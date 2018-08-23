11 Best Beard Creams: Compare & Save (2018)

Just because you don’t have it in you to achieve ZZ Top sized beards, that doesn’t mean they should give up on the hopes of soft luxurious facial hair. No matter what size whiskers you rock, you can keep your facial hair and skin soft with a lavish beard cream.

If you’ve already done some cursory research, you’ll notice that beard balms and beard waxes are the most commonly recommended beard care products. However, most beardos don’t have the volume or length to necessitate the holding power of these wax-based styling products.

Because balms and oils usually contain more waxy ingredients, they will last slightly longer and have a stronger hold. Beard cream only offers light shaping.

So those who don’t need the holding power are better off using beard cream. Beard cream is ideal for stubble and scruff, as it can easily be spread across the face to nourish pores from ear to ear.

That’s not to say that the effects of beard cream are lost on bushier bristles. A proper beard cream formula hydrates and conditions your beard as well as another popular product, beard oils.

The reason one would opt for a beard cream over a beard oil is that beard cream beard a matte finish, rather than that oily shine given by beard oil.

By now, you should have a clear idea if a beard cream is right for you. If so, you are in luck, as we have put some top brands to the test to find the best beard creams in a variety of scents and recipes.

What are the best beard creams?

1. Bluebeard’s Original Beard Saver – $23.72

Volume: 4 oz.

Ingredients: Avocado oil, caprylic triglyceride, cetearyl alcohol, polysorbate 6, cetyl alcohol, dimethicone, shea butter, aloe juice, xanthan gum, glyceryl stearate, PEG-100 stearate, vitamin E, phenoxyethanol, polyacrylamide C13-14 isoparaffin, disodium EDTA, laureth-7, ethylhexylglycerin, dodium benzoate, potassium sorbate, lime oil, citral, geraniol, limonene

Fragrance: Citrus, clean

Hold: Light

Even a grizzled sea dog knows the value of a soft and tame beard. When you want to look like a proper pirate, you need a beard cream that can protect your face from the saltiest sea air.

Bluebeard’s Original Beard Saver is the ideal choice. Its blend of nourishing ingredients does a little bit of everything. It softens with shea butter, it hydrates with aloe juice, it heals skin with vitamin E, disinfects with lime oil, and it tames with avocado oil.

It gives your flavor saver a clean and citrusy smell while softening and conditioning your wiriest whiskers. This cream helps treat beard itch and provides a light hold for fly away hairs.

Simply comb this beard cream through your beard once or twice a day, and you’ll quickly notice the difference that a little TLC makes.

2. Cremo Beard & Scruff Cream – $8.63

Volume: 4 oz.

Ingredients: Neopentyl glycol diheptanoate, cocoa seed butter, cetyl alcohol, glycerin, stearic acid, glyceryl stearate, butylene glycol, coconut oil, tea tree oil, peppermint oil, aloe juice, tocopheryl acetate, allantoin, carbomer, polysorbate 60, aminomethyl propanol, cetearyl alcohol, phenoxyethanol, ethylhexylglycerin, disodium EDTA

Fragrance: Cedar, musky

Hold: Light

If you keep a short beard or are simply growing some stubble, a large container of beard cream can feel like too much to bother with.

Cremo’s Beard & Scruff Cream proves this notion wrong, offering ingredients to repair both skin and hair. This makes it well worth using even on a scruffy beard.

As a matter of fact, it’s even more important to moisturize a short beard. As any beard enthusiast will tell you, beard itch is at its worst when coarse and short hairs curl back into your skin and cause irritation.

Hydrating ingredients straighten out these painful hairs, and this beard cream keeps them tamed with a light hold.

Cremo’s comes in three scents, but with many users dissatisfied with the sharp menthol of the mint and the curiously fragrant “unscented” varieties, I recommend the forest blend, which has a nice cedarwood and pine scent with a subtle musk.

3. Masculine Craft Co. Smooth Lift Styling Cream – $18.50

Volume: 8 oz.

Ingredients: VP/VA copolymer, glycerin, hydrolyzed jojoba esters, aminomethyl propanol, aloe juice, peppermint oil, eucalyptus oil, tea tree oil, carbomer, disodium EDTA, caprylyl glycol, hexylene glycol, phenoxyethanol, citric acid

Fragrance: Fresh, eucalyptus

Hold: Medium

The Lift Styling Cream from Masculine Craft Co. is a foamy, latherable cream that is easy to comb into your tangled mane even if you only have a few minutes to get ready in the morning.

When you compare this styling cream’s eight ounce pump bottle to a tin of clumpy wax, it becomes clear how convenient it is to stick with beard cream.

The foam is not as heavy as as thick wax, so a little bit goes a long way. The main purpose of this cream is to hold down scraggly hairs and help you maintain that finely groomed look throughout the day.

It also moisturizes and conditions your beard hair using potent ingredients like aloe juice, peppermint oil, and tea tree oil.

The inclusion of eucalyptus oil gives the Lift Styling Cream a disinfectant quality that helps maintain symptoms of beard itch.

4. Clubman Beard Conditioner and Face Moisturizer – $5.69

Volume: 3 oz.

Ingredients: Cetyl alcohol, sunflower seed oil, behentrimonium chloride, equisetum, arvense extract, hedychium coronarium root extract, rosemary extract, nettle extract, yucca juice, tocopheryl acetate, panthenol palmitoyl tetrapeptide-7, hydrolized soy protein, coconut oil, propylene glycol, dicaprylate, sorbitan laurate, dimethicone glycerin, butylene glycol, cocamidopropyl betaine, PPG, D<D< hydantoin iodopropynyl, butylcarbamate, titanium dioxide

Fragrance: Menthol, fresh

Hold: Light

This 2-in-1 beard and face conditioner from Clubman is a godsend for those who suffer from dry skin on their face and jawline.

Its rejuvenating blend of rosemary extract, yucca juice, and coconut oil heal and hydrate dry skin, while smoothing out and softening beard hair.

This moisturizing cream massages into your beard easily, and leaves with a natural matte look rather than an oily sheen.

This product sports the signature Clubman scent, a subtle yet refreshing menthol. It doesn’t offer much in the way of hold, so if you have serious fly away hairs, you may need something more robust like a beard wax.

However, if a flaky beard and itchy skin are your main issues, then this beard cream is a cost-effective way to look and feel classy.

5. Billy Jealousy Beard Control – $20

Volume: 8 oz.

Ingredients: Sorbitol, cetearyl alcohol, glyceryl stearate SE, behentrimonium methosulfate, witch hazel water, dimethicone, PVP, aloe juice, cyclopentasiloxane, cyclohexasiloxane, polysorbate 60, jojoba seed oil, cetrimonium chloride, panthenol, cetyl alcohol, glycerin, matricaria flower extract, marigold flower extract, hops extract, PEG/PPG-14/4 dimethicone, salicylic acid, phenoxyethanol, caprylyl glycol, malic acid, fragrance

Fragrance: Floral, astringent

Hold: Light

Billy Jealousy’s beard control lotion is a lavish treatment for wild or patchy beards that need both control and volume.

This product is loaded with nurturing ingredients. There is aloe juice to moisturize your beard, jojoba seed oil to promote follicle health, and panthenol to retain moisture and provide volume.

The added lift is great for less full beards, but the hold is fairly light. As a styling product, it adds definition to your beard’s shape while still looking natural.

The scent is that of a typical salon product. Some will dislike this, but the smell is faint, especially after it is properly worked into your beard.

This product’s great price value and volume-boosting recipe make it a solid pick for beards of all sizes.

6. Beardalizer Beard Cream – $22.99

Volume: 4 oz.

Ingredients: Shea butter, olive oil, sunflower oil, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, avocado oil, lauric acid, glycerin, gluconolactone, myristic acid, sodium benzoate

Fragrance: Sandalwood

Hold: Light

Beardalizer’s Beard Cream is a wholesome facial treatment that is focused around the idea that fewer ingredients does more.

This cream uses the naturally nourishing qualities of ingredients like shea butter, sunflower oil, avocado oil, and olive oil to hydrate and strengthen your follicles.

These components of this beard cream make it rich with essential vitamins and minerals like zinc, magnesium, and calcium. These promote both skin and hair health, while giving your chin curtain a desirable softness.

Its sandalwood scent is subtle and masculine, and helps fully actualize the confidence that you feel when your beard is looking just right.

7. Shea Moisture Men’s Beard Detangler – $8.29

Volume: 4 oz.

Ingredients: Glycerin, caprylic triglyceride, cetearyl alcohol, glyceryl stearate citrate, cetrimonium chloride, glyceryl caprylate, shea butter, passionflower seed oil, coconut oil, argan oil, hydrolyzed rice protein, aloe juice, cetyl alcohol, allantoin, panthenol, behentrimonium methosulfate, glyceryl undecylenate, esential oil blend

Fragrance: Sweet, herbal

Hold: Light

When you have an average-sized beard, the most common issue to deal with is fly away hairs. When you have epicly long beard, the most common issue to deal with is knots and tangles.

If this is applies to you, Shea Moisture has you covered with their Men’s Beard Detangler. Their wide variety of natural hair softeners allows you to ease out knots.

Natural ingredients like shea butter, passionflower seed oil, argan oil, and coconut oil make your whiskers feel softer and more controllable.

Combing this cream fully into your beard allows your skin beneath to receive the hydration and cleaning benefits as well.

Unlike other beard creams, this detangler lotion gives your beard a slightly oily finish. This detangler cream is a great pick if you want that sheen like you get from a beard wax without needing such a heavy material.

8. Live Bearded Beard Butter – $19.99

Volume: 4 oz.

Ingredients: Shea butter, coconut oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, almond oil, grapeseed oil, essential oils blend

Fragrance: Sandalwood, vanilla

Hold: Medium

Few facial hair care products sound more delicious than beard butter. This beard butter from Live Bearded is a deep conditioning product that holds unruly hair in place like a beard balm but moisturizes more like a beard cream.

It holds down fly aways without leaving your hair stiff. On the contrary, its combination of jojoba oil, coconut oil, shea butter, and almond oil provide your follicles with everything they need to bring out their natural softness.

The scent is an elegant blend of sandalwood and vanilla. It is a tad more fragrant than other beard creams, so those with sensitive noses should probably opt for the unscented version of this product.

9. Always Bearded Crème à Barbe – $19.95

Volume: 4 oz.

Ingredients: Hemp seed oil, abyssinian oil, essential oil blends

Fragrance: Citrus, musky

Hold:

Always Bearded’s Crème à Barbe is made from some unique ingredients, but it keeps your beard fresh all the same, while boosting new facial hair growth.

This version of the Crème à Barbe uses Bergamot and Ylang oils to condition the ‘ol Winnebago locks and hydrate the skin beneath.

The real all-star in their recipe, though, is hemp seed oil. Hemp seed oil is rich in fatty acids and high in protein, making it perfect for encouraging healthy hair growth.

Aside from relaxing frizzy hair, this cream has only a light hold. It spreads into your beard easily, and soaks into your follicles without leaving an oily shine.

10. Beardsley and Company Ultra Conditioner for Beards – $14.95

Volume: 8 oz.

Ingredients: Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Parfum, Cetyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Soap Bark Extract, Wild Cherry Fruit Extract, Henna Extract, Golden Seal Extract, Hops Extract, Matricaria Extract, Polysorbate 60, Jojoba Seed Oil, Dimethicone, Pro-Vitamin B5, Sodium Saccharin, Marigold Flower Extract, Propylparaben, Methylparaben, DMDM Hydantoin, Citric Acid

Fragrance: Cedarwood

Hold: None

While every beard cream I’ve mentioned so far is a leave-in conditioner, this Ultra Conditioner from Beardsley and Company is actually meant to be washed out.

If you’re generally averted to putting product in your hair, then this beard wash is a great alternative that still confers many of the benefits of beard cream.

Its jojoba seed oil and soap bar extract soak into dehydrated hairs quickly, elminating the need to wear this product all day.

Because you only let it sit in your beard for about five minutes, it doesn’t offer much in terms of shaping or control, but it hydrates your skin and beard exceptionally.

11. Scotch Porter Beard Conditioner – $20

Volume: 8 oz.

Ingredients: Botanical Infusion of (Marshmallow Root, Slippery Elm Bark, Burdock Root, Nettle Leaf, Neem Leaf, and Chamomile Flowers in Deionized Water), Aloe Vera Juice, Behentrimonium Methosulfate (Derived from Natural Colza Oil), Organic Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea Butter), Organic Coconut Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame Oil), Argan Oil, Jojoba Oil, Aleurites Moluccana (Kukui Nut) Oil, Vegetable Glycerin, Agave Nectar, Castor Oil, Emulsifying Wax, Panthenol (Vitamin B-5), Sea Kelp, Stearic Acid, Phenoxyethanol (and) Caprylyl Glycol, Fragrance

Fragrance: Marshmallow root, slippery elm bark, nettle leaf, shea butter, coconut oil, aloe vera, agave nectar, silk protein, kukui nut oil

Hold: None

The Scotch Porter Beard Conditioner is another rinse-out beard wash that offers the simple application of a beard cream plus the deep moisturization of a conditioner.

This beard conditioner has effective natural ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, aloe juice, and agave nectar.

Because this product’s primary purpose is to revitalize dry and crinkled whiskers, it doesn’t offer much by way of hold.

Additionally, this particular conditioner’s ingredients tends to leave that oily shine on your hairs. This is something that makes it different from other beard creams. Nonetheless, it is a solid pick for beards of all size.