9 Best Ugly Halloween Sweaters for All Your Party Needs

An ugly Halloween sweater does more than give you a weird and creepy edge. It can cover all the evidence you’ve been raiding the candy bowl or show off your ghoulish figure. If you’re looking to get into the spirit on All Hallow’s Eve, or you’re just mentally gearing up for the ugly sweater season ahead, these sweaters will garner laughs and looks at all this year’s Halloween parties.
Pumpkin Patch Ugly Halloween Adult Sweater
This 100 percent acrylic and 100 percent hideous Halloween sweater will get lots of laughs when you open the door to trick or treaters this year. Knitted in scary jack 'o lanterns and tons of tiny pumpkins adorn this raglan sleeve sweater that can be worn equally awfully by both men and women. Get it in sizes from X-Small to 3X-Large, and get your ugly sweater mojo going early this year.
Day of The Dead Dancing Skeletons Ugly Halloween Sweater
Nothing says "party" like a plethora of creepy dancing skeletons, and this ugly Halloween sweater is definitely de rigueur for any Day of the Dead celebration. Adorned with skulls, bones and lots of awfully happy looking skeletons with kick things off with a bang. This acrylic knit sweater is hand washable, and comes in sizes from X-Small to 3X-Large, so if you and your sweetheart want to go matchy matchy, you can both get one that's sized right.
Ripped Open Skeleton Adult Ugly Halloween Sweater
Will you celebrate Halloween as a doctor, or simply a creepster? This ugly Halloween sweater could masquerade as either, with skeletal bones showing at the elbows, and a ripped open rib cage is the crowning gory. (Pun intended.) Add some smiley pumpkins to the mix and you'll have everyone laughing at your totally tacky taste. The black rib knit neckband, sleeve cuffs and waistband match well with your dress slacks, so live it up and wear this to work as well. Get it in sizes from X-Small to 3X-Large.
Classic Horror Monsters Fair Isle Halloween Sweater
If classic horror films are your jam, you're going to want to grab this ugly sweater that features Frankenstein, Dracula in his coffin and a seriously ugly witch tending her bubbling cauldron. But they didn't stop there, because this prize fills in all the blanks with flames, scary moons with looming dark clouds (think Hounds of the Baskervilles,) arching black cats and jack 'o lanterns to boot. Get it fast, in sizes from X-Small to 3X-Large.
Witch Spellcraft & Curios Ugly Halloween Sweater
You'll be brewing up plenty of trouble on All Hallows Eve in this sweater adorned with a bubbling witch's cauldron, and all kinds of crafts and curios knitted in. The chest and shoulders are encircled by classic witch hats, giving you carte blanche to cast the most evil (or good) spells at your Halloween gatherings. The longer length keeps you comfy and warm, and it's roomy enough not to show you ate the last Snickers bar. Get it in sizes from Small to 2X-Large.
Dracula Vampire Ugly Halloween Adult Sweater
Transport yourself straight into Transylvania with this Dracula themed ugly Halloween sweater. In classic fashion, your favorite vampire takes center stage on this sweater, fangs at the ready to bite the nearest neck. The bad boy's spooky castle adds to the scene, and stripes of coffins and black bats complete the scary picture. Oh, wait! Did we forget to mention all the dripping blood on this sweater? You can't celebrate a vampires favorite holiday without that. Get it in sizes from X-Small to 3X-Large.
Halloween Skull Print Open Front Knitted Cardigan
Your partner can snuggle up on Halloween night with the ghoul of their dreams when you slip into this cozy cardigan printed all over with scary skulls. We do have to wonder how these skulls ended up with that wicked crack over one eye, but it allows for much speculation at your Halloween gatherings. This long sleeved cardigan is machine washable, and we love that it comes in five fashionable color choices, so you can easily coordinate it with your costume or just wear it for laughs. Get it in women's sizes from S/M to 2XL.
Black and White Skeleton Adult Ugly Halloween Sweater
You'll be singing "dem bones, dem bones" as you sashay around your Halloween gatherings in this sweater that's covered in skeletons. Te fun mosaic pattern of bones is centered by a field of wishbones, signaling you'll have good luck with treat collections on the big day. Hand washable, this acrylic sweater has the pattern knitted in, so you can count on this ugly Halloween sweater staying in your collection for years to come. Get it in sizes from Small to 2X-Large.
Knitted Slash Neck Halloween Sweater
If you want to get in the Halloween spirit but you don't want to make a major investment, this ugly Halloween sweater can help you strike a ghoulish pose. Sexy off the shoulder styling and a longer length make this the perfect choice to wear with leggings or jeans. This tunic sweater features a cadre of creepy ghoulish faces from shoulder to shoulder, but adds a clever three-button placket at one side to give it a touch more style. Get in women's sizes from 6 to 14.