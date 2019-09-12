11 Best Elf Dresses: Your Ultimate List

Whether you’re looking for impish and playful or sassy and sexy, elf dresses are a fun way to amp up your holiday party season in style, plus these cute costumes can also do double duty during Halloween. Best of all, you’re guaranteed to be a hit dressed as Santa’s favorite helper.
If you’re in search of elf dresses that are a little more elegant, but still playful, you might want to invest in a higher quality costume that will give you many future years of wear. This beautiful Christmas elf costume really steps up the classy factor, with deep green red velvet with lots of gold holiday accents. The design is more elegant, and a little less cartoonish with this costume, making it a great choice for older women. The lace up bodice and fleur de lis belt buckle give it an old world appeal, so it could serve a dual purpose as a Renaissance Fair costume too.
The costume comes with the zip up the back dress, belt and matching hat. Get it in women’s sizes from Small to X-Large.
Everyone knows that elves have a sassy side, and if that’s a bit like you, you’ll feel totally in character wearing this super sassy elf costume. While baring your shoulders in winter is a brave move, this cute elf dress dares you to do it. The green velvet dress top features a bustier look, with clever points at the bottom adorned with jingle bells.
The tiered red and green tutu skirt is a mini length with maximum flounce. This elf outfit is completed by red and green striped leggings and a black patent belt that really pull it all together. Oh, and let’s not forget to mention that adorable mini-hat! So cute. Everything but the shoes are included with this costume which comes in just two sizes, X-Small/Small and Medium/Large. One thing you might want to get, since it’s shoulder baring, is a short red velvet cape to keep you cozy.
If your goal is to be the cutest Christmas elf at the party, this sexy elf costume is the perfect option. Okay, they call it a Mrs. Clause dress, but in green, we think it’s the perfect option for some elfin fun. This dress comes in soft green (or red) velvet with white faux fur trim on the plunging neckline, hem, and sleeves. It features a wide belt so you can cinch in the waist to give you a custom fit. The attached fur trimmed hood is cute, whether you wear it up or down.
While the dress doesn’t come with the petticoat, you can order it separately to give you added skirt flounce. This cute Christmas elf costume comes in women’s sizes from X-Small to X-Large.
When it comes to elf dresses, they can be as plain or ornate as you feel comfortable with. This cute Christmas elf costume happens to fall on the ornate side of things, with so many embellishments that you’ll be the talk of your Christmas party. With pom poms and faux fur, gold ric rack and candy cane trims, this green and red dress delivers lots of style at a great price.
The ribbon lace-up bodice leads to a decollete revealing (okay, totally sexy) faux fur trimmed neckline. The puffed sleeves have an elfin hem, while the red fur trimmed skirt has more gold trims. This costume is a real winner, because it comes with absolutely everything, including the fur trimmed hat, dress, belt, and those adorable candy cane striped thigh highs. Get it in women’s sizes from X-Small to XX-Large. These red patent platform Mary Janes would add a sassy touch to the look.
If you love sexy costumes, this sexy elf dress is great to keep in the closet right alongside your sexy nurse and sexy cop costumes!
Because we know you’re no bossy, but simply a leader, you’ll naturally be drawn to this Elf in Charge costume. Among the more modest style elf dresses, the red pinafore dress features your title printed on the bodice, which has wide straps that finish with Christmas candy buttons. The straps crisscross in back and make for a wide bow tie over your booty. The skirt and pinafore top feature playful green lace trims and the green waistband features clever faux pockets.
This costume comes with a contrasting fur trimmed green elf hat, and clever Christmas themed leggings, however, you’ll want to find your own white shirt or turtleneck to wear underneath. In fact, this off shoulder ruffled white shirt would look just perfect if you wanted a bit more sassy look. Get this costume in sizes Small/Medium or Large/X-Large.
Want to find an elf costume you can share with your sweetie? Because elves wear tunics, this Christmas elf costume works well for both women and men. Clever idea. The green velvet tunic features a classic pointed hemline, and pointed red collar and cuffs with gold accents and white pom poms. A black belt makes it easily adjustable for different waist sizes.
This costume also features a super cute elf hat in red and green, along with curly toe black shoe covers trimmed in red with a pom pom on the toe. Even the red, white and green striped tights are included, so there’s not much you’ll need to add to this clever costume. Get it in sizes Small/Medium or Large/X-Large. If you don’t want to share with your guy, you can get him this cute Workshop Elf Costume instead.
This cute fit and flare elf dress is modest enough for an office party, and sassy enough for an after hours soiree too. The green mini-dress features a fanciful red trimmed hemline with gold over stitching, round neck with a bright red collar, short sleeves and Christmas peppermint painted buttons down the front. It’s finished off with an adjustable black belt. Get it in women’s sizes from Small to X-Large.
The red and green hat features that iconic elfin curl and it’s finished with tiny brass jingle bells. We love the red and white striped tights, but they’re not included so you might want to order this pair. Also, a pair of black slouchy boots would be cute, although some sparkly ballet flats would be adorable too.
Are you looking for elf dresses that are classroom and kid party appropriate? This clever four piece set definitely fits the bill. Playful and fun, it reminds us of a Christmas court jester, with cute fuzzy pom poms on the collar points and hat. The red and green color block felt tunic is a little longer than many, making it a nice modest choice. It comes with the tunic, hat, elf booties, and red cord belt. While it comes in a single size, it will fit chests up to 38 inches, and waist sizes up to 30 inches.
Want to get the red and green tights too? Find them here, but you could also opt for red and green thigh highs if you’d like.
If you loved everything about the movie Elf, you might want to channel your inner Jovie the elf this Christmas, by learning a little more about her. The character played by Zooey Deschanel in the movie was slightly snarky and behaved somewhat out of the normal elf realm, (really, no singing?) hence this pink versus red elf dress. This cute costume features a shimmery pink velveteen dress, with white faux fur trims. Red embroidery at the neck and the bright red belt make it a show stopper.
The costume includes a pointy pink and red hat, as well as curly toe red shoe covers. It comes in a single size that fits women up to size 12. Grab some red tights to go with this outfit, and if you’re doing the Christmas party scene with your guy, get him the Buddy the Elf costume to wear.
Oh you know you’re bound to do something naughty when you don one of these elf dresses, because the Elf on the Shelf is pretty much always up to some kind of mischief. This clever costume features a cute red velveteen shirt with a white collar that has particularly elfish points. The white skirt is embellished with red snowflake designs, and the costume comes with that signature tall pointed hat and white mittens. It comes in a single size that fits most.
If you and your hubby want to party together, you can also buy the costume two pack that includes both the male and female versions of Elf on the Shelf. For the ladies, you’ll want to buy some red leggings or tights to go under your dress. Do you know the strange and sweet origins of Elf on the Shelf? This Huff Post article has the scoop on your fave naughty elf.
By now you’ve probably noticed that women’s elf dresses tend to run on the short side. Whether you’re planning to wear yours for Halloween or you want it for the upcoming holiday season parties, you’re definitely going to want to consider warmth as a possible attribute. That’s why we’re kind of nuts over this cozy elf costume from Leg Avenue. While it’s not really longer than any of the others, it’s made to mimic the most comfy zipper hoodie in your closet.
The zipper front fleece dress features long sleeves and a pointy elfish hemline. It also has a cute bright red vest with ruffles at the shoulders and a long elf hood with pom pom accents. These candy cane striped leggings would look awesome underneath the dress.