21 Best Blanket Hoodies: The Ultimate List

Looking for the ultimate way to relax? Wrap yourself in the comfort of a blanket hoodie. They are warm, they are cozy and they are incredibly cool. Everyone needs an outfit that they can look forward to after a long day of work. You can get them as a gift for someone that is hard to shop for or buy one for yourself with our ultimate list.
Everyone has that favorite blanket on the couch or the bed that they love crawling into at the end of a long hard day. What if that favorite blanket of yours could be worn as a hoodie so once you are in it, you don’t have to leave it until you wake up the next day. The blanket hoodie is designed to be worn all over the house so if you sit down and realize you forgot the popcorn, no need to ditch the blanket, take it with you.
Built with sleeves and a hood this is the most mobile blanket on the planet. The polyester sherpa materials are perfect for snuggling in and even falling asleep. Each blanket is a unisex blanket so it is the perfect size for all adults. It is also an easy blanket to care for. Just throw it in the wash with the rest of your clothes and towels and blankets. This blanket hoodie comes in a total of 17 different colors and styles and all are one-size-fits-all. This blanket hoodie is a great gift idea and is sure to be your new favorite blanket.
Looking for a blanket hoodie that the whole family can get in on? Everyone in the family will love the addition of blanket hoodies to their favorite comfy spot in the house. Even though they are one-size-fits-all the blanket hoodie from Bedsure can fit both kids and adults and if you are looking for something a bit bigger, there is an oversized option available too.
Made from warm and soft sherpa microfiber the inside of this blanket hoodie is so comfy you are going to want to wear it all the time. You actually can wear this blanket hoodie all the time around the house or in hotel rooms. There is no better way to unwind than with a soft, plushy blanket hoodie wrapped around you. There are four different colors including the featured grey and also a flannel pattern.
There is something special about the line of blanket hoodies from Balcony and Falcon. They are just as comfortable as other blanket hoodies, but this one comes in some seriously fun characters. This blanket hoodie is perfect for relaxing at the end of the day and every time you see yourself in a mirror you will chuckle at how awesome you look. Available in both large and extra-large sizes and each hoodie comes with a hood featuring a cute furry face.
With the mix of micro-plish fabric and shrink-resistant sherpa fabric, these blanket hoodies are not only durable but are next-level comfortable. There are four different characters or animals that you can pick from. There is the featured “Panda” hoodie, a “Blue Unicorn” hoodie, a “Gray Bear” hoodie and finally, a “White Rabbit” character and they are all equally cute. This is the perfect gift for the person that loves Halloween or just plain loves chilling on the couch.
While this blanket hoodie is long and flowing and more like a blanket than a hoodie, it still has that hoodie feel when you’re wearing it. Designed for both men and women, this is also a great choice for kids. Your kiddos are going to love coming home from school and sliding this amazingly comfortable blanket hoodie on. They can do their homework in it, they can play in it and they can fall asleep in it. It is a one-size-fits-all hoodie, but it does come in two different options, fleece, and sherpa.
The fleece and sherpa options are more for comfort than anything else. You can’t go wrong with either choice because both are deliciously comfortable. If you are looking for gifts for people on your holiday list or for an upcoming birthday there are a total of 16 different styles and colors for you and your family. This is a home run gift idea and anyone you get one for is going to absolutely love how thoughtful and useful the blanket hoodie really is.
Tons of folks all over the world wait for the day when they can break out their trusted hoodie and celebrate the arrival of hoodie weather. The best news about this blanket hoodie is that every night is a perfect night to rock yours and maintain total comfort until you wake up the following day. When you finally get the chance to take a load off and relax after a long day you can wrap your body up in the warmth of a cozy new blanket. What if you forgot something after you’ve finally managed to sit down? No worries, the sleeves and hood will keep the blanket hoodie on you no matter what you forgot to do before bed.
The hoodie is made of soft, plush, and snuggly polyester sherpa microfibers. They are all the same size and should fit every kind of person out there. Also, a great gift idea if you have a special someone with a birthday coming up. Like to get your Christmas shopping done a little early? The blanket hoodie is a perfect gift idea and it comes in 4 different colors and each blanket hoodie comes with massive pockets to store your phone, tablet, or remote so you never lose it.
If you are looking for something warm and cozy, whether it’s a jacket or house shoes, or a blanket hoodie, anything featuring “sherpa” is going to treat you well. This beautiful hooded blanket has a shag feel to it and looks extremely comfortable. The blanket hoodie comes in one size and it will fit both adults and children. The item features sleeves and a hood for maximum comfort and so you can move around a bit while wearing it. Forgot something in the kitchen after sitting down? Now you don’t have to leave your blanket on the couch while you get up.
This item features pockets for storing your phone, tablet, or even snacks you want to keep for yourself. You can wear it to outdoor events like late-night parties on the beach or concerts and festivals. The blanket hoodie is featured in blue but if you aren’t digging the blue there are three other colors that are also really cool. Get one for everyone in your house and give them as gifts over the holidays or for birthdays and anniversaries.
The heated blanket is an extremely popular item on holiday and birthday wishlists. For people that run cold most of the time a heated blanket can be their saving grace. Add to that heated blanket sleeves and a hood and you have yourself one of the coolest items on the planet. If you are like me and find yourself forgetting something every time you try to settle in for the night then this blanket is going to make your life so much easier.
The blanket comes in a one size fits all option which is great for both kids and adults of all sizes. The blanket has a 30% larger heating surface on both the front and the back. The heating coils are run by small batteries in the form of a battery pack. The total length in runtime is 11 hours which is more than enough for an all=day movie binge. You also get two battery packs so you can charge one and leave it on in the blanket. The blanket is also available in 5 colors and each includes a massive pocket across the front of the blanket.
Imagine coming home from a long day at the office or restaurant or construction site or whatever your workplace is and being able to ditch the work clothes and wrap up in a comfy, cozy blanket. There are people that fantasize about getting into their pajamas all day long. Half hoodie, half blanket, and total comfort.
This blanket hoodie is made of plush, fluffy sherpa microfiber that is so warm and so comfortable it is sure to be your new favorite go-to relaxing outfit. Made one-size and designed to be unisex these are great for gifts and for personal use. Built with sleeves and a hood it is made so that you can wear your blanket. Great for snow days and relaxing nights binging your favorite shows. This blanket hoodie comes in 17 different colors and is available in kids and adult sizes.
The sherpa blanket hoodie is so snug and so plush it will feel like you have a pillow wrapped around your body. The mix of fun, bright colors, and characters and the usefulness of this hoodie make it a holiday favorite for gift giving and the perfect gift for a birthday. The one size fits all blanket is a great fit for kids and adults so the whole family can wear one for lounging and bedtime.
You will love how convenient this blanket hoodie is. With sleeves, a hood, and massive pockets you can wear this item around the house, to the drive-ins, or anywhere else you want to be comfy and cozy. The pockets can hold anything from a tablet to snacks to the remotes so you don’t lose them in the cushions. Looking for options? There are currently 15 different colors and styles, most of which include cute characters like unicorns, koalas, and cats and dogs.
While there are only two style/color options available for this blanket hoodie, there is something about it that will definitely put it over the top for some. This blanket hoodie features stars all over its surface. Those stars actually glow in the dark and are a lot of fun for kids and adults alike. The hoodie blanket comes in one size fits all only but is perfect for the kiddos and will still fit adults as well. The hoodie needs to be in direct bright light to charge the stars and the brighter the light the brighter the stars when you turn the lights out.
The blanket hoodie is made of a sherpa microfiber that is soft, plush, and cozy. The item features sleeves that are baggy and great for lounging as well as a hoodie so you can wear this blanket all over the house without having to leave it on the couch or bed. We mentioned that it comes in two styles and it does. The first is the grey with the glow-in-the-dark stars and the other is a classic flannel that is perfect for this item. Get one for yourself or give it as a gift, this blanket hoodie is loved by all.
A blanket hoodie should be both comfortable and stylish. Even though you may never wear this blanket hoodie outside or around people, you still want it to reflect your personal style and unique personality. Whether your personality is bright and cheery or you want one to reflect being warm and cozy, there are some really cool options to choose from with this fantastic blanket hoodie.
This hoodie will make for a great gift to both adults and kids. If you’ve got grandkids or want to buy some for the family, either way you can’t go wrong. The kids will love the vibrant colors and animal patterns and flannel designs. The blanket hoodie features a warm hood and long baggy sleeves and a large pouch pocket on the front. They are available in adult and kids sizes and come in 9 different colors and styles to choose from. Relax in luxury with one of the most comfortable ways to chill.
The kids are going to absolutely love this amazing blanket hoodie. Each hoodie features a different pattern on the back so when your arms are outspread you can see the total picture. The featured blanket hoodie features the stitches of a baseball on a white background which is super cool and perfect for all baseball fans. The microfiber sherpa material makes this one of the most comfortable blankets you can buy.
A great options for snuggling on a snow day or staying in bed a little longer on the weekend. The plush materials used to ensure that you will stay warm the entire time you have this around you. Washing it is pretty simple too, you can just throw it in with the rest of your clothes and wash it with cold water. If baseball isn’t your game or you are buying for someone else, there are other options to choose from that are all equally as cool. There is a football option, a soccer ball, basketball, softball, and a zebra print option that is a lot of fun.
If you are looking for a blanket hoodie for your kids then you have found the perfect option. The Justice League line of blanket hoodies is fun, it’s creative and your kiddos will love becoming their favorite superhero while also being completely comfortable. Kids tend to be on the go all the time and I am sure you’ve watched as a kid drags his or her blankie across the floor. The wearable blanket keeps their blanket on them at all times and makes great pajamas.
With a polyester base and a nice soft feel, the fabric that this blanket is made of is durable and will stay soft and plush even after you wash it. There are a couple of different superheroes to choose from so there is something for every kid. There is a Superman option, a Wonder Woman option, there is also Batman and the Flash. There are two size options available small-medium and large-extra large.
Who doesn’t love the look of a cute little sloth? One of the cutest animals on the planet and also an animal that is synonymous with taking things slow and relaxing. Kids and adults will love this snuggly, plush blanket hoodie. Everyone has a favorite blanket in the house, but not everybody’s favorite blanket has sleeves and a hood. The colors are really exceptional on the backside of the hoodie, the cape side.
The blanket hoodie is made of flannel and is soft and durable and is easy to wash. Throw it in the washer and then in the dryer after. There are three different sizes to choose from so there should be a perfect fit for everyone, kids included. The sizes are 50×40″ which is the featured blanket hoodie. There is also a 60×50″ and an 80×60″ all of which are cozy and will fit right into your bedtime and binge-watching routines.
The Huggle is one of the more recognizable of all the blanket hoodies. Made with premium fleece it is the ideal item to wrap up in one a cold night. If you’re from the northeast like I am, this is a super valuable blanket to have. You can change the channels, read, play video games and take your new favorite blanket with you where ever you go. The sleeves and hood make this the ultimate blanket, and the oversized pocket can hold your phone, tablet, books, snacks, and remotes.
The interior fleece is lined with sherpa-like material for maximum warmth and comfort. If you dig the featured look then you are also going to love the other three color options available. There are so many different colors you can get one for every person in your family. A great gift for kids and grandkids, you can’t go wrong with a blanket hoodie. Check out the other colors here.
The oversized blanket hoodie is for those of us that can’t seem to get warm or stay warm. I feel your pain. The massive size of this item makes it perfect for completely covering yourself and staying warm throughout the night. You can wear this to bed or to watch your favorite shows and movies from the couch. The hood will keep your head warm which is where the majority of your body’s heat is generated. The sleeves make it easy to make popcorn in the kitchen without having to ditch your blanket.
The extra-long blanket will ensure you stay nice and toasty on even the coldest nights. The blanket is made of sherpa-like material and is designed to hold your warmth and keep the chill off of you. It is machine washable and will be just as soft when it comes out of the dryer. While it only comes in an adult size it is still a great buy for kids of all ages. There are currently 9 different colors including camo and red flannel.
Extra plush, extra-large, and extra comfy, this amazingly soft blanket hoodie is for those of us that need a little extra comfort. Designed for both men and women this is one of the softest options out there. Made with 100 percent polyester you can count on this blanket being durable as well as soft on your skin. Toss it in the wash with your regular clothes and dry with ease. It has a sherpa quality on the cuff of the hood and around the sleeves as well as around the giant pouch pocket.
Enjoy movie nights, binging your shows, camping, concerts, and festivals, there are a ton of good reasons to wear this blanket hoodie. It is available in four different colors from the featured grey to dark grey and latte which is a light brown. If you are looking for a great gift idea for someone and you aren’t sure their size, this is a one size fits all blanket hoodie. Check out the other color options here.
The name of the game is soft and plush when it comes to blanket hoodies. The thicker and the softer the fabric is the more comfortable it is and the longer a person will wear it. You will find yourself looking forward to the moment you can put on your favorite blanket. Wear it around the house, you can even do some light cooking in this blanket hoodie. Nothing that splatters and try to stay away from open flames, but popcorn is a definite yes.
The 35″ size is to ensure that it fits both adults and children. It will be a little long on most kiddos but that just adds to how snuggly it is. It is also easy to maintain, just wash it with your regular clothes in cold water and it will come out of the dryer just as cozy as when it went in. There are multiple colors too, other than the featured Teal, there are a total of 12 colors and some even come in a 45″ version of the blanket hoodie.
Pokemon is one of the most recognizable names in toys, games, and even clothing like this awesome blanket hoodie. Your kids are going to love how detailed their new favorite blanket is. The blanket is a great purchase or gift for kids and adults and it also comes in three sizes from 50×40″ to the massive 80×60” oversized blanket. IF you know an entire family of Pokemon fans, this would be a great family gift for the entire household.
The anti-pilling, super soft, fleece material is just what the doctor ordered for a cold winter night. The blanket is perfect for sleepovers, movie nights, camping trips, and drive-ins. There are four different styles all featuring Pokemon characters in different scenes. To clean, machine wash this item separately in cold water and it won’t lose its fluffiness. Check out the different Pokemon scenes available in three different sizes right here.
If you are looking for something completely different than the rest on this list you have come to the right place. The blanket poncho is the same as a blanket hoodie just with a southwestern flair. The patterns on the blanket are really cool making this a great blanket hoodie for both kids and adults. The colorful cotton fabric features fringes around the bottom of the item. Still warm and cozy this is a lightweight option that can be worn during all four seasons.
While it is only a one size fits all, that size is big enough for adults and the oversize look of it is great for kids that love to be wrapped up in their blanket. The overall dimensions of this item are Length 102 cm (40 inches), Width 119 cm (47 inches). It is available in two different colors, featured is black but there is also a blue that has a completely different pattern, either are really cool. Check out both colors here.
The quarter-zip on this hoodie makes it adjustable so you can zip all the way up when you want to be super warm or unzip to let some cool air in or for when you fall asleep. This is a great item to own if you’re into streaming all night long or play video games for hours on end. The cozy and comfy design will harness your body heat and trap it to keep you warm. When you need a refill or want to grab a snack you can get up and head to the kitchen with the blanket still on you.
Made of polyester this is the kind of blanket you can use all the time. It has a massive pocket to keep snacks in or to stash your video game controller. Washing is s snap just throw it in the wash with the rest of your clothes and towels. Let the soft sherpa fabric wash over you as you settle in for the night. There are currently five colors available. The featured black is a classic look, gray, navy, blush pink and camel brown. Check out all the different colors here.