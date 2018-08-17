11 Best Beard Wax Options: Compare & Save (2018)

A full beard is the pinnacle of manly fashion.

But if your unruly follicles making you look too grizzled, then you’re going to need some of the best beard wax to keep your mane looking well-groomed.

Beard wax is a godsend for those with chronically wiry whiskers. It uses nourishing ingredients to tame and style your beard into the perfect shape.

The most common ingredients of beard wax are beeswax (or other waxes) for holding power, shea butter or coconut oil for hydrating your hair and spreadability, and essential oil concentrates to confer a number of health benefits and scents.

Having a reliable organic source of these ingredients is one factor of a quality beard wax, but you must also consider their fragrance and relative cost.

Once you find the right ingredient set for you, using your beard wax is fairly simple. Just scrape a pea-sized amount of the wax up with the back of your thumbnail, massage it between your fingers until it becomes liquidy, and then massage it into your wiriest whiskers. The tiniest amount will make all the difference.

Just be sure not to get beard wax confused with two similar products, beard oil and beard balm. Beard oil is better for moisturizing and conditioning your hairs for a softer feel, and beard balm walks the line between between moisturizing and holding.

You’ll also want to stay away from products specifically marketed as moustache wax, as they are generally too thick to spread evenly through a glorious beard.

To reiterate, beard wax is the preferred facial hair care product for shaping, as its ingredients are portioned to best deal with ornery fly aways and wild frizz.

What are the best beard wax options?

1. Honest Amish Original Beard Wax – $12.77

Volume: 2 oz.

Ingredients: Beeswax, carnauba, shea butter, pumpkin seed butter, palm oil, coconut oil, olive oil, cedarwood, anise, clove, lavender

Fragrance: Masculine, earthy

Hold: Medium

Organic: Yes

Nobody knows beards quite like the American Amish. And Honest Amish is the company that has single-handedly kept their centuries-old recipe relevant.

If this recipe can tame God-fearing beards frizzled by the back-breaking work of barn raising, then it will certainly rejuvenate a modern beard without challenge. It offers a medium hold without making your beard feel stiff.

Its hydrating blend of essential oils and fruit and nut butters absorb right into your most kinked follicles, straightening them out and giving you that finely groomed look.

In the tin, the fragrance has a mild licorice scent from the anise, but as you work it into your hair, earthier notes come out, creating a subtle but pleasant wood smell that will last through most of the day.

2. Urban Nomads Stronghold Beard Wax – $19.95

Volume: 2 oz.

Ingredients: Beeswax, shea butter, argan oil, sesame seed oil, bergamot oil, citric fruit oils, rosehip, sweet almond

Fragrance: Sweet, doughy

Hold: Strong

Organic: Yes

If you need some serious holding power, then the Stronghold wax from Urban Nomads is the tool you need.

Its ingredients are proportioned for a more serious hold, without neglecting its nourishing role for your beard hair.

In addition to hydrating ingredients, the Stronghold wax also includes powerful disinfectants like sesame seed, orange, and lemon oil. This helps reduce the dreaded beard itch.

The fragrance is lightly sweet, and described as a mix of glazed donuts and cookie dough. But as wholesome as this beard wax’s ingredients are, it is sadly not to be eaten!

3. Seven Potions Beard Wax – $13.97

Volume: 1 oz.

Ingredients: Coconut oil, palm oil, jojoba wax, peach kernel oil, cocoa butter, avocado butter, palm-free vegetable glycerin, vitamin E, cedarwood, sandalwood

Fragrance: Musky, sweet

Hold: Medium

Organic: Yes

Seven Potions is a men’s grooming company that focuses less on branding themselves with charicatures of manliness and more on its practical combination of rejuvenating ingredients.

This beard wax absorbs into dry hair with ease, and provides a medium hold that is ideal for shaping, not sculpting.

The inclusion of both cocoa butter and avocado butter gives this beard wax a hydrating effect that will bring a healthy shine back to your follicles.

Its scent is a masculine blend of cedarwood and sandalwood. It is probably my personal favorite fragrance option.

4. Beard Guyz Style Stick – $9.99

Volume: 1 oz.

Ingredients: Jojoba oil, Shea butter, Grape seed oil, Pea extract, Oakmoss extract, mulberry extract, safe extract, ginger extract

Fragrance: Citrus

Hold: Light

Organic: Yes

Let’s face it. If us men weren’t so averted to taking care of our skin and hair, there would hardly be any need for supplementary products for our beards. But alas, having lotion or oil all over my hands is among my least favorite sensations.

If your current grooming routine is limited to applying deodorant and combing your hair, you may be much more comfortable with the Beard Guyz Style Stick.

Even if you are comfortable working with wax, there’s no denying the convenience of a roll-on style applicator for your beard. Being able to apply this beard wax like a chapstick helps smooth down your fly away hairs as you apply it.

Beard Guyz’ unique combination of natural ingredients is designed to both clean and condition your beard hair and chin skin.

This product also includes what they call their Grotein formula, which helps promote new and healthy beard growth.

The easy application and pleasant citrus aroma will make grooming your beard as part of your morning routine to look forward to.

5. The Bearded Goon’s Ridiculously Strong Beard Wax – $15.95

Volume: 1 oz.

Ingredients: Beeswax, coconut oil, shea butter, tree resin, essential oils

Fragrance: Vanilla, earthy

Hold: Strong

Organic: Yes

As the name may suggest, this is the Bearded Goon’s best beard wax for an all-day hold.

If your beard or mustache will simply not sit down, then this no-nonsense wax is how you regain control. It is formulated for sculpting beards into whatever form best suits your face shape.

The Bearded Goon doesn’t go too in depth on their ingredients, but one that sticks out to me (pun intended) is tree sap. What better way to achieve that modern lumberjack look than actual tree sap?

The wax is a little tacky in your hands, but it still massages into your beard nicely. Its smell is a mild earthy smell with a hint of baked vanilla.

6. Gold-Dachs Hungarian Beard Wax – $23.94

Volume: 0.5 oz.

Ingredients: Beeswax, paraffin (others not listed)

Fragrance: Vanilla, tobacco

Hold: Strong

Organic: N/A

The legendary Ungarische Bartwichse may not be cheap, but it is among the most prestigious beard care products in existence.

Its name translates to Hungarian Beard Wax, a German-made product that was originally used by Salvador Dalí to shape his renown handlebar mustache.

Because this product is both very old and comes from across the world from me, I am unable to procure a proper ingredients list, other than a blend of beeswax and parrafin wax for an ultra-strong hold.

This product is so effective at shaping facial hair that it only comes in a half ounce size, the smallest I’ve come across.

Unfortunately, that makes it among the least cost-effective beard waxes. And yet, it still has a bold appeal, in part from its pedigree, and in part from its manly vanilla and tobacco scent.

If you need to shape your beard for a refined look on a special occasion, then definitely don’t be afraid to go with the Gold-Dachs.

7. Polished Gentleman Organic Beard Wax – $19.97

Volume: 2 oz.

Ingredients: Beeswax, shea butter, coconut oil, almond oil, cedarwood oil, tea tree oil

Fragrance: Camphorous, fresh

Hold: Medium

Organic: Yes

The pride of the Polished Gentleman brand is their high quality organic ingredients with which they make their beard care products.

Their beard wax contains the standard butters and carrier oils, plus other ingredients that are notably pH balanced for sensitive skin.

This wax contains almond oil for its disinfectant qualities, making it great for reducing beard itch. It also has a number of fragrant essential oils to give this wax a particularly refreshing scent.

The proportions of each ingredient form a great balance between a strong hold for fly aways and a hydrating sheen for dry and wiry whiskers.

8. O3Grooming Oceania Beard Wax – $24.99

Volume: 0.5 oz.

Ingredients: Beeswax, coconut oil, vitamin E

Fragrance: Oceania

Hold: Strong

Organic: Yes

O3Grooming is a relatively new name to men’s grooming products, but they stand out by offering what they call the best beard wax formula for coarse and sparse facial hair.

Their ratio of ingredients are designed to tame wiry facial hair and provide volume where it is needed. This is their strong hold recipe, though they offer varying levels of hold on their website.

This beard wax comes in a chapstick-like tube that you can use to directly apply to your facial hair (assuming you have a chance to warm it up in your hands or pockets first). The container has a mirror at the top, allowing you to spruce up your look on the fly.

One downside is that the container is fairly pricey for only a half ounce, but with the right use, this beard wax will last you just as long.

9. Morgan’s Beard & Moustache Wax – $19.78

Volume: 1.7 oz.

Ingredients: Beeswax, jojoba oil, eucalyptus oil, bergamot oil, jasmine, sandalwood, patchouli

Fragrance: Spicy, woody

Hold: Medium

Organic: Yes

Morgan’s Beard & Moustache Wax is the U.K.’s best beard wax brand for controlling an unruly beard while keeping it soft and hydrated.

You get just under two ounces in each stylish jar, which is quite a lot considering how little of this beeswax blend you need to hold down wiry beard hairs.

Its ingredients are centered around promoting hair health, both by rejuvenating individual follicles and by disinfecting your jawline to prevent beard itch.

The main appeals of this beard wax are the luxurious softness that it will impart upon your whiskers, and the masculine woody scent that provides just the right amount of fragrance.

10. Billy Jealousy Tin Man No. 1 Beard Wax – $16

Volume: 2 oz.

Ingredients: Beeswax, cetearyl alcohol, lanolin wax, tribehenin, ceteareth-25, glycerin, carnauba wax, octyl palmitate, polysorbate 80, fragrance, phenoxyethanol, caprylyl glycol, potassium sorbate, citric acid, caramel

Fragrance: Vanilla, musky

Hold: Strong

Organic: Yes

The Tin Man No. 1 beard wax formula from Billy Jealousy is a go-to for an all-day hold that keeps your beard feeling and looking luxurious.

This beard wax’s ingredient list may look intimiating, but all of its ingredients are certified organic.

Furthermore, this wax sports some powerful holding agents like lanolin and carnauba wax which make it ideally suited for holding down coarse hair.

This beard wax is easy to spread through your beard, and deeply conditions even the driest beard hairs.

11. Ranger Grooming Co. Beard Wax by Leven Rose – $13.97

Volume: 2 oz.

Ingredients: Beeswax, shea butter, castor oil, olive oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, safflower seed oil, argan oil

Fragrance: Scentless

Hold: Medium

Organic: Yes

If you have a sensitive nose, this fragrance-free Ranger Grooming Co. Beard Wax by Leven Rose is a great option to keep your wildest beard hairs tamed without having to deal with the over the top smells.

Using a catch-all assortment of fruit and nut oils, this beard and mustache wax offers a number of benefits on top of giving your beard shape.

It hydrates, disinfects, protects from UV light, and treats eczema symptoms. All the while, it keeps your hair tame and smooth without making your hair feel brittle or crusty.

I call that winning.