21 Best Flannel Shirts for Men: The Ultimate List

The plaid on a flannel shirt is one of the signature looks of autumn or fall. With the leaves changing colors it makes perfect sense that reds, yellows, and oranges would be the colors of the season. Here are some of the best flannel shirts for men in the industry right now.
Mossy Oak is a Mississippi based brand that got its start in 1986 making great looking and comfortable outdoor gear for men and women. While they have some of the best looking camo clothes in the game they are no slouch in the flannel department. During the fall the flannel shirt is a clutch move in men’s fashion. You can get this swaggy shirt in three different colors.
The Dutch fashion label Scotch and Soda makes some of the dopest clothing on the planet. They do a bit of everything but their use of color and texture is legendary. They make a badass looking flannel shirt for men. While this shirt isn’t a traditional “thick” flannel shirt it still has all the style and feel of your favorite flannel. This shirt comes in two incredibly cool color choices and is the perfect pairing with a pea coat or light winter jacket.
If you are the kind of guy that sets up a tree stand and sits waiting for that perfect buck for hours on end, then you have probably heard of the Legendary Whitetails brand of clothing and outdoor gear. The brand got its start Florida in 1999 and has been dressing men for the hunt and hike ever since. This is one of their offerings that is a cool twist on the traditional flannel. This is a flannel shirt, but it heavier so that it wears like a jacket. You are going to love trekking through the woods in this shirt jacket in one of its three awesome colors.
The bright colors and cool patterns are the two trademarks of the great-looking flannel shirt. The patterns and colors pretty much give designers free rein on what they can try. Those bright colors go great with a pair of jeans or some khakis, preferably a darker color khaki. You can really brighten up a room walking into it while wearing a flannel, like this.
For the man that is into a vintage or retro look when it comes to their flannels, this shirt is the bomb. The colors and skewed patterns give it an almost Picasso-esque look without costing millions at auction. While it looks vintage it is still 100% cotton so it will be a comfortable shirt and still keep you warm even when you dismiss your jacket for the evening. This is a dope shirt and should be in every man’s collection.
This is the ideal flannel shirt pattern and color combo to wear to a formal event like a wedding or party. Typically the flannel is a casual shirt, something to wear to a friend’s house or climbing up your favorite peak. This flannel, however, has a tighter pattern and colors that are flattering in a formal setting. Tuck this shirt in with some khakis and a dark belt and you have yourself a great outfit for that wedding you’re dreading attending.
If you are a fan of the traditional flannel look without all the heft that a true flannel shirt brings to the table then I suggest getting something in mid-weight cotton instead of something heavier. The lighter cotton is still going to provide you a layer of insulation without being too bulky or too heavy. These are the perfect kind of shirts to wear underneath a nice hoodie or light jacket.
Most folks think flannel and they think black and red or green and red or darker color schemes. That is what the old school flannel shirt looked like. Very simple patterns and more dark than bright. The new wave of dope flannel is all over the place. Light and dark mixes, more light on light color schemes and a side step away from the classic plaid patterns. This flannel is a great representation of the new school flannel. Pick this cool shirt up in one of three different colors.
Bright colors are super in right now. They have been for years and it’s because a bright color scheme in a shirt can actually change a person’s mood and lighten up a room. This light flannel shirt has an absolutely beautiful pattern and color choices. The purple and red complement each other nicely with the white and black keeping a strong base. This shirt even comes with the Psycho Bunny logo on the left breast which adds a little attitude to this otherwise bright and cheery shirt.
Now, this is more of a traditional flannel shirt. The kind of flannel that your father and his father wore. The kind of flannel shirt that was made for chopping wood and dragging lumber through the forest. Even if you’re not a lumberjack, and that’s okay, you can still rock these flannels and look as tough as those woodsmen. This Woolrich shirt comes in 6 different colors and they are all pretty awesome to look at.
If you’re looking for something a little more durable with more opportunity to wear it then get something like this. This flannel hoodie is still a flannel shirt but has a little extra insulation and the convenience of a hood for those extra cold extra windy days. While the shirt looks like a hoodie, it is all shirt. It is a wool and polyester blend with corduroy cuffs. This cool hoodie comes in three different colors including an all-black option that is insanely steezy.
If you have ever carved down a mountain or pulled some dope tricks on your skateboard in the halfpipe then you have probably worn Burton clothing before. Burton is based in my hometown of Burlington, Vermont and the clothes have a bit of Burly in them. Burton makes clothes that move with your body, they don’t restrict you in any way and, oh, by the way, they are hella cool too. This flannel in light tan is a great look for old school flannel. You can snag this shirt in the featured color or in the darker version which is an off-black.
The big block, square patterns of the traditional plaid flannel shirts are still very much cool and popular. These kinds of styles never really die and they have actually seen quite the resurgence over the past couple of decades. This look is casual but can be pushed to the limit of business casual if need be. The blues in this shirt are sure to go with khakis or jeans and be liberal with the jean colors, anything really goes with a flannel like this.
Kavu is a clothing line that you might not be familiar with. If you’re the kayaking, climbing, base jumping kind of guy maybe you have heard of their products. They make gear for the guy that spends most of his time on crazy adventures. Their clothing and gear are as durable as it is comfortable. This flannel is no different. Not your typical flannel pattern or color scheme, and that is what I love about this shirt. It is a new look flannel and it is only going to get more popular. This shirt comes in the featured pattern and two others that are just as cool.
This is the kind of flannel that really represents the changing of the seasons. If you’re from the northeast you know what fall looks like because you can see the season change from summer to fall in front of your eyes. The leaves on the trees go from green to red to yellow to orange in weeks and when you drive through the country you can see a plethora of colors in the passing landscape. This shirt is all of that in an article of clothing. Dress for the season with this shirt or get it in one of the other four colors that it comes in.
Orvis named this shirt the Perfect Flannel Shirt, kind of a ballsy statement, but they certainly back it up with a super dope shirt. The plaid pattern is more of an open pattern than a closed, tight plaid. The colors and lines on this shirt are absolutely perfect like the name says. The color of the shirt will allow you to wear this in a semi-formal setting without issue. But if you like this shirt check it out in five other colors with slightly different patterns.
IF you are one of the lucky folks that own and wear some True Religion clothing then you already know about the quality and style that this brand brings to the table. They didn’t alter their blueprints when going into the flannel shirt business. This is a beautiful flannel that really encapsulates the feeling that autumn brings. This shirt will go great with your ripped or traditional True Religion jeans, or if you are more of a khaki guy you can rock whatever feels right.
You don’t typically see a lot of pinks and blues in the flannel shirt world, but that is changing and changing for the better. Some of these newer looks are so cool and so fashionable that it is a wonder why we didn’t see these color combos sooner. This light blue with pink lines flannel shirt is the future of flannel. Bright colors are going to be around for a long long time and they need to be represented like this regularly. This shirt will go well in a casual or formal setting with slacks, jeans or even khakis.
At first glance, you might think there is a glitch in your computer or that the page didn’t load correctly when you look at this flannel. You are wrong, look a little closer and you can see that the French Connection did something super cool and very unique when they designed this shirt. They used both plaid and checkered patterns. It looks weird at first, but the more you look at it the cooler it looks. This is the kind of shirt that makes a statement and that statement is that you know how to dress. Get this shirt in the featured black or in one of a few other color and pattern schemes.
Sometimes the simplest of patterns and color schemes are the best look out there. This shirt proves that black and white checkered patterns are still hot. The fade on the colors is perfect. It gives the shirt a vintage look without being over 40 years old. This shirt is definitely going to be one of your favorite shirts and you will look for reasons and occasions to wear it every chance you get.
The team at Burberry put an absolute banger together when they made this flannel. Not only are the colors gorgeous but the pattern is easy on the eyes as well. We all know Burberry as a luxury fashion brand that has graced all of the stages at any and every fashion week worldwide. You don’t typically see a luxury or high fashion brand do something like this. They took a traditional and typically underdressed look and made it their own. This shirt has so much swagger it is ridiculous.