a one hour charge provides two hours of shaving time and if it’s out of juice, a quick five minute charge will give you enough power for one shave. It has a five stage power display so you know where your power supply is at. You can use this in the shower and it cleans easily in the sink.

Price: $29.95

Pros:

Low price

USB charging cord

Wet or Dry

Cons:

Must use USB to charge (which is good for traveling)

