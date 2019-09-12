11 Best Elf Dresses: Your Ultimate List

If you’re in search of elf dresses that are a little more elegant, but still playful, you might want to invest in a higher quality costume that will give you many future years of wear. This beautiful Christmas elf costume really steps up the classy factor, with deep green red velvet with lots of gold holiday accents. The design is more elegant, and a little less cartoonish with this costume, making it a great choice for older women. The lace up bodice and fleur de lis belt buckle give it an old world appeal, so it could serve a dual purpose as a Renaissance Fair costume too.

The costume comes with the zip up the back dress, belt and matching hat. Get it in women’s sizes from Small to X-Large.