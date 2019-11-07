21 Best Flannel Shirts for Men: The Ultimate List

This is the kind of flannel that really represents the changing of the seasons. If you’re from the northeast you know what fall looks like because you can see the season change from summer to fall in front of your eyes. The leaves on the trees go from green to red to yellow to orange in weeks and when you drive through the country you can see a plethora of colors in the passing landscape. This shirt is all of that in an article of clothing. Dress for the season with this shirt or get it in one of the other four colors that it comes in.