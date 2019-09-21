15 Best Hawaiian Ugly Christmas Sweaters (2019)

Looking for a fresh take on the typical ugly Christmas sweater? Consider snagging one of these awesome Hawaiian ugly Christmas sweaters or shirts instead for a chance to blow all of the other ugly sweaters out of the water. With silly motifs like sunbathing reindeer and surfing Santas, they’re incredibly tacky in the best way possible.
Shop this great roundup of Hawaiian ugly Christmas sweaters below before your next holiday get-together.
It doesn’t get more Hawaiian than a shirt actually made in Honolulu. This legitimate Hawaiian shirt is made with high-quality cotton and is available in blue and green. The sizes range from small all the way to 5XL for a nice wide range of sizes. Some awesome details include a chest pocket and actual shell buttons down the front.
This Hawaiian ugly Christmas shirt is a nice option for warmer weather climates given the lightweight fabric. It’s machine washable and can be tumble dried. Take a look at the sizing chart before placing your order as this shirt does tend to run a little small.
This cool and comfortable Hawaiian ugly Christmas shirt has genuine coconut shell buttons and has turtles driving the sled instead of reindeer. It’s made in Hawaii and comes in either navy blue or white, depending on your preference. This is a nice option for broader men, although you might want to consider sizing up if you prefer a looser fit.
Mele Kalikimaka is Hawaiian for Merry Christmas and is the theme for this Hawaiian Christmas shirt. Rather than polyester, this comfy shirt is made with cotton for a really nice soft feel. It’s available in black and white, with the same print featured on front and back.
With bright blue fabric and blinking LED lights, this Hawaiian ugly Christmas sweater is pretty unattractive – in the best way possible. It features a hula girl wearing a Santa hat and a frilled fringe bottom for a little bit of extra tackiness.
This awesome shirt features a whole slew of reindeer enjoying a day at the beach. Maybe you’re celebrating Christmas in July, or looking for that perfect out of the box idea for this year’s ugly Christmas sweater party. Either way, this shirt is a winner.
If you’re going for a Hawaiian theme this Christmas, this casual sweater is super comfortable, with Santa Claus in his swimsuit prominently featured. To hit on the Hawaiian theme the faux knitted print also features palm trees and pineapples. Keep in mind the sweatshirt does run a bit snug so for a looser fit, consider sizing up.
With Santa and surfboards, this tropical shirt is the perfect way to celebrate Christmas with a little bit of flare. It comes in a really wide range of sizes, which is nice especially if you’re a larger guy. The largest size available is 3XL, for a roomy fit. It’s also available in several colors, but the red is our top pick for a holiday celebration.
If you’re going for a really ugly Christmas sweater this year, this might be a great option for you. Not only is the shirt really smooth and soft, but it has all of the Hawaiian Christmas imagery you could ask for including Santa surfing, reindeer enjoying a beverage on the beach, and more.
Nothing screams Hawaiian ugly Christmas sweater more than Santa in a hula skirt, which is exactly the design of this bold red shirt. Don’t worry if red isn’t your color, this ugly Christmas shirt is also available in light blue and navy and can be purchased in a wide range of sizes.
Tipsy Elves is known for their ugly Christmas sweaters, but they also have some ugly Christmas Hawaiian shirts, too. This one is fun, and although can be categorized as ugly, we actually think it’s a pretty fun design. It’s great for a Christmas in July or Halfway to Christmas party, or in December down south.
With Santa Claus in his Hawaiian printed bathing suit, surfboard in hand, this is the perfect Hawaiian ugly Christmas sweater if you’re looking for something unique to wear to a Christmas party this year. It only comes in one color, but the print is perfect for the season.
It doesn’t get much uglier than this Hawaiian Christmas shirt, with patches of various Christmas themed motifs. It comes in red and green, both providing a festive feel no matter your choice. It’s also machine washable for easy care season after season.
If you’re not into Santa or surfing motifs, this Hawaiian ugly Christmas sweater takes a different approach. It features printed ornaments on a Hawaiian style shirt instead. Available in festive red or eggnog white, you’ve got options when it comes to the actual shirt color.
This cozy sweater is available in tons of colors, although for a Christmas celebration the green and red top our list. The cotton-polyester blend is perfect for a super soft feel and makes it easy to wash between wears.