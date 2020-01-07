19 Best Casual Suits for Men: The Ultimate List

While at first glance this appears to be a strictly formal suit there are a couple of tiny alterations you can make to turn this beauty into a casual suit that you can wear anywhere but the gym. First off, ditch the bow tie and white button-down. Then you can either keep or ditch the vest depending on how fancy you plan on looking. We are seeing a lot of tees paired with suits this year and this is one of those suits that will allow that. Also, patterned shirts or even your favorite multi-colored shirt will work great, just make sure it has a bit of the same blue that the suit features. You can leave the jacket open or button the top button only.

This suit comes complete with the jacket, vest, and pants. They all match so they should really stay together but you can mix and match with a dark blazer if you want. The suit is listed as a slim fit suit so if that isn’t your jam you can go a bit bigger with the sizing so it fits a bit looser. As always if you want to rock this suit with some sneakers make sure that they are clean, you don’t want to roll into the room with scuffed up kicks. Also, a nice pair of boots can really complete this outfit, the same guidelines as the sneakers, make sure they are polished and ready to roll. Finally, check out the other colors that this suit comes in. There are some great alternatives to the featured blue and definitely some choices that will make you think about picking up a couple of suits so you have some choices hanging in your closet.