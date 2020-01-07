19 Best Casual Suits for Men: The Ultimate List

The 1920s were full of well-dressed men in suits and fedoras. The 2020s will start off similarly, minus the fedoras. Casual suits made appearances during multiple fashion shows and they have tremendous staying power. Check out the best casual suits for men to step your fashion game up and keep you looking cool.
If you have ever owned and worn a product from Calvin Klein’s men’s fashion collection then you know about style and quality and the care that the brand puts into everything they make. This suit is not only going to last you as long as you take care of it but it will be one of your favorite things to wear. You will look for reasons to throw this on and make an entrance. While the suit is listed as slim fit, it stretches so that you can move around in it and it won’t restrict that movement. It is mostly polyester and cotton but has a bit of elastane or spandex in the fabric to give it that extra stretch.
This suit looks great in the featured color but doesn’t limit yourself to only one tone. Get yourself a couple of new suits in different colors from blue to charcoal, navy sharkskin and even a navy pinstripe with gorgeous lines that are subtle but make a big impression. Ditch the tie and wear a tee underneath to really dress this suit down and give it a more casual feel than you would with a shirt and tie. Any of the available colors will look crazy good with a pair of white sneakers.
Van Heusen is one of the most popular men’s clothing brands on the planet. Tons of guys buy shirts, ties, slacks, and vests from the Van Heusen line and they are a trusted source in formal wear for guys all over the world. While a great suit can go a long way it is often a bit too much to wear in a formal setting and can make you stand out in the wrong way. There are a lot of moves you can make that will turn that formal suit into something a bit more casual. This suit from Van Heusen is a classic case of a suit that can be both formal and casual.
Ditch the tie and add a pop of color with a bright shirt. You can even make a thermal or tee shirt work underneath the blazer and never button both buttons. Keeping the bottom button unbuttoned is the first step to giving a more casual feel to this formal suit. Something else to consider is footwear. Sneakers, boots, driving shoes/loafers are a great way to keep things casual. This suit is great because it comes in a variety of colors and they are mix and match worthy. Get a black suit and a blue suit and wear a blue blazer with black pants. The possibilities are endless.
If you have ever shopped for shirts and ties and slacks you have probably come across the Brooks Brothers’ brand at one point or another. This is a brand that specializes in making men look as professional as possible and they have a knack for bringing guys’ formal wear to another level. This suit is a great example of how the brand elevates the way a man looks. The khaki suit is one of those casual looks that can go from super casual to entirely formal with a few alterations. For instance, utilizing bright colored shirts to complement the khaki is a smooth move.
This suit comes with slacks and a jacket which is a two-button jacket. Remember, when wearing a suit coat you want to button the top button only and leave the bottom button undone. When you sit down, unbutton the top button, which has been the move for decades. This way your suit will stay pressed and pristine and won’t wrinkle when you go from sitting to standing. Pair this suit with a great pair of boots and you have yourself a slick look. Top it all off with a shearling or leather jacket for some extra swag.
The casual suit has made a huge comeback and it is no secret why. From the color schemes to the fits a suit can transform the way a man feels and can boost his confidence to a whole new level. This beautiful suit is a throwback to a simpler time when men dressed up for everyday activities like meeting friends for a drink or taking in a show at a local theater. The resurgence of suits can be attributed to the fact that nowadays men care about the way they look.
This suit comes with a blazer, pants and a vest that are all considered modern or classic fits. While the featured light gray is a great look the whole point of getting a custom casual suit is to portray your own specific style through your color choice. The great news about this sexy suit is that you can choose from 15 different colors. Get a suit or two in your favorite complementary colors and make sure to match them with a great pair of shoes.
Wool is often connected to winter wear and keeping warm but there are some wools that are meant for more than mittens and hats. This suit is made with 100% wool but is made in such a way that it won’t overheat you while wearing. This casual suit is simplicity at it’s finest. The notched lapel and two-button look is super trendy right now and for good reason. It is a slick look without too many bells and whistles. You can tailor this suit to your specific measurements and can rest assured that it will fit like a glove.
If you want this to have a seriously casual look to it, you can rock the suit the way it is featured in the picture, with a deep black shirt or turtleneck underneath. The turtleneck look with a suit is super sharp while being a bit laid back. While sneakers are often a great choice with a casual suit, I would stick to black boots or dress shoes with this particular suit. Adding a bright colored shirt under the jacket will definitely work and will add some depth to the look.
When it comes to a casual suit you don’t always need to wear one color throughout. You can mix and match as long as the colors complement each other. Take for instance this suit, you have a blue blazer, off white vest and gray slacks and it totally works. Typically this kind of suit would be worn for more formal events but in 2020, you make the rules.
Pairing this suit with the right pair of dress shoes or a classy pair of sneakers is a great move. Also, for a bit more flair you can top this suit off with a great winter jacket or light jacket depending on the season. A pea coat would be the perfect match with a casual suit because the coat is versatile, you can wear it casually or formally.
While at first glance this appears to be a strictly formal suit there are a couple of tiny alterations you can make to turn this beauty into a casual suit that you can wear anywhere but the gym. First off, ditch the bow tie and white button-down. Then you can either keep or ditch the vest depending on how fancy you plan on looking. We are seeing a lot of tees paired with suits this year and this is one of those suits that will allow that. Also, patterned shirts or even your favorite multi-colored shirt will work great, just make sure it has a bit of the same blue that the suit features. You can leave the jacket open or button the top button only.
This suit comes complete with the jacket, vest, and pants. They all match so they should really stay together but you can mix and match with a dark blazer if you want. The suit is listed as a slim fit suit so if that isn’t your jam you can go a bit bigger with the sizing so it fits a bit looser. As always if you want to rock this suit with some sneakers make sure that they are clean, you don’t want to roll into the room with scuffed up kicks. Also, a nice pair of boots can really complete this outfit, the same guidelines as the sneakers, make sure they are polished and ready to roll. Finally, check out the other colors that this suit comes in. There are some great alternatives to the featured blue and definitely some choices that will make you think about picking up a couple of suits so you have some choices hanging in your closet.
Another suit that mixes the old with the new this is a great looking herringbone wool-blend suit that can go from the office to a party seamlessly. While typical wool blends can be heavy and stifling this suit combines the warmth and comfort of traditional wool blends with the lightweight feel of cotton or polyester. The herringbone pattern is a callback to old school suits that were hand-stitched by a neighborhood tailor. Buy this suit as a gift for yourself or for the guy in your life that desperately needs a nice suit.
The suit is slim fitting but can be sized a size too big for a baggier feel. The suit comes with a blazer, pants, and vest and because of the pattern and color of the suit, you can wear virtually any color shirt underneath. The jacket is a two-button single breast design, the vest has a v-neck collar and four-button closure.
When past meets present in fashion the outcomes are typically pretty great. This casual suit is a great mix of slim fit and a box pattern reminiscent of men’s suits from the 1920s. The pattern is a great look and it meshes well with the color scheme. This is a great example of a suit that can be worn at a formal event or to work every day, depending on your occupation. It’s also a great suit to mix up what you wear for a shirt underneath. You can go from one end of the color spectrum to the other from black all the way to white you can make anything work with this suit. If you are planning on rocking a neck or bow tie with the suit you should steer clear of hard stripes as they ay clash with the lines of the suit.
The suit comes with slacks and the suit jacket which are both made of polyester. The fabric is lightweight and will allow you to breathe without suffocating you. Being that it is a slim fit suit you should really pay attention to the sizing to make sure it fits appropriately. Luckily there is a great sizing chart that uses your measurements to ensure that the suit fits perfectly.
There is just something so badass and sharp about a great pinstripe suit. While horizontal stripes are said to make a person look wider, pinstripes do just the opposite, they give a slimming look. A pinstripe suit is a look that is as timeless as it is fun and exciting. You can dress this casual suit up a bit to make it more versatile or leave it as is for that slick casual look you were searching for. Having this suit in your arsenal will not only give you more options but will give you something special to pull out when you need to look super good.
The suit itself comes with a waistcoat, suit jacket and slacks. The gray and white look great together and complement each other perfectly. The jacket is single-breasted which is a more casual look and has two flap pockets and four sleeve buttons on each side. It is a classic look that works well at weddings, first dates, work or even a job interview. You are going to love that you have this suit waiting in your closet and will look for reasons to wear it.
f you’re really looking for something with an edgy side but a laid back feel then this suit is right up your alley. While most seriously formal suits are buttoned up and tight, this suit allows you to show off your chill side. You can wear it traditionally buttoned up with a shirt and tie, or you can ditch the tie and leave the jacket open to show off the vest. The light blue hue is an amazing look that really will pair well with anything from sneakers to boots to dress shoes. The fit is listed as more of a modern fit which means loose in the vest and jacket but a little tighter in the pants.
You can handpick the perfect size for your body type from the incredibly detailed size chart. Keep in mind that this suit, while on the casual side, is recommended to be dry cleaned only. The mix of polyester and cotton may shrink a tad so be aware of that when you drop it off at your local dry cleaners. You are going to really enjoy looking for reasons to pull this bad boy out of your closet.
Looking for something a little different but still super dope? This double-breasted slimmer fitting suit is the perfect suit to make an entrance with. The plaid pattern is exceptional and will allow you to pair any shirt and tie with this look. While double-breasted jackets are traditionally more formal than not, this suit has a very casual feel to it. Wear this jacket buttoned all the way up, or completely unbuttoned to show off the shirt and tie pairing that you’ve selected.
The featured image is khaki and while that look is a great look the suit is also available in a darker tone. The dark grey version of this suit is just as badass as the khaki and if you dress up more than you don’t, buying this suit in each color is a smooth move. If you like your suits to fit a little looser than a slim fit than I suggest purchasing this suit in a size larger than you typically would to give you that extra breathing room. Either way, this suit is fantastic and you will stand out in a crowd while wearing it.
Perhaps you are looking for something a little more traditional while also being cost-effective. This suit is the perfect fit for your needs. This traditional three-piece suit is a slim fit suit that has all the style of a formal wedding suit but can be worn in a more relaxed way for less formal events. Maybe you need a clutch sit for your new gig? This is that suit. Or maybe you want to impress your date with something snazzy for a night on the town? This is that suit.
The suit comes with jacket pants and the vest as shown in the picture. It is mostly cotton so it will allow air to flow through the suit without making you feel too warm and the bit of polyester that the fabric is made with will keep some of your body heat in so that you can rest assured that the temperature will not affect you as much. One of the best features of this suit is that it is available in 18 different colors. Combine that with the price point and you can buy more than one in different colors so that you have a suit that will look great at any event. Wear whatever dress shirt and tie will pair well with the color fo the suit and brace yourself for the plethora of compliments that are going to come your way.
Sometimes simple is the best way to make a big statement. This suit is dripping in swag. The perfect thing to throw on when you want to make an impression out on the town or at a business meeting that you need to close. When you wear a suit like this people take you seriously and you get noticed. The suit is handmade by experienced tailors that have been stitching suits for years. The sapphire-blue is a deep blue, darker than navy but lighter than say a midnight blue. The featured image shows the suit paired with a black shirt and black tie and to be honest, it looks amazing. That doesn’t mean you can’t experiment with some other colors. All white would look great and add some brightness to the ensemble.
The suit comes with the two-button blazer which should be worn with the top button closed OR completely open, never close both buttons. It also comes with the matching slacks that are lightweight and pleated and will fit larger than the common slim fit pants that have been on the rise for the past few years. This suit will surely be your secret weapon when you need something stylish and cool to wear to make a big statement.
This 3-piece suit takes the traditional style and flips it on its head. Typically the more buttons you have on the blazer the more formal the look. The one-button jacket is a more relaxed look but not so relaxed that you can’t wear this gorgeous suit at a friend’s wedding. The vest features a diagonal button closure that begs to be worn without the jacket simply to show off how cool the style is. The white buttons complement the darker hue of the featured color (navy) and they really pop when exposed.
The suit comes complete with a blazer/jacket, the vest, and pants as well as a necktie that pairs really well with the entire suit. The suit is made with mostly polyester (80%) and some cotton (20%). This allows the suit to breathe and is very lightweight. You can size the suit to your exact measurements and it also comes in six different colors from the featured navy to black, white and even purple. With so many color choices you can get this suit in a couple of different colors and be ready for any event.
Tweed is gorgeous and can really elevate a wardrobe and give it another dimension. While it can be risky, wearing tweed or a herringbone pattern can be well worth the risk. While traditionally tweed or herringbone patterns were strictly formal, times are changing and with a little bit of effort, you can blur the lines between casual and formal. Rock this suit with no tie and an unbuttoned collar and it will give you a more casual look without having to dress down.
The suit comes with the jacket, vest and pants, all matching and all pair well with almost any color button-down shirt so feel free to mix it up a bit. Even the right pair of sneakers could make this a more casual suit to wear to almost any occasion. With a suit this great looking it gives you the freedom to try new things and experiment a bit with your look. You might just find that there are another dimension and some added depth to what you can pull off.
A true casual suit will be a little looser fitting than a traditionally formal suit. Let’s be clear, loose and baggy are two very different fits. Loose fit suits still fit appropriately but have more room to move and adjust throughout the time the suit is being worn. This suit is a great example of what a casual suit should look like. The jacket features two buttons and a pocket on the left chest. The vest is a classic and can be worn by itself while featuring a four-button design that pairs well with the jacket. The pants are standard pleated slacks that feature a french fly closure.
This suit is available in the featured brown or in 11 other colors. While the pants are sized by the waist and pant length the waist is actually expandable so if you gain or lose a few pounds they will still fit great. This suit gives you the freedom of styling with your own shirt and tie that reflects your specific style. While white is pretty standard for a suit shirt color, take some chances and mix it up a bit by adding bright colors with your tie and shirt.
Patterns are hugely popular in the suit game and this pattern is going to draw some much-deserved attention. Whether you are buying your first suit or you have a couple already hanging in your closet this is going to one of your favorite things to wear. The light grey and plaid lines go perfectly together and will give you a little extra pop without being overly showy or obnoxious. This is a great suit for weddings, work, dates, or just looking good while you shop for more suits.
The suit is polyester and comes with the slacks and jacket. You can personalize the look by wearing a shirt and tie of your choice or go without the tie to really hammer home the casual but formal look.
The birdseye print is a subtle way to add depth to an article of clothing such as a suit jacket and pants without going overboard or adding big lines and patchwork. This suit features the birdseye look which meshes white and black together in small lines for added dimension. There is no arguing that this suit is special and has a great look to it. While being a casual suit, you do also have the ability to add a tie and a pressed shirt to make this look even more formal.
Wearing this suit with a tee or polo underneath the jacket is a smooth move. Your kicks can be anything from boots to sneakers as long as they are polished and/or clean. You are going to wear this suit to work, to weddings and anywhere that you want to make an impression.