21 Best Pea Coats for Men: The Ultimate List

Pea Coats were made famous by the British Navy in the 1970s because of their warmth and durability. Since then, the pea coat revolution has been in full swing and they are now on the list of sexiest coats for men. What are the best pea coats for men right now?
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Chouyatou makes a good looking coat. This coat is a spin-off of the traditional British Navy pea coats of the ’70s and ’80s. This wool coat with a polyester lining will be warm enough in the winter while allowing you to breathe in the spring and fall. With a variety of colors, you don’t need to stick with the traditional black. If you find yourself falling in love with this design, get one in a couple of colors and be ready for anything. The notched collar protects your neck from the cold while also creating a smooth, more formal look. This is the kind of coat that James Dean would wear walking around New York City in the winter. Channel your inner Rebel Without a Cause and rock this coat three seasons a year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
IZOD decided to stay true to the original pea coat. This is a thinner version of what they wore decades ago and a pea coat that I highly recommend wearing a hoodie under. They updated the design a bit to add a zipper pocket on the left bicep of the coat, but other than that this is very traditional. Make sure that you pick a hoodie to wear underneath that compliments the color the way the coat compliments the hoodie. Black, blue and gray is going to be your top choices for hoodie color. Or if it isn’t blistering cold, throw on the coat and be on your way!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger has been in the fashion game longer than the pea coat has been around. Tommy releasing a comfortable coat seems like a no brainer right? This is one of those no-frills no fuss no mess coats. Standard and still incredibly fashionable, this coat is basic, because why mess with a good thing? Tommy makes this coat in a few different colors so no need to worry if black isn’t your thing and you want to look a little less traditional. The make of this coat will certainly last you and keep you looking fly during most of the year.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Montgomery is a British brand and as we discussed previously, the British are to thank for really inventing this type of coat. The Montgomery coat, in particular, has the original buttons that were on the British Navy pea coats. The buttons are donned with ropes and anchors as a way of paying homage to the O.G. pea coats of yesteryear. If you are looking for something a little more true to its roots than this is definitely the coat for you. Throw on a scarf underneath or let it hang on the outside of the coat and you won’t be considered anything less than dashing!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is one of the dopest pea coats in my humble opinion. When most folks think of the pea coat they think black or navy blue and no real pizazz. This turns the pea coat world upside down with style and flair. The tan coloring and vested insert make this a must-have for winter. The added hood and button-up design outside of the inner vest will give you a pea coat look with a hoodies steez. Yes, it is available in the more traditional colors, but if you can make this work, I strongly recommend going with something that looks a little different. After all, you want to stand out and not be just another face in the crowd.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This pea coat is just another version of the traditional design. For those of you that want the added hoodie for style and warmth, but aren’t sure you will like the way it feels or fits, this is the right coat for you. This coat comes with the classic look, but also has a removable hoodie for those of you on the fence. I personally love the added hoodie not just for the extra protection from the elements but because I think it looks super sleek. Either way, this coat gives you choices and that is what men’s fashion is all about, having a cornucopia of choices to choose from!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
GUESS isn’t just one of the top names in jeans anymore. Now you can find a wide array of shirts, pants and yes pea coats in the GUESS closet. This pea coat provides a little more diversity than the others. More of an activewear coat, the quilted detail along the sides and pockets gives you a different look, while providing added warmth and style. The fit and finish of this coat is second to none and will surely leave you wanting more…clothes that is.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another big name in the fashion game is, of course, Calvin Klein. Calvin doesn’t do things based on what is currently out there in the market, they do things anticipating what is going to be the newest trend and often they start those very same trends. This is the kind of coat that you don’t know you love until you see it staring back at you. Not your grandfather’s pea coat this is a new design that is sure to catch fire and be all the rage. A smidge longer than the traditional pea coat, but shorter than the trench style, this is a great mix of multiple looks and one you need to have in your closet for the right occasion.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
A lot of the coats we have gone over so far have been double-breasted, but this Modern Fantasy pea coat is a single-breasted style. The look is slightly denim, very retro and could even pass for totally vintage. The perfect coat to wear with a scarf or hoodie underneath this thing is a beautiful addition to the list. Ranging in colors from dark blue to tan to gray you can rest assured that heads will turn and people will want to know where exactly you found this gorgeous piece of clothing. Let me say in advance, “You’re welcome!”
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are big and tall and love the look of the pea coat than Nautica has you covered, both literally and figuratively. This is on the more traditional side but made with a bigger boy in mind. Decades ago you used to only be able to get clothes for the big man in specific stores and those stores didn’t really have men’s style in mind. They were strictly worried about comfort because let’s face it, bigger guys were tired of squeezing into smaller sizes. Fast forward to today and now you can dress well and comfortably in one of these sexy pea coats for the big and tall!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The pea coat and scarf go together like macaroni and cheese. Maybe a better analogy would be fish n’ chips? Either way, as I have said before the scarf is a great choice to add another layer and another dimension to the pea coat look. You can also wear a hoodie underneath with the scarf tucked in and reassure yourself that you will be completely warm during the colder months. When the ice starts to melt and the sun shows it’s face again in the springtime you can always ditch the scarf and hoodie and wear the coat open with a nice shirt underneath. The possibilities are endless with this look!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This style of the pea coat is for the more formally dressed man. The trench coat style goes perfectly with a suit. The color choices are vast and really attractive. Not interested in classic black, navy blue or gray? These coats are going to expand your idea of what a pea coat should look like. You can find a color that fits your style and personality without compromising on warmth and durability. I highly recommend this coat for the businessman that is trying to make a good impression. Or the well-dressed man that works in one of the many cold-weather states.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the man that wants to stay warm and brave the frozen tundra, here is a coat that will make sure you don’t get frostbite on your way to and from work. This coat comes with a hood, fleece liner, and a belt to make sure you don’t get any of that cold air on your warm body. If you are looking for something that has the style you want and the warmth you desperately need in the winter, then look no further. This pea coat will do the job while keeping you looking crazy fly!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another super cool and completely different looking version of the pea coat that will keep you ahead of the fashion landscape. This BGSD pea coat with the toggle buttons gives it a bit more embellished look while staying true to the main purpose of the pea coat, warmth. The solo breast pocket and coat colored hood add to the unique look of this coat without taking away from the fact that it is an entirely comfortable piece of clothing to wear. Bundle up, or leave it open and dress it down a bit. Either way, prepare to look super sexy!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you aren’t excited by the moe traditional pea coats then go for something a little different. This pea coat has all the same functionality of the traditional look, but this coat has a more military-style feel to it. The multi-pocket on the left breast and high collar design make this a sweet diversion from what pea coats used to be. Comfort, style, and function all meet at an intersection and that intersection is this pea coat. You will love the way this looks on you in any casual or formal setting. Don’t let the old design scare you off, there are a lot of fresher looks that will leave you with a smile on your face.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You might recognize this coat if you are a DC Comics or Batman fan. This is the style coat that Tom Hardy wore in The Dark Knight Rises when he played the villain Bane. This coat stands out in a crowd. It is rough and sexy and totally unique. The mix of leather and sheepskin provides protection once the mercury starts to drop in the thermometer. Wear it open or closed. Dress it up with a suit underneath, or dress down a bit with jeans and an untucked button-down shirt. You really can’t go wrong when wearing this. FYI you are going to look and feel like a total badass when wearing this. Let’s hope you can take your eyes off the mirror long enough to wear it in public.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This coat is the epitome of cool. The multicolor design makes it stand out and the trench coat style makes it different than all the rest. It comes in a red and a tan and both are crazy good looking. It is also a very warm coat, made of windproof material you can wear this in the coldest temperatures and not feel a bit of the elements. I am from the northeast and know what a cold winter is like without the proper protection. Throw this coat on before heading out into a blizzard and find yourself feeling warm and toasty as well as incredibly sexy!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Another crazy sharp coat, this faux leather and sheepskin coat is built for speed and for comfort. The stylish design will keep this coat in your favorites for years. The warmth of the sheepskin liner will make sure you don’t freeze when the temperature drops. Face climate change head-on with this beautiful coat. The high collar makes scarves and hoodies obsolete. Feel free to wear this with jeans and a tee or dress up a bit with khakis or slacks and a button-down, tucked or untucked.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Trench coat length, pea coat style and a hood that doubles as a giant turtle neck. You won’t find another coat like this one. Made for the man that wants to dress up while also being easy on the eyes. Keep in mind the traditional pea coat was made to brave winters on British Ships crossing the Atlantic. This coat keeps that in mind while being far more stylish than those old coats. This is definitely for the more formally dressed man. Getting into this coat means you are going to stay with the newer trends. You’re going to love the way you look in this.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cole Haan makes some extensively sexy clothing. Cole Haan and fashion are synonymous. If you have ever owned a cashmere sweater you know how delicious the material feels on your skin. The mix of cashmere and wool makes this coat super warm and on the high point of fashionable. I would recommend wearing this with a more formal outfit but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress it down a bit with some khakis and an untucked button-down shirt. Also, this is one of those scarf friendly coats that will only add to the slickness of the look.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Smart Range German version of the pea coat is something else. Its look is crazy dope. The leather will make you feel as cool as a Bond villain, while the fur collar will have you toasty and warm through the worst kind of winters. As good as you will feel wearing this coat, you will need to take twice as good care of it. This is one of those dry clean only coats, so beware. Probably not the best thing to wear while eating sloppy joes, but definitely will make one hell of a first impression on a first date or first day at work. Warm your ears up for an insane amount of compliments.