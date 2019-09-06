15 Best Black Hoodies for Men: Your Buyer’s Guide

Maybe you’re looking for a hoodie that will go with any and everything you wear. If you’re a hoodie connoisseur or you’re just beginning to build your collection, you gotta have a black hoodie as one of your go-to’s. Check out Heavy’s top picks for the coolest black hoodies.
1. Quikflip 2-in-1 Backpack Hoodie
Cons:
- Durable material
- Hoodie/Backpack
- Simple design
- Plain
- Slim fit
- Slight shrink warning
As far as hoodies go, the design on this one is pretty basic, but you’re not getting it solely for its design, you’re getting this hoodie for its practicality. Yes, this hoodie will look good with some fresh or lightly worn blue jeans. Yes, you can wear this hoodie with khakis or shorts. You can also roll this hoodie up into a backpack and be on your way. How many hoodies are able to do that? Just this one.
Find more Quikflip 2-in-1 Backpack Hoodie information and reviews here.
2. SITKA Gear Traverse Cold Weather HoodiePrice: $199.00Amazon Customer Reviews
Cons:
- Cold weather approved
- Stylish design
- Comfortable
- Not for warm weather
- Slimmer fit
- Not formal
The black hoodie for the outdoorsman, the adventurer, and cold weather climates is this Sitka hoodie. Not only is this hoodie stylish and fashion-friendly, but it was also made to withstand the harshest of elements. Look cool but stay warm when you throw this hoodie on your back and head up the mountain, down the trail or hit the chair lift for a few runs on your skis or board.
Find more SITKA Gear Traverse Cold Weather Hoodie information and reviews here.
3. Vintage American Flag United States of America Military HoodiePrice: $22.99Amazon Customer Reviews
Cons:
- Military hoodie
- Comfortable
- Cool design
- Sizing
- Casual only
- Will shrink
For those of you that are military fans, veterans or family of military members, this is the hoodie you need in your collection. This black on black American flag hoodie is the ultimate clothing option for the man that loves his country. Show your pride for the flag with this hoodie with a sick design and mean look. This hoodie has an attitude and is sure to up your confidence level when you wear it.
Find more Vintage American Flag United States of America Military Hoodie information and reviews here.
4. INTO THE AM Galaxy Hoodie Sweatshirt
Cons:
- Unique look
- Cmofortable fit
- Stylish design
- Casual only
- High maintenance
- Thinner fabric
For the man that likes a little more steez to his hoodie, this super stylish and crazy fashionable hoodie is right up your alley. It has a unique design, out of this world look and is definitely going to put a smile on your face when you walk out of the house wearing it. Even though it has an intricate design, it will still go with most of your casual outfits. Feel free to wear this on a date or to a ball game. You can wear it at the bar or club, or if the weather permits, hit the slopes in this galaxy hoodie.
Find more INTO THE AM Galaxy Hoodie Sweatshirt information and reviews here.
5. Nike Men's Pullover Fleece Club Hoodie BlackPrice: $48.48Amazon Customer Reviews
Cons:
- Classic look
- Comfortable fleece
- Made for athletics
- Shrink warning
- Not formal
- Plain
Nike is one of the front runners for dope hoodies. They make a wide selection of colors and styles that are sure to round out your collection. However, their all-black, traditional, fleece pullover hoodie is a classic look that will never get old. Wear it to ball in the park or to meet up with your boys. You really can’t go wrong when you pull this hoodie on and hit the streets.
Find more Nike Men's Pullover Fleece Club Hoodie Black information and reviews here.
6. adidas Originals Men's 3-Stripes Zip HoodiePrice: $79.95Amazon Customer Reviews
Cons:
- Classic design
- Zip-up front
- Cool look
- Sizing
- Casual only
- Will shrink
Looking for that classic, old school flavor in your next hoodie? Here it is. Channel your inner Run DMC or LL Cool J in this throwback hoodie from adidas. Definitely one of the more popular hoodie designs ever, this thing screams fashion. You can rock this thing at a concert or wear it out to play some pool. The great thing about this hoodie is that it never goes out of style and will last you as long as you treat it right.
Find more adidas Originals Men's 3-Stripes Zip Hoodie information and reviews here.
7. Under Armour Men Storm Fleece Icon Twist HoodiePrice: $34.54Amazon Customer Reviews
Cons:
- Comfortable material
- Stylish look
- Versatile fabric
- Some shrinkage
- Sizing
- Pull-over only
You can’t have a list of dope hoodies without mentioning Under Armour. UA has been pioneering the new wave of athletic fashion for years and their hoodies don’t lack in anything. They are comfortable, they last a long time and they can go anywhere and do anything that you do. Not only are they all of those things, but they are made from a fabric that can be worn in cold or warm weather comfortably. Grab yourself one of these hoodies and you will be happy with it for a long time.
Find more Under Armour Men Storm Fleece Icon Twist Hoodie information and reviews here.
8. Layer 8 Men's Hoodie Performance Light Weight Training Tech Fleece Athletic SweatshirtPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer Reviews
Cons:
- Cool design
- Atheltic wear
- Comfortable
- Not a formal hoodie
- Baggy
- Pull-over
Sometimes you just want a hoodie you can throw on before you hit the gym. You shouldn’t have to compromise style for functionality though. This half black, half tactical camo hoodie is the best of both worlds. Workout ready and style friendly, this thing will treat you right in the weight room or on the basketball court but will also go well with some jeans if you want to party afterward. This is the kind of hoodie that you get miles and miles out of and will surely become one of your favorites overnight.
Find more Layer 8 Men's Hoodie Performance Light Weight Training Sweatshirt information and reviews here.
-
9. Champion Mens Big and Tall Long Sleeve Pullover Jersey Lightweight HoodiePrice: $44.99Amazon Customer Reviews
Cons:
- Bigger fit
- Tall design
- Comfortable
- Not for smaller guys
- Some shrinkage
- Sizing
This is the hoodie for the bigger, taller gentleman. A trusted name in sweatshirts and sweatpants, Champion has been in the hoodie game for a long time. I know it can be hard to find clothes that fit if you’re a bigger guy, have no fear because Champion has you covered. Not only are you going to love the way this hoodie fits, but you will also love the way this hoodie looks on you. No need to search and search for the right fit. This hoodie has you in mind.
Find more Champion Mens Big and Tall Long Sleeve Pullover Jersey Lightweight Hoodie information and reviews here.
10. YuKaiChen Men's Hoodies Square Pattern Quilted BlackPrice: $19.98Amazon Customer Reviews
Cons:
- Unique look
- Comfortable
- Stylish
- Tight
- Slim-fitting
- Sizing
Every guy needs a form-fitting hoodie in his collection. It is a great way to mix up styles without having to sacrifice the fact that you love to wear a hoodie. Wear this hoodie to workout in, or wear it on a date. You can do anything in this hoodie as long as you pair it with the right pants and sneaks. There is a lot of versatility when it comes to this design, don’t be afraid to mix it up a little. Once you slide this thing on, you won’t want to take it off.
Find more YuKaiChen Men's Hoodies Square Pattern Quilted Black information and reviews here.
11. Burton Men's Hayrider Sweater Fleece Hoodie BlackPrice: $159.95Amazon Customer Reviews
Cons:
- Trusted name in hoodies
- Cool design
- High quality material
- Cold weather only
- Form-fit
- Non-formal
Straight out of my hometown of Burlington, Vermont, Burton knows what it takes to make some seriously awesome clothing. They have design styles and comfort like no other. This hoodie is designed for a bit of warmer weather snowboarding. It looks good, will fit right as you carve down your favorite double black diamond. Then you can hit the lodge for some hot cocoa or maybe something a little stronger depending on how your runs went.
Find more Burton Men's Hayrider Sweater Fleece Hoodie Black information and reviews here.
12. Riot Society Men's Graphic Hoodie BlackPrice: $55.50Amazon Customer Reviews
Cons:
- Cool design
- Great style
- Unique look
- Will shrink
- Sizing
- Pull-over
Riot Society has a great way of sneaking little splashes of color into otherwise dark hoodies. This one is no exception to that rule. The white on the sleeves looks great, the heart on the chest is just enough pop of color to set off the black backdrop. Made well, looks great and will have you checking yourself out in the mirror before you leave the crib in this solid black hoodie choice. Just make sure you rock some dope sneaks with it and the right pair of pants to complete the ensemble.
Find more Riot Society Men's Graphic Hoodie Black information and reviews here.
13. virblatt – Mens Baja HoodiePrice: $54.54Amazon Customer Reviews
Cons:
- Unique look
- Comfortable fit
- Fun design
- Baggy
- Not formal
- High maintenance
Channel your inner hippie with this cool twist on the Baja hoodie. Black looks good on this design and it will look good on you too. This is a laid back version of the traditional Baja. The black and neutral colors will go great with whatever pair of jeans you choose. You will be festival ready with this cool hoodie or pack a basket and head down to the park for a picnic and sunset. Either way, you are going to be comfortable in this baggy alternative to the normal hoodie.
Find more virblatt - Mens Baja Hoodie information and reviews here.
14. COOFANDY Men's Fashion Long Hooded Outwear HoodiePrice: $34.99Amazon Customer Reviews
Cons:
- Lightweight material
- Unique look
- Cool design
- Not for cold weather
- Shrink warning
- Casual only
If you want something a little left of center but on a serious uptick, this long, cardigan style hoodie might be the right fit for you. This hoodie has almost a trench-type look without the heft of a true long coat. Lightweight, fun and totally in style right now, this hoodie is not for the faint of heart. Most guys would buy this hoodie and never get up the nerve to wear it. On the contrary, this hoodie needs to be worn as much as humanly possible. No better way to show of your hoodie game with something unique like this.
Find more COOFANDY Men's Fashion Long Hooded Outwear Hoodie information and reviews here.
15. CONQUECO Men's Heated Waterproof Softshell Fleece HoodiePrice: $119.99Amazon Customer Reviews
Cons:
- Heated by battery
- Waterproof shell
- Comfortable liner
- Heavy
- Outdoor use only
- Needs batteries
While stylistically this hoodie is still nice to look at, the real purpose of this hoodie is for the man that loves to spend time outside braving the elements. Not only is this hoodie waterproof this thing comes with a battery pack and is heated as well. Wear it camping, hunting, climbing, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, whatever you can do outside, this hoodie has your back. Literally and figuratively.
Find more CONQUECO Men's Heated Waterproof Softshell Fleece Hoodie information and reviews here.
Materials:
You really have to go with how you feel about certain materials. IF you're looking for a workout only hoodie, then you want to go with a performance material, something that will keep the sweat off of you but also have the ability to keep you warm if it gets chilly. If you want strictly a fashion hoodie, then cotton and polyester blends are always a good choice.
Pro Tips:
Black hoodies really have the ability to go with anything you wear. Obviously, you don't want to go super bright colored board shorts on the bottom, and always try and wear a darker shoe to complete and compliment, but the sky is the limit with a black hoodie.
