45 Best Christmas Hoodies for Men: The Ultimate List (2019)

Tis almost the season, and what would the holiday season be without some cool Christmas hoodies? As the weather gets colder you’ll need something stylish to keep warm in. Check out this list of the best Christmas hoodies according to Heavy.
Obviously red and green are going to be popular colors within this hoodie list, but you can do so much with your outfit with those two as your primary colors. Nothing looks better with a hoodie than the right pair of jeans. Khakis can also make the colors of a truly great hoodie pop. This Disney inspired Mickey and Minnie Santa hoodie is so much fun, and not too bright or “too Disney” for the average guy to wear. You’re going to love how festive this is and how comfy you feel while getting into the holiday spirit.
If you are looking for something completely unique in the world of hoodies, then look no further. This hoodie is so much fun and will look great on a night out with the boys or at your company’s Christmas party. The tie makes it hilariously business casual, while the ugly sweater part is pure genius. You will have fun wearing this hoodie and that is really what matters the most around the holidays, enjoying your time with friends and family.
While you may or may not be a huge Subaru fan as far as your choice in cars goes. There is no denying that they put together a truly dope hoodie with this one. The design and colors look so good and provide for one hell of a conversation piece. The light blue and the tree backdrop really makes this hoodie something special. Not only are there the silhouettes of beautiful trees on this hoodie, they are Christmas trees which definitely means this hoodie makes the cut as one of the coolest Christmas hoodie list.
If you happen to be in a part of the world that sees some cold winters, then you should get this hoodie and you will definitely make good use of it. It is wonderful to look at, while also being sherpa lined and ready for the mercury to drop. This is also the perfect hoodie to wear under a lighter jacket to provide some fun and extra warmth. This hoodie has more of a Feliz Navidad feeling to it. You’re going to love the way it looks and feels.
While this poncho-style hoodie is totally unique, you will find so many other times of year to wear it than Christmas time. It is somehow lightweight and warm all in the same piece of fabric. It will go with khakis or shorts or jeans, probably not a great item to wear to the office, unless your office is super chill. If you notice, the design on the hoodie features a bunch of happy Alpacas and the hoodie itself is made of Alpaca wool. Enjoy.
Nothing says Christmas like a big smiling Santa Claus. This one seems like a no-brainer when it comes to Christmas hoodies. The colors are vivid and bright like Christmas lights or the tree. The hoodie itself is 90% polyester and 10% spandex so it’s sure to fit and stretch the way that you want it to. It is going to be comfortable and super fun to look at.
Yes, this hoodie features a bunch of cartoon Santa Claus’ and a giant bag of presents. So yes this hoodie is one of those perfect representations of what a Christmas hoodie should look like. Stretchy fabric for maximum comfort and durability. You have a great opportunity to wear a pretty cool hoodie for when you sit down around the tree with your friends and family. If you don’t celebrate Christmas you probably know someone that does and that would love to receive this hoodie as a gift.
Form-fitting hoodies are riding a huge wave into what’s totally fashionable right now. Most of you are used to the loose-fitting bulky sweatshirts of yesteryear, but these slim-fit hoodies are a great way to keep yourself warm without hiding that bod that you’ve been working so hard for in the gym. I would hate to call this an “ugly sweater” pattern because it is a really lovely Christmas pattern that will go with a lot of different pant and shoe combos. The black will obviously take you a bit further but the red is still pretty stylish. While it has that wool look, it is cotton and breathable and a bit more favorable to those with sensitive skin.
This hoodie is so festive that it makes me want Christmas to be here already. You will feel the same way anytime you throw on this hoodie. It’s great to have different hoodies in your collection and at this price point, you can get a couple. Give them out as gifts or hoard them all to yourself. You can up your hoodie game with this because you will quite literally be ready for any season.
More fun from the Nightmare Before Christmas bag of tricks. These matching couples hoodies are not only a great gift idea, but they are also full of holiday love and joy. Well, maybe not joy, but definitely holiday spirits. They are super stylish and you will get some major brownie points with the lady if you put one of these in her present pile and one in yours. Or, if you know the perfect couple that would love to rock these hoodies in tandem, they do really make a great gift.
Imagine opening presents, the snow is falling outside, or maybe the sun is shining but you’re in the Christmas spirit and you pull this out of wax paper and a box. Immediate smile and you are going to put it on the celebrate the rest of your holiday. Another mostly polyester hoodie, you can wear it all the time and never wear it out. It is a little spandex too so it will stretch and fit just right every single time. Maybe you want to grab a drink with friends X-mas eve? Here is the hoodie to wear to toast the season of giving.
Pickle Rick fans out there? Even if you aren’t and you have an ugly X-Mas sweater party that you need to attend, mix things up and make it an ugly hoodie party, population you! Yes, you can make this hoodie work throughout the holiday season and yes you should get yourself one! Have a friend that loves weird and totally cool hoodies as well? Then feel free to gift this to your coolest friend and laugh every time they wear it, knowing you got them a hilarious gift.
If you were a child of the ’80s and ’90s then this little face staring at you will bring back fond and terrifying memories. Gizmo the pre-gremlin is one of the cutest faces of your childhood. But if you feed him after midnight or get him wet, he will raise all sorts of hell. Your friends are going to get a kick out of seeing you roll up in this totally awesome hoodie.
Going to a sick party with some dope EDM music playing? Wear this hoodie. Going to an awesome Christmas party with a corny part-time wedding DJ playing? Wear this hoodie. The Christmas light hoodie is one of those things that was a great idea and now, here it is staring you in the face. While this may not be the hoodie to wear to a wedding (depends on the people getting married) this is one of those hoodies that you will look for reasons to wear. Comes with a remote control so you are in charge of the light show. Your own personal Christmas light show, without having the brave a ladder and a frozen roof.
This hoodie is a lot of fun. It comes in red or green, traditional Christmas colors, and features some of your favorite characters from the holiday season. Snoopy and Woodstock and the whole Peanuts gans are very popular year-round, but more so during the holiday season. The Grinch, I mean c’mon, next to Ebeneezer Scrooge, is the most iconic Christmas villain of all-time. This hoodie is the epitome of a great Christmas hoodie. Gift it, or get it for yourself, you really can’t go wrong here.
While there is a lot going on with this hoodie, it represents all the fun of decorating the tree or hanging up wreaths and garland around the house. You could designate it as only your decorating hoodie, but why limit yourself to only one or two days a year. No, this hoodie needs room to roam around. Trust me, you will wear this every chance you get. You may even accept an extra invite or two to some other holiday parties.
I want to recognize that while this list is for Christmas hoodies, funny holiday themes and quirky looking sweatshirts, there are a few hoodies out there that are holiday-themed and have a great message to send. This Jewish celebratory hoodie, “Teshuvah Tefillah Tzedakah” in Hebrew means, repentance, prayer and charity. A great Hannukah gift for the guy that celebrates another great December holiday.
Look, I totally get it if you’re not a fan of super bright colors and out of this world designs. If you want something a little more basic, black with some small color pops then you have got to get this hoodie. Not just a hoodie to wear at a holiday party or as a gag. This hoodie will have traction more months out of the year than December. Black is a great compromise for the man that isn’t quite ready to take a dip into fluorescent colors and a bunch of attention.
Probably not the best hoodie to wear to work, unless you work at a CBD shop or dispensary. This is a fun hoodie and the colors are such that you can really mix and match your outfits. Jeans and boots will look great with this one. So will khakis and loafers. Whatever you are comfortable in as long as the colors don’t clash or mismatch. If you aren’t a fan of heavy, itchy Xmas sweaters then this cotton blend is light enough and cozy enough for you to enjoy year-round. Not only is it versatile but it comes in a couple of great other color choices.
Solid color backing a very blunt but also very hilarious message. Depending on how loose the office or workplace is, you can most likely get away with something like this. Worst case scenario, wear it under a jacket and test it by showing it to a few choice co-workers. If you get a few laughs you can lose the jacket and keep the good times rolling with this fun hoodie. Get it in a couple colors and gift this hoodie for some laughs around the tree or during a secret Santa gift swap.
One of the most fun hoodies you will ever see. This Christmas hoodie actually transforms the wearer into a reindeer. If you are the kind of guy that listens to Xmas music starting in November, watches Xmas movies around the same time and are already planning how you’re going to outdo your neighbors with the Xmas lights this year, this is the perfect hoodie for you. Make the rest of the family’s Christmas spirit pale in comparison to what you bring to the table with this absolutely hilarious hoodie.
Not all the hoodies on the list are for people. In fact, this hoodie is made for your best four-legged friend. Not only will it keep your pup extra warm when they have to go out on walks or to do their business, but it also lights up and is super festive. If you aren’t a dog person, you know someone that is. Someone that fills up their social media feed with pics of their pooch, they would love this as a gift for their furbaby.
Just because you want to get a specific theme hoodie doesn’t mean you should sacrifice style and comfort. While this hoodie has a specific message of “Joyeux Noel” or Merry/Happy Christmas, the design, illustration, and color of the hoodie makes this one an extremely attractive addition to the list. The fluorescent light and way the words are written are super cool. The multiple colors that the hoodie comes in will ensure that you will find the right fit for your specific taste. This is a great, low-maintenance and cozy hoodie that should be in your collection or on your gift list this holiday season.
Just because your hoodie doesn’t have pine trees and ornaments on it doesn’t mean that you aren’t repping the holiday spirit. This is a more tropical holiday hoodie. If you are like me and live in a cold-weather climate during the winter, this hoodie will give you that extra warm feeling while the mercury drops. This hoodie makes me smile just looking at it because it’s a tropical warm and welcoming look. It is very busy and has a lot going on, but you can wear it with pajama bottoms, jeans, shorts, sweatpants, pretty much anything you can think of. The hoodie is the star of your outfit when you rock something like this.
If you have a Netflix subscription and watch routinely then this hoodie will hit you in all the feels. This “Stranger Things” hoodie featuring my favorite and probably your favorite character, Eleven, or “El”. Get together with your friends for viewing parties or throw this hoodie on before you curl up on the couch for a serious binge session. Either way, this hoodie will get you a lot of great attention.
Anyone that has read a book in the past 20 years has either flipped through the thousands of pages of Harry Potter stories themselves OR knows someone that should have attended Hogwarts in their formative years. This is the hoodie that will definitely speak to them. While it has the traditional ugly sweater look, it is subtly, the true Harry Potter fan’s dream hoodie. This is one of those Xmas hoodies that could be worn year-round. Lightweight but comfy and cozy cotton, polyester blend that comes in a number of awesome colors, you should be getting or gifting this hoodie this year.
Every man needs a black hoodie in his collection. If you have a black hoodie or two or three in your collection do not let that stop you from getting more. Black hoodies go with everything, they are the linchpin of the hoodie family. This particular hoodie is holiday-themed but in the most subtle way. Not your typical ugly sweater, in your face kind of hoodie. Just a little Snoopy on his house and a “home for the holidays” tag surround the doghouse. If you want a holiday hoodie, but don’t want too much muss or fuss, this is a great choice.
While the face is more Halloween than it is Christmas, Jack Skellington is the face of Nightmare Before Christmas so it definitely counts towards the list. Most movie-themed clothes are a little too in your face for my liking, but this is subtle enough to make it fun and stylish. There are a variety of colors to choose from so there will no doubt be one that will fit right into the hoodie rotation in your closet. Be careful though this hoodie will inspire some serious nostalgia.
Are you a cat guy? Are you a Christmas enthusiast? Well, the world has answered your prayers and brought you the perfect combination of your favorite things. This is such a cute hoodie and is probably more of a gift idea than an everyday hoodie, but whether you give it or get it for yourself you are going to enjoy the way this hoodie looks and feels every time you put it on.
For you Marvel fans out there, especially you Deadpool fans, this hoodie should slide into your collection nicely. If Deadpool isn’t your cup of tea, I know that you know, someone that is a fan. While he is one of the younger (in on-screen time) Marvel heroes, he is undoubtedly one of the most popular characters in the Marvel universe. This funny and comfortable as well as stylish hoodie is surely going to be a big hit whether you get it for yourself or the ultimate Wade Wilson fan!
Just because it’s Christmas or holiday season, doesn’t mean you need to put your patriotism on hold. This hoodie is proof of that. The American flag hoodie has become super popular over the past decade or so and men are finding new and creative ways to incorporate it into their outfits. If you want to show your support of America and also show how festive you can be, this is the perfect hoodie for you to add to your collection. The red and green stripe in the flag is such a smart way of combining American and Christmas pride.
While this hoodie is definitely a holiday-themed hoodie, the pun and fun of this hoodie make it a year-round all-star. Yes, you can celebrate your Jewish heritage with this stylish and subtle hoodie, but you can also wear it all the time, no need to stash it in the back of the closet for the holiday season. You will get laughs all throughout the year with this well-designed hoodie. Get it in different colors and don’t worry about maintenance, the cotton-blend will be sure to have this hoodie looking and feeling great for years and years.
Classic Christmas theif, the Grinch is one of the most popular Christmas characters on the planet. Thank you, Dr. Seuss, for introducing us to this seemingly cold-hearted holiday villain. Spoiler alert, he eventually comes around and gets in the Christmas spirit. Prior to that, he makes for a great theme for a Christmas hoodie. Everyone knows the Grinch, so it won’t be a very subtle attempt at a Christmas-style hoodie. The black backdrop enures that the hoodie will go with whatever pant and shoe choice you make. Great gift idea for a friend, family member, or yourself.
One of the most unique designs you will ever see. Santa being sucked into a black hole is super cool, super intense and an incredibly dope way to rock your holiday spirit. This is a hoodie for a bigger guy, coming in plus sizes only, but the colors and vibe of the hoodie is really something special. While it is definitely a casual hoodie, it is so great to look at, that you can get lost in it. It reminds me of the old “Magic Eye” books from the 90s. Maybe this hoodie is explaining how Santa makes it all happen. Time travel!
If you are like me you have a favorite Christmas movie that you watch at least once during the holiday season. If you are really like me, then your favorite holiday flick is “National Lampoon’s: Christmas Vacation”. This move has more quotable lines than most and is always a laugh out loud kind of movie. Chevy Chase is a comedic genius and he was at the top of his game when he made this film. This hoodie is sure to get a lot of laughs from friends, family and co-workers alike.
Another dope hoodie that pays homage to my personal favorite Xmas movie. This Clark Griswold hoodie is one of those “makes you giggle” kind of hoodies. It is an article of clothing that invokes serious nostalgia. If you love “Christmas Vacation” the way most folks do, then this hoodie will definitely speak to you. On top of the classic quote, it is a warm, comfy and cozy hoodie that comes in a great deep navy blue. Gift it or get it.
If you are a man that celebrates Kwanza, then you should have a hoodie to wear while you and your family and friends get together to celebrate. Not only does this hoodie speak volumes, but it also has a beautiful design and comes in a bunch of fun colors. Of course, there is classic black, which looks great with the colors in the design, but you can also grab this hoodie in red or blue or a number of other colors. It is also a very comfortable hoodie, which is a big part of getting a hoodie that you can wear for years. If you’ve got a big family and you want to get everyone a great gift to celebrate Kwanza, get everyone one of these hoodies and the Holiday cards will look extra cool when you mail them out.
A Christmas colored plaid hoodie is a great choice for the person that is difficult to shop for on your Xmas list. Not only is it stylish in the red plaid it is also a great hoodie to stay warm and snug in the colder months. While plaid isn’t an “official” Christmas color or design, they still go hand in hand. Once the holiday season starts you will begin seeing a lot more patterns like this on racks in stores. If you need something warm and good-looking to throw on when you go outside this is a great choice. Gift it or get it for yourself, either way, you will be a happy customer.
When you open that perfect gift, the gift that you were hoping for but didn’t know you were getting until the wrapping paper has been torn apart and the box is open, you might find yourself doing a little happy Christmas dance. For some folks, they might throw down a dab or two. This is the hoodie for that specific celebration. Dabbing around the Christmas tree is something that is not only a viral sensation but now, it is immortalized via a dope hoodie.
One thing that represents Christmas more than most is colorful wrapping paper. This hoodie embodies that wrapping paper look but in a fun and creative sweatshirt design. Black or dark blue pants with this hoodie will look great. You can rock some khakis or shorts if you want. I would stick with jeans though being as this is definitely a casual hoodie. If you don’t think you can pull it off but know someone that will wear it with pride, it would make a great gift to the unsuspecting receiver.
The perfect “dad gift” for your perfect dad, or if you think you are the “perfect dad”. This is one of those hoodies that will give the right person that warm and fuzzy feeling inside. While not a “Christmas hoodie” it is the perfect gift for the right man. The plaid bear adds a bit of a holiday feel to the hoodie, while the sentiment of a protective papa bear will bring a tear to the eye of even the toughest dads.
Some folks will argue that camouflage is hard to match with an outfit. I am here to say that they are wrong. Camo goes with everything. While camo isn’t the official color of Christmas, it is one of those designs and styles that can go with just about any color combo. I recommend getting this hoodie in a green and red combination to stick with the Xmas theme, but really you can’t go wrong with Camo.
Growing up, when my family got together around the Christmas tree, my grandfather played the role of Santa handing out presents. Us, as grandkids would help and be referred to as his elves. If I could go back in time while I was helping my grandfather with the gift-giving I would have loved to have had this hoodie on for the entire day. Transform yourself from a regular guy, to “Boss Elf” just by putting on this awesome hoodie.
The colors in this hoodie are spectacular. The white backdrop with the reds and greens really stand out. This is the kind of hoodie you can wear under a jacket and cover up a lot of the design but have the white hood poking out for a flash of color. Or you can go out with just the hoodie and let it do all the heavy lifting of your outfit. While white can be seen as a plain color, the white in this hoodie really adds to the style. It is bright, it is warm and it screams Merry Christmas/Happy Holidays!
For those of you that grew up with a chimney in your house, I am sure that every year around the same time you would pay extra attention to that area of the house. The biggest concern at that point in your life was what if Santa gets stuck coming down the chimney? Those were the days. Well, this hoodie expresses those childish worries you had years and years ago. Not only is it a fun spin on Santa coming down the chimney, but it will definitely remind you of all of those amazing Christmases you had with your family, leaving out cookies(for Santa) and carrot sticks(for the reindeer of course) but also remind you of how powerful the imagination of a child can be. This hoodie also makes for a great gift. One of the best gifts you can give someone else is the gift of nostalgia.