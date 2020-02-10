11 Best Golden Goose Dupes That Won’t Break the Bank

Golden Goose sneakers are some of the trendiest sneakers on the market, currently sold at high-end department stores like Neiman’s and Saks. Forking over $500 plus on sneakers is a big ask, which is why many fashionistas are turning to Golden Goose dupes as an affordable solution. They’re just like the real deal but sold for a LOT less.
It’s pretty obvious why these Golden Goose dupes are highly rated. They look just like the real very expensive sneakers but happen to be available for much less. If you’re someone who likes to buy trendy items at lower price points, then these sneakers are perfect for you. We love the neutral tones of this design but if it’s not for you, you can shop tons of other color combinations here.
If leopard Golden Goose dupes are what you’re after, look no further. These are an exact replica, with tons of different leopard tones to choose from. Just like the real Golden Goose sneakers, they have a cut-off star, tucked-in laces, a bit of purposeful wear, and are very nicely made. The only drawback about this brand is they don’t offer half sizing so you’ll need to size up if you’re between sizes.
If you’re looking for a basic design of the popular Golden Goose sneakers, this is a very very close copy. The sole, toe, star placement, and text on the tongue of the sneaker mimic the trendy fashion sneaker in an almost identical fashion. They’re nice and neutral and can be worn by men or women. If you’re not into the neutral colors, you can also purchase these in several other awesome colors.
Are you looking for snakeskin Golden Goose dupes? The popular sneakers typically sell for over $550 but you can snag this almost identical pair for much much less. Similar to the Golden Goose lace-ups, these have the signature star, a two-tone design, and run true to size. You can purchase them in either light or dark snakeskin depending on your preference.
The most popular Golden Goose style is likely their metallic ones, offering a little bit of fun and pizzaz to an otherwise basic looking sneaker. These are a great Golden Goose copy, with so many of the same elements. You’ll find the iconic star, a bit of a platform, a worn-in look, blocked color and more, all for so much less. They come in a wide range of styles and colors all available in sizes 5 through 11.
One of the most popular fashion trends right now is white sneakers. Women are wearing them with jeans and casual clothing, but also with dresses and more formal attire. They’ve become acceptable to wear to the office if they’re the right pair. This is the perfect Golden Goose dupe offering the same style as the worn sneakers without a hefty price tag. If you’re more interested in purchasing the real deal, here’s the almost identical original pair of Golden Goose sneakers.
Golden Goose star sneakers are so popular that many other well-known shoe designers are taking note and making copies of the design. Steve Madden does an awesome job mimicking the popular design with these almost identical Golden Goose dupes. They’re comfortable and stylish – the perfect sneaker to reach for with every outfit. If you’re between sizes, consider going with the smaller size.
If you love the look of then trendy Golden Goose sneakers but aren’t keen on spending a month’s worth of rent on a pair of sneakers, these are for you. They have the same look and place in your closet, great for wearing with jeans or dresses. The black and tan combo is nice and neutral so they really can go with everything and anything. Keep in mind these do run slightly wide, so they might not be the best option if you have a very narrow foot.
You could spend over $600 for some Golden Goose high tops or you could spend MUCH less on something that looks almost identical. These are the closest Golden Goose dupe we’ve been able to find. The reviews are amazing, with almost every purchaser remarking how close they are to the real Golden Goose high top sneaker. They fit true to size and are so very comfortable for everyday wear.
If you like dressing your children in trendy clothing, then you’ll love these Golden Goose dupes for tiny people. They have all of the same elements as the original children’s Golden Goose sneakers, but with a much smaller and easy to swallow price tag. Since children are constantly growing out of clothing, there’s no way I’d want to spend over $100 on shoes that my kids will probably wear for a few months at most, which is why I personally love this copycat option.
You’ll find yourself reaching for these Golden Goose dupes again and again. They’re so fun, colorful, and of course very trendy and popular. Women are wearing these sneakers with casual clothing like jeans and joggers as well as dresses. This seller offers super discounted dupes in tons of colors and styles that you’ll love. The sneakers run true to size and are extremely comfortable.