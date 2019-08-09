21 Cool Hoodies For Men: The Ultimate List

Snowboarders know style. They also know hoodies. When weather permits there is no better wardrobe choice for the avid snowboarder than throwing on a hoodie and some snow pants and carving down the mountain. Burton, born and raised in my hometown of Burlington, Vermont, has been on the front lines of the snowboarding movement since day one. The folks at Burton have always done a fantastic job of mixing premium style with snow-ready gear. This Burton Camouflage hoodie will definitely help you stand out while you’re standing in line for the chair lift or standing in line for some concert tickets. Regardless of the event, Burton has provided you with hoodie selections in different styles, colors and fits to go with any time of year and occasion. The trusted name in snowboarding clothes that you can also trust to keep you looking fly.