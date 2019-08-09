21 Cool Hoodies For Men: The Ultimate List

The weather is going to get chillier pretty soon. We won’t leave you out in the cold, though. There are a bunch of great choices for men’s hoodies out there. Below, you’ll find 21 cool hoodies for men to help them fight the colder weather.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stormr makes a hoodie for almost everything you can encounter in the world. Traditionally they are a fishing, hunting, hiking, and everything outdoor hoodie. I think we can all agree that it is also a good looking hoodie too. This attractive and very utilitarian hoodie will stop wind, rain, snow, hail and anything else the elements throw at you. It might not be the hoodie you wear on a first date unless that first date takes place on a kayak or climbing up the side of a mountain. Seriously this hoodie will stand in the way of anything but bullets. The neoprene fabric is made to withstand any weather and be very comfortable as well. Finally, you won’t have to sacrifice style for toughness, Stormr makes a variety of color combinations so you can look good while conquering the outdoors!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Recently the high neck zip-up hoodie has been launched into the men’s fashion game. These hoodies really allow you to rock a number of slightly different looks. Arc’teryx has made a winner with their Covert Men’s Hoodie. Style, function, and feel are important to the man on the hunt for a great hoodie. These hoodies don’t lack in any field. Keep it unzipped for a super casual look. Zip it halfway for your traditional look. Or zip it all the way up when the weather gets a little colder and the wind starts to pick up. You will not be disappointed with the color selection or the performance of these beautiful hoodies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nike’s Jordan brand is well-known for some of the sickest sneakers on the planet, but just like Jordan’s basketball game, the Jordan brand does a little bit of everything. Don’t sleep on the Jordan pullover hoodie. This is a sleek, lightweight and high-performance hoodie. Wear it walking around town and go from a stroll down the street to a quick game of 3 on 3. This hoodie won’t weigh you down on the courts and will keep you well covered on a windy jog around the block. You can also pick a color that best represents your style, or roll with classic black because black goes with everything.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Carhartt makes some of the toughest clothes known to man. If you’re going hunting and plan on sitting in a tree stand for 12 hours, go Carhartt. If you’re working construction or landscaping outdoors, go Carhartt. If you are planning on summiting Everest, wear layers, but the top layer should probably be Carhartt. These hoodies look good and inspire confidence like you could potentially conquer the world while wearing it. And you want to look sharp when you’re conquering the world, so do yourself a favor and go Carhartt.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger has been a name synonymous with style and men’s fashion since the 1970s. When selecting the next hoodie to add to your growing collection, why not go with a name that has been clothing men for almost five decades? Tommy knows a thing or two about making men look good and feel comfortable at the same time. These hoodies not only come in a variety of colors so you can grab a couple and be ready for every occasion. They are also built to last. The deep color tones and white drawstrings add a nice pop to set off the color you select. Get a Tommy hoodie and be ready to look sharp year-round if you want.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For the past few years, the NFL has put out a few different military-style hoodies and to be honest, they have done a great job. These therma hoodies are made for any weather and are actually worn by players and coaches on the sidelines during games. Regardless of your team affiliation, you can look seriously cool in these military olive green hoodies. The inside of the hood is camouflage to add a little more flair and to break up the solid color of the body of the hoodie. Not only are these supremely cool, but a great way to thank our troops for their service and sacrifices. Check out these seriously cool hoodies for men and match them with whomever you follow during the NFL season.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The form-fitting men’s hoodie has made huge strides in the past few years. The hoodie is no longer just a baggy sweatshirt that you throw on over whatever. These are now a fashion statement and have serious staying power. YuKaiChen makes a great hoodie, comfortable, super stylish, and honestly, I have one of these in my collection, and my hoodie game is strong! This is a great option and can even be worn at a more formal event. Not formal like a wedding, but a nice night out on the town where you want to dress up a little without springing for a tux like you’re going to prom.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Leif Nelson hoodie adds a bit of flair and texture that most other hoodies don’t provide. The textured upper sleeve makes for a unique yet super stylish look. If you want something a bit different that is sure to stick around and be a fashion trend for years to come, stay ahead of the curve with this hoodie. Another selection that you can color coordinate or get multiple colors to spice up your closet. You will love the way this hoodie fits and love the way you can match it with anything, khakis, jeans, shorts, sweatpants, do you and do it in style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Snowboarders know style. They also know hoodies. When weather permits there is no better wardrobe choice for the avid snowboarder than throwing on a hoodie and some snow pants and carving down the mountain. Burton, born and raised in my hometown of Burlington, Vermont, has been on the front lines of the snowboarding movement since day one. The folks at Burton have always done a fantastic job of mixing premium style with snow-ready gear. This Burton Camouflage hoodie will definitely help you stand out while you’re standing in line for the chair lift or standing in line for some concert tickets. Regardless of the event, Burton has provided you with hoodie selections in different styles, colors and fits to go with any time of year and occasion. The trusted name in snowboarding clothes that you can also trust to keep you looking fly.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you hear True Religion you probably think jeans right? After this review, you will also associate the name with sick hoodies as well. This True Religion Buddha Zip Up Hoodie not only comes in some great colors but the attention to detail on the pocket and shoulder stitching really adds to how sexy this hoodie is. The baseball lace cross stitch really makes the pockets and shoulders pop where on most hoodies you hardly notice them. The subtle horseshoe on the upper left of this hoodie adds another pop of contrasting color without being overly obnoxious. While also letting you know that you are wearing an item with an insane amount of attention to detail. Honestly, sometimes it is the little things that make the difference in a design.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Classic feel, crazy cool design. You are going to make quite the impression with this adidas monogram hoodie. With a bunch of different color choices, you can’t go wrong with the Superstar hoodie. As classic as the shoes that the hoodie is named after this is a great option to add to your closet. Throw on a pair of jeans or khakis, slide this hoodie over your head and be ready to say thank you because everyone you pass will take notice and compliment you on your stellar choice. You will love the way this hoodie looks on you so much you might even end up buying it in a couple of different colors so you are ready for any and everything.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Icebreaker Merino half zip hoodie will have you ready to brave any type of weather. No need to take a snow day and skip a workout when you have this tough, comfortable hoodie in your collection. Not only are these hoodies stylish, but you’ll also feel extra stealthy when biking, hiking or running on a chilly autumn or winter day. Highly recommended for the person that likes to get their workout on, outdoors. Whether you get a size that form fits or one that hangs of your torso a bit you will love how you feel in this hoodie.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
We talked about Snowboarding hoodies, but what about a hoodie to wear when your board is carving waves instead of snow? Koloa makes some seriously cool surf hoodies for when you get back to the beach and want to throw something on or if you’re done riding tasty waves for the day you can grab some fish tacos on the boardwalk in one of these bad boys. They come in a plethora of colors and designs from solids to tie-dyes, and you can pick whichever fits your personality the best. With so many options to choose from you really can’t go wrong in one of these lightweight, super chill hoodies.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
NuffSaid makes hoodies with a design for everyone. This particular hoodie has the NASA logo on it for anyone with their head in the stars, but the fun doesn’t stop there. They also make hoodies with quotes and designs from your favorite movies and TV shows. From Dunder Mifflin/The Office hoodies to hoodies for fans of Game of Thrones there is definitely a hoodie that will pique your interest. More of a casual choice when you get dressed, these hoodies are hilarious and will definitely get a lot of looks and comments when you rock them in public. Wearing one of these hoodies you can be confident that you will get a lot of extra attention.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Baja style poncho hoodies are a bit retro, but still in style. If you love this look than Funny Guy Mugs can provide you with whatever colors and designs that make you smile. This is a baggy hoodie that you can wear on the beach after a surf or when you get off the mountain and are in the lodge having a few drinks or some cocoa by the fire. While these aren’t your traditional hoodie, they are comfortable and have their own unique style. From Vermont to Cali, these hoodies can be worn really anywhere, with the exception of a wedding or formal night out. They are a fun alternative retro hoodie that is still crazy popular today.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are like me you want something totally unique and eye-catching. That is the best way to describe what the folks at Pandolah are currently doing in the way of dope hoodies. Hundreds of designs to choose from, most of which you have never seen before. With bright colors and light fabrics, these are the perfect hoodies to get noticed in but are also a great choice to wear under a solid color jacket to set the colors off even more. I personally have a couple of these hoodies in my extensive collection. The perfect way to spice up your wardrobe and look insanely cool while doing it. You would be hard-pressed to not find a hoodie that fits your unique taste.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Riot Society is another hoodie maker that makes seriously dope hoodies. Multiple color choices and design ideas to keep even the greatest hoodie aficionado happy. Another brand that you can fall in love over and over again because of their wide selection and tasty looks. Very lightweight, comfortable and highly unique these hoodies will definitely put you in a class all your own. Get a couple and watch your collection flourish in the blink of an eye. You are bound to hear “where’d you get that sick hoodie?” every time you wear one of these when you leave the house.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now, this isn’t the fanciest or the hoodie with the sickest design, but Champion has been in the sweatpant and sweatshirt game for a long time. If you want quality and comfort this is a no brainer. While not uber-sexy, this hoodie still holds its own and is a great pick for a gym session, basketball game or just lounging around watching some football. A quick jaunt to the store? Throw this hoodie on and hit the road. This is one of the practical hoodies with a basic design but will never let you down.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Yeokou Men’s Winter Fleece Sherpa Hoodie. Read that again. A Sherpa hoodie! If you live in one of those states with four seasons and the winters are particularly cold, then you NEED a hoodie good enough for a Sherpa. This hoodie was made for climbing mountains, in the cold. The fleece inside will keep you crazy warm no matter what summit you’re trying to reach. I am from the northeast and a hoodie like this can be clutch in the colder months while not stifling you during the fall. Bring this in the woods on a camping trip and I am sure you will find yourself falling asleep wearing it in the tent.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re at all like me, you grew up surrounded by Marvel Comics and the heroes that graced those pages. I love this hoodie, not only does it bring me back to my childhood and get me feeling all nostalgic. With the HUGE success of the Marvel movie franchise, this is a clutch hoodie to have. People will love it, and every time you see yourself in the mirror or look down you will too. Even if you only wear it once in a while you will be grateful that you grabbed this hoodie up. Get this hoodie and smile like a kid again every time you put it on.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The future of hoodies looks a lot like this. Not just a baggy piece of clothing that you throw on when you’re sweaty after the gym anymore. Hoodies are a major fashionable item these days. This hoodie is sharp and looks nothing like your grandfather’s or even father’s traditional hoodie. The full-zip design allows you to turtleneck this sweatshirt, also provides as a bit of a faceguard when the hood is up and the zipper is too. The stripes on the arm add a splash of color to break up the black, or whatever other colors you decide to buy. Tighter sleeves provide a more streamlined feel. The future never looked so good!