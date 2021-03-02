21 Best Blanket Hoodies: The Ultimate List

Everyone has that favorite blanket on the couch or the bed that they love crawling into at the end of a long hard day. What if that favorite blanket of yours could be worn as a hoodie so once you are in it, you don’t have to leave it until you wake up the next day. The blanket hoodie is designed to be worn all over the house so if you sit down and realize you forgot the popcorn, no need to ditch the blanket, take it with you.

Built with sleeves and a hood this is the most mobile blanket on the planet. The polyester sherpa materials are perfect for snuggling in and even falling asleep. Each blanket is a unisex blanket so it is the perfect size for all adults. It is also an easy blanket to care for. Just throw it in the wash with the rest of your clothes and towels and blankets. This blanket hoodie comes in a total of 17 different colors and styles and all are one-size-fits-all. This blanket hoodie is a great gift idea and is sure to be your new favorite blanket.