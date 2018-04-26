10 Best Cheap Plus Size Club Dresses Under $40

Let’s say you’ve blown your budget on some awesome concert tickets, or you just want to spend your cash on great cocktails and food. No matter what, you still want to turn every head when you walk in the room, or stroll out on the dance floor. What to do? Natch, you’ve got to find the most eye-catching plus size club dresses, that deliver seriously sexy, bodycon style, and make you look like you spent some serious bank, even if you didn’t.

We figured anything more than $40 was too much, so we’ve rounded up some options that are less than that. You won’t believe how many are right around twenty bucks. We’re talking off shoulder styles, cold shoulder cuts, minis and more modest lengths. These club-worthy cuties guarantee to show off your best assets to the max, with body hugging silhouettes. Better yet, their stretchy fabrics are super comfy, and they’ll keep their shape, no matter how many hours you plan to party.

Price shouldn’t play into the picture, when you want to strut your stuff. But since we’re realists, who also live on a budget, here’s a nod to your hottest fashionista self, guilt-free. Check out these dresses that can take you from your favorite club to the Vegas strip, in amazing style. And, since night style often dictates your desire for the perfect LBD, check out our favorite plus size little black dresses for some killer picks as well.

1. VINKKE Women’s Off The Shoulder Plus Size Peplum Dress

This dusty pink plus size peplum dress practically dares you to go clubbing, doesn’t it? With off shoulder styling, it is super sexy, and highlighted by the wrist-length bell sleeves. The clever peplum, which goes from front to back, features a slightly raised hemline at the hips, and gives the illusion that this plus size club dress is actually a skirt and top. Made from a super stretchy poly/spandex blend, this cute mini will move with you, whether you’re on the dance floor, or simply strutting your stuff. Well placed seams around the waist and bust enhance your hourglass figure, while the nipped in skirt gives you the classic, close-fitting bodycon styling. This dress comes in sizes XL to 3XL, and you can also get it in black or pristine white.

Price: $25.99

2. POSESHE Women’s Plus Size Bodycon Wrap Dress

Sexy and sassy, this plus size bodycon dress is ready to rock your curves on a special night out. With a deep v-neckline, it accentuates your cleavage, and the wrap front shows a whole lotta leg. The modest hem length in back, along with a cute kick pleat, keeps you feeling covered just enough, when all your other assets are on full display. Slim fitting long sleeves take a back seat to the sultry styling. Made with a stretchy poly/spandex fabric, this cute plus size club dress comes in six different colors, and in sizes from large to 4XL. Unless you’re super statuesque, don’t worry, the length isn’t quite as short as it appears the model.

Price: $16.99 – $23.99 (Up to 29 percent off MSRP)

3. Gloria&Sarah Women’s Sexy Off Shoulder Plus Size Mini Dress

Versatility is totally the name of the game when it comes to this adorable and super-cheap plus size club dress. Wear it low on the shoulders one time, slung over a single shoulder the next, and completely off the shoulders for an alternative look. The overtop features a stylish handkerchief hemline that comes to a point in the front and back. It’s an especially forgiving design, if you’re looking to hide a bit of extra tummy. The knee length skirt has ultra-flattering side ruching, for even more stylish detail, which hikes up a tiny bit on each side. This sweetheart is made of stretchy polyester with five percent spandex, so you can wash it and wear it often. It comes in five fun colors, and sizes from small to 3XL.

Price: 18.99 – $20.99 (Up to 10 percent off MSRP)

4. LaSuiveur Women’s Batwing Sleeve Plus Size Bodycon Dress

All eyes are going to be on you, when you show up wearing this super sexy batwing dress on your next night out. This plus size club dress features classic bodycon styling, with a knee length body hugging skirt, and a bodice that features a deep v-neckline. This runway-worthy classic has an empire waist, highlighted by an adorable color-matched skinny belt. The batwing sleeves flare down the back to about mid-bottom. Black piping accents make it look more expensive than it is, but at less than twenty bucks, you can dress this up with some sparkly jewelry, and look like a million bucks. Made from a stretch poly/spandex blend, you can get this plus size dress in four colors, and sizes large through 3X. For a super summery look, you can also get this same style in a pretty blue and white floral print from another maker.

Price: $14.99 – $19.99 (Up to 25 percent off MSRP)

5. Pink Queen Women’s Ruched Waist Plus Size Bodycon Dress

Ruched and ready, this high-waisted, plus size bodycon dress is set to show off all your assets in the most eye-catching way. Compared to many, the v-neckline isn’t overly low cut, and the surplice wrap bodice is an elegant look. With sleeves that fall slightly below the elbow, there’s enough coverage, but leaves your forearms free for bangles and beads. The body hugging style of this plus size club dress is highlighted by lots of ruching, which is both forgiving, and extremely flattering to almost every figure. In fact, the ruching up the center of the back creates a seductive silhouette without being tight. The conservative hemline hits just below the knee, and the overall impression of this club cutie guarantees you’ll be the classiest woman in the house. Made in a poly/spandex fabric, this dress has more stretch than others. It comes in six sassy colors, and sizes from Large Plus to 3X Plus.

Price: $12.99 – $19.99 (Up to 35 percent off MSRP)

6. RwalkinZ Women’s Plus Size Sexy Club Dress

It’s the crocheted stretch lace and deep v-neckline that steal the show in this classic plus size club dress. Natch, the bodycon styling is a look you love, but this little black dress has so much to show, for so little cash. At under $21, this club worthy scuba dress features a knee length satin skirt, nipped in at the hem, and form fitting up to the empire waist. It has a little give, but not a lot. The zip up back has a low neck, with cute straight straps that will hide the right low-profile bra, if you want to wear one at all. Keep in mind, the straps run a little long, so you may need to makes some adjustments to get the perfect fit. This dress comes in sizes from Large to 5X Plus.

Price: $16.99 – $20.99 (Up to 19 percent off MSRP)

7. IN’VOLAND Women’s Sexy Cut Out Plus Size Club Dress

You’ll feel cool as a cucumber in this bodycon plus size mini dress, that’s a blend of cotton, poly and spandex. It’s stretchy, breathable and keeps its shape beautifully. This club dress is a standout, featuring super sexy, geometric cutouts at both the neckline and on the sides. The high neck, zip up back features an inset waist that adds stylish detail, and at just about thirty bucks, this is def one of our favorite plus size club dresses. The short length is sassy, but keep in mind, this model is 5’7″, so if you’re not that tall, the hemline will be a bit longer. It comes in black and blue, in addition to this wicked hot red, and in sizes from 16 to 24 Plus.

Price: $26.99 – $32.29 (Up to 19 percent off MSRP)

8. Gloria&Sarah Women’s Rose Applique Plus Size Cold Shoulder Dress

There’s one look that seems to just get more and more popular, and right now you can get it for less than twenty bucks. This plus size cold shoulder dress is sexy and sassy, with a high neckline that features an alluring keyhole in the front, to reveal just a bit of cleavage. The cold shoulder cutouts leave your shoulders the right amount of bare, and the lovely rose applique falls along the front that cutout, and temptingly down bodice to just below the bust. Elbow length sleeves keep you from getting too cool as the evening progresses. This style is super slimming, so even if you have a bit of a tummy, it’s forgiving. The hemline falls just above the knee, and with a back zipper, it’s easy to slip in and out of. The washable poly/spandex blend is easy care, and you can get this cheap plus size club dress in sizes 14/16 Plus to 22/24 Plus.

Price: $19.99

9. IN’VOLAND Women’s Plus Size Twist Shoulder Cocktail Dress

Baby, get ready to put on your dancin’ shoes when you slip into this uber-elegant and classy black plus size cocktail dress from IN’VOLAND. While it’s the most expensive in our collection of plus size club dresses, it’s still less than forty bucks, and it looks like you spent a whole lot more than that. This club worthy cutie features an under dress that’s a classic tank style mini. It’s the sheer top layer we can’t stop staring at. With a deep v-neckline in both front and back, the shoulders feature a sweet twist at the top. Cut to fit all of your curves perfectly, this dress is fully fitted, and the sheer over-layer skirt has a clever sharkbite hemline that goes nearly to the ankles on the sides. A similar style features a shoulder baring high neckline with the sheer overdress, or you can also get a opaque style with pleats that fall beautifully from an empire waist. With lots of colors to choose from, you can get these plus size club dresses in sizes from 16 to 26 Plus.

Price: $38.99

10. Gloria&Sarah Women’s Off Shoulder Ruffle Plus Size Bodycon Dress

You’ll be channeling your own personal tropical vacation when you slip into this bright floral print plus size off shoulder dress. Prefect for an afternoon wedding, or an evening of dancing, this bodycon style is a body hugging dream, that’s got an elegant look for a super cheap price. At just $23.99, you can afford that matching straw bag and some espadrilles. The longer hemline hits just below the knee, and the double ruffle flounce can be worn higher, or lower, as you prefer. Made from poly and spandex, this stretchy dress slips on, with no zippers to worry about. The bare shoulder styling almost calls for a white straw hat, doesn’t it? This cute plus size club dress comes in sizes 14/16 Plus to 22/24 Plus. You can also get the same sweetheart deal on this dress in black or white. You might also like a similar style in white with black polka dots, that features long sleeves and a single ruffle flounce. Or skip the ruffle flounce, and go for fringe instead, with this cute and seriously affordableplus size club dress from Vevetin.

Price: $23.99

