17 Best Satin Shirts for Men: The Ultimate List

Satin is one of those fabrics that just feels good on your skin. It is lights and airy and looks just as good as it feels. You can dress it up with a blazer or keep it casual with jeans and sneakers. These are the best satin shirts for men from the Heavy crew.
Perhaps you are the kind of guy that prefers a short sleeve to a long sleeve. There are plenty of great looking satin shirt options for you. This black striped Ben Sherman shirt is a great looking shirt with that satin feel. Short-sleeved shirts are typically a more casual option but times are changing and the line between casual and formal is definitely blurred. While I always recommend leaving a short-sleeved shirt untucked there are some instances that you can tuck and still look great. Wearing this shirt under a blazer as part of a suit or blazer and jeans look is a great move and will pair well with the total ensemble.
You can get this shirt in a number of sizes that range from medium to 3XL. It features multicolored lines and a slim collar but is a relaxed fit shirt throughout. The description recommends wearing this shirt with dark jeans and penny loafers and I agree, not a bad look. You can swap out the penny loafers for driving shoes or sneakers and can even rock this look with boots if the boots pair well.
The name Armani has been walking the catwalks of fashion weeks all over the world for decades. They are one of the most recognizable names in the world and for good reason. The brand always seems to be a heartbeat ahead of trends and they even start some of their own. If you are going to go with a shirt just because of a name then Armani is one of those names that you can do that. This shirt is a simple yet beautifully designed satin shirt. It is a classic button-down with a traditional collar and goes with everything. Rock jeans and sneakers or slacks and boots. This shirt will go from one look to the next without issue.
The shirt comes in three different colors that all need to be added to your collection. Black, Blue, and White are all great colors that go with almost everything. The versatility of this shirt will serve you well for years to come. Mix it up a bit and wear this shirt with casual and formal attire. You can purchase this shirt from X-Small sizes to XX-Large so there is something for everyone.
Stripes are a great choice as long as they go up and down and not side to side. That’s not to say that horizontal stripes don’t have their place, but not in the satin shirt world. This is the kind of shirt that you wear once and fall in love with it. Brace yourself, this is going to be your most reliable and favorite shirt because of how much you can do with it. Oh, and obviously because you are going to look great in it. From black slacks to your lightest khakis you can wear this shirt with anything and look great.
This shirt features a no-wrinkle knit and material. The bright blue and white pair so well together. You can machine wash this shirt with no issues of shrinkage or resizing and the best news yet, it comes in almost every size from slim to big and tall so for the bigger guys out there that have issues finding something great looking in their size, we got you covered!
If you’re the kind of busy guy that works a ton of hours and has a family and has a ton of stuff going on then you most likely don’t have the time to shop for a full outfit let alone pick things that match and look great together. No worries, we got you! This shirt and tie combo are perfectly matched and meant to be worn together as part of a business-friendly outfit. The design is french with the solid collar and cuffs against the background of the striped shirt. It is a great look and will definitely up your formal game a few notches.
While these two items are paired well together, the tie is solid and will match with other shirts in your wardrobe and the shirt will pair well with any black or dark-colored dress tie. You can wear black or navy slacks with this look as well as khakis as long as they are pressed and presentable. The shirt comes in standard sizes so there should be a shirt to fit every back and body.
Mosaic prints are tricky to figure out but if you can find the right pants and shoes to pair with the brightly colored crazy patterns of these kinds of shirts then you have yourself a great look. Not only is this a special look but there aren’t too many guys that can pull it off. It’s nice going out and standing out amongst a sea of dudes and this shirt will set you apart from the rest. Dark jeans, even black jeans, will pair well with these shirts. Khakis and dark slacks are perfectly matched and even a pair of shorts work as long as the sleeve is rolled up and you’ve got a couple of buttons undone.
This shirt comes in the featured navy blue and silver or an equally sexy black and silver. Each is a viscose polyester blend with that same satin feel. The shirt is lightweight and is the perfect shirt for an outdoor party or Bar-B-Q. If you’re travelling to a tropical place then pack both shirts and dress for the environment. You are going to love this shirt and will get a ton of use out of it once you realize what works and what doesn’t.
Sometimes the most simple looks are the best and get the most positive attention. Blue on blue is a classic look and really stands out. This shirt works on a bunch of different levels but the most classic and best look for this specific shirt would be pairing it with your favorite jeans and some white sneakers. The look is both casual and can be considered in some circles as business casual. This shirt also works well with a suit and can be as formal as you need it to be.
The shirt is made of 100% cotton and the fabric is made in such a way that it gives it that Satin feel. The cuffs and collar are a navy blue while the rest of the shirt is more of a royal blue. The buttons have a mirrored look that contrasts well with the rest of the shirt. You can wear this shirt as part of a suit but will want to ditch the blazer and show off the cuffs and collar. A navy blue tie would also work with the shirt if you are going for a more formal look.
Floral prints are a daring and bold move but if you can pull it off you are going to stand out in the crowd. These style shirts are incredibly loud but in the right way. They get people’s attention and are super stylish. They work as part of a suit or a more casual look. Tucked or untucked if you can make it work, then work it! Black or dark jeans are a good sidekick to this look. Slacks are always a good choice especially with the formal side of fashion becoming more casual. Feel free to try wearing this shirt in different ways such as, rolling the sleeves up, unbuttoning a few buttons and leaving it untucked with jeans.
The shirt features a pointed collar which adds to the uniqueness of the shirt’s pattern and shape. The long sleeve offering looks great in a number of different ways and should be worn with as many different looks as possible, this will help with the longevity of the shirt in your wardrobe. The shirt color is listed as coriander and is recommended to be washed by machine. So you can throw it in with your clothes and not worry that it will get ruined.
Patterns and bright colors can be a risky choice but if you can pull it off the rewards heavily outweigh the risks. This look has been popular for years at square dances and ranches all over the south ti was only a matter of time before it became an international fashion sensation. The bright colors and boxed patterns and plaids of western-style shirts push the limits of fashion but they do it so well. This satin western shirt is a great look tucked in with a big old belt buckle. A regular belt will do just fine if you haven’t won a rodeo and received your buckle.
This shirt features snap button closures like the original western and rodeo shirts. The dark of the burgundy patches and the blue really work in concert and will pair exceptionally with a great pair of jeans. If you have cowboy boots then you have the perfect shoe for the shirt, but any boots will do as well as dress shoes. This is a fun shirt that deserves to be worn as much as possible. A colorful and super cool addition to your closet.
At first glance, you may think to yourself that this is an odd-looking shirt. Keep looking because this is one of the swaggiest shirts you will ever come across. Only a man with a true sense for his own style and fashion can pull this off and how are you going to know if you’re that man if you don’t try. This is a beautiful shirt that will help you stand out in the crowd of mediocrely dressed men. This shirt has a designer shirt look without having to spend designer clothing prices.
If you aren’t sold on the pale green look then check this shirt out in one of the other two colors. or add a couple of nice new shirts to your collection and get all three. The shirt comes in the featured green, an amazingly cool pink offering and a deep purple badass enough to get Prince’s attention if he were still alive. Wear these shirts as part of a suit, casual or formal, or throw on your favorite jeans and sneakers and rock these shirts as a casual outfit.
This shirt will work with nearly everything you can throw at it. It is destined for life as a casual option or something you can dress up with the right tie and jacket. If you work in a formal office then you have found a shirt that is work appropriate and stylish enough to wear after hours when you need that post-work cocktail. If you wear the shirt tucked in, with jeans or slacks or khakis, then a belt is necessary. Rolled sleeves are always a good choice regardless of the pants. And if you aren’t wearing a tie then there is no reason that you should button the top button of this shirt.
This is a traditional button down shirt with a under collar button and one pocket styling. The sizing is a bit light as it is currently only available in Large and XXL. The shirt is a designer shirt so be careful when washing and drying it. Dry clean is always recommended with something this style and price point. But if you treat it right it will be one of your favorite shirts for years.
This black and floral satin shirt is the perfect shirt to pair with almost anything. You can wear this look as part of a casual jeans and sneakers tandem. You can wear this shirt under a blazer as part of a business casual or even a full-on formal look. The possibilities are endless. This isn’t the kind of shirt you should wear with a tie, but you could depending on the pairings. This is a crowd-pleaser and game-changer when you add it to your wardrobe.
This shirt features an all-black body with floral cuffs. The touch of color really makes this shirt stand out without being overly obnoxious or too loud. The shirt itself actually matches the black and white floral cuffs so you will want to show them off. If you do wear this as part of a suit you should find somewhere to put the blazer so you can show how cool the cuffs on the shirt are.
They say that blue is one of the more calming colors on the spectrum. The same is true about blue clothes, they project a calmer and more collected person. If you are the kind of guy that wears mostly blues from your sneakers to your jeans to your shirts and hats then this is a great satin shirt selection for you. It may look like a traditional button-down shirt but it is so much more than that.
It features a french cuff and button closures but the buttons are actually hidden giving the shirt a more streamlined and smooth appearance. If you wear this shirt as part of a formal outfit no need to worry about tucking or untucking because either will do. Even with a blazer and slacks you can untuck and look super cool. Try new things and see what fits your own personal style.
Bright colors are going to take over the fashion world and have already shown that they can be highly fashionable and work with a lot of different looks. This shirt is bright red and at some events could be considered too loud. There are a lot of things you can do with a shirt like this though that will help this shirt stand out in the best way. Pairing this shirt with dark colors like black, dark grey and navy blue will help tone down the brightness of the shirt itself. Wearing this shirt as part of a suit is a great move. Try some new things and different looks with this gorgeous shirt and you will be grateful that you took some chances.
The color of this shirt is listed as Einstein Satin Red. You can purchase this shirt and fit it custom to your specific size. The body is red but the cuffs are white which matches the lining of the area on the shirt where the buttons are so if you wear this shirt with buttons unbuttoned you can see the flow of white throughout. The buttons are an off white that looks great against the red backdrop. This is going to be one of your favorite shirts to wear at parties, to the office or out for a drink with friends.
Green can be a tough color to wear no matter the style or man. This is a softer green, not as sharp or bright as typical greens. The best way to describe it is olive green. This kind of shirt is a great way to stand out without showing off or having to wear something overly bright and utterly obnoxious. As a soft color, it goes with anything. Khakis are cool as well as black, navy or grey slacks. If you are going to try this shirt with jeans you should try wearing the jeans with a belt and tucking the shirt in as it is still a dress shirt and would look better tucked.
You can wash this shirt with your regular clothes and not have to worry about shrinking or fading. Iron the shirt on low heat to get the wrinkles out but not too hot that you burn the super soft and silky satin fabric. Add some color to your life and wear something that you won’t see on every guy you pass at the office or at the bar after work.
This shirt is super dope on multiple levels. First off the color scheme is gorgeous. The blue checks and small patch patterns are amazing together. The mesh of color between the blue and the black is so subtle but draws the eyes in for a second and even third look. Secondly, this shirt is ready for anything. It would look just as cool untucked, paired with jeans and sneakers as it would under a blazer and matched with a tie, most likely all-black, as a formal outfit. Wear it with whatever you want, the shirt can carry an outfit and then some.
Traditional button closure on both cuff and down the center of the front of the shirt. Classic collar design and a no pocket look just adds to the slick looks of the shirt. If blue is your color then you need this shirt in your closet. If blue isn’t your color the black in the shirt will allow you to wear it with anything look not only comfortable but crazy stylish too.
Floral prints are really hard to pair unless of course, you’ve got a fashion expert to give you a few hints to keep you looking dope. Use one of the main colors of the floral print as your foundation. For instance, if there is a navy blue in the floral print then dark blue jeans are a great match. If the print has beige or light browns within the design then you can rock your best-pressed khakis and the pair will look great together. While most dressed shirts are made to be tucked in, these are not. Leaving them untucked shows off more of the floral design and allows the colors of the shirt to flow with the solid color of the pants you are wearing.
This floral design shirt from Oscar Banks is a great look for casual to business casual events. It features a contrast inner cuff and placket to break up the intense floral design and can be seen when you wear the shirt without buttoning the top two buttons. If the featured design isn’t really your jam then there is an alternative to the green. There is a rustic brown offering that is a mix between brown and a deep red. In a Crayola box, the color would be called “brick”. If you like to mix things up then you should really get the shirt in each design, one to wear with jeans and the other to wear with khakis or dark brown pants.
Every guy has been in a position when he needs to wear a nice dress shirt but it is too wrinkled and there isn’t enough time to break out the ironing board and flat iron. Or maybe you are just the kind of guy that hates to iron and needs his shirts looking pressed and pristine all the time. Either way, this dress shirt is the kind of shirt you can pull out of the dryer and rest assured that it will be wrinkle-free. The simplistic look of the vertical stripe is one that looks great and will fit with any pant type and is easy to pair with the ties in your collection. With a shirt like this, you can simply pair the tie with the pants color you are wearing for the day and walk out the door looking fresh, ready to tackle a first date or important business meeting.
This shirt is available in a plethora of sizes that will fit an average guy all the way up to the biggest and tallest of gentlemen. Guys that are big and tall know the pain of trying to find clothes that fit properly. This shirt is one of those articles of clothing that you can find in your size. It is easy to maintain and won’t fade or shrink in the wash. This is the kind of shirt that you buy and it jumps right to the front of the line as one of your favorites to wear anywhere. You will be ready for the wedding season or any day at the office with this great looking satin shirt.