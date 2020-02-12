15 Best Scrunch Butt Leggings (2020)

It’s no surprise that scrunch butt leggings are gaining popularity. Not only do they help shape your booty into the perfect peach shape, but also smooth cellulite. The thicker fabric with which most are made pass the squat test with flying colors (basically, no see-through issues) and they stay in place through all workouts.
If you’re shopping for the best scrunch butt leggings you can find some great affordable options here.
Lululemon dupes are another way to save big while looking good while you work out.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Unlike most scrunch butt leggings, these have a nice thick workout that some might really like. They don’t pill and stretch like other leggings, for a nice compressed fit that will be amazing to work out with. The four-way stretch of this fabric means they’re totally squat proof and you don’t have to worry about them becoming see-through. Make sure to refer to the size chart for the best fit.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This picture really shows the awesome detail of the textured fabric in a close up fashion. It’s slimming, eliminating visible cellulite with super soft fabric that you’ll love the feel of. This is also one of the least expensive pairs of scrunch butt leggings you’ll find. You’ll want to size up in this pair to avoid any see-through fabric from stretching too much.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This highly-rated pair of scrunch butt leggings come in tons of awesome colors. The shape enhancing design is impressive without being too compressing that you can’t breathe. These leggings are a great value for the price and higher quality than other similar pairs at this price point. You can watch several videos on the product listing if you’d like to see these in action.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These highly rated and unique workout leggings are designed to shape your body in the most ideal way. They’re made with lightweight fabric that’s perfect for working out or even daily wear. These help to cover cellulite for a very affordable price so that you can buy a few pairs. These are not see-through at all, made with nice quality fabric.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Up your gym selfie game with these scrunch butt leggings that will make your bottom look like a perfectly shaped peach. The textured activewear is gaining popularity due to its ability to make you look amazing while you workout. This particular pair is made of sweat absorption and moisture-wicking capabilities. The second best feature of the scrunch bottom is the tummy control waistband for that perfect hourglass figure.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Feel like a million bucks while you hit the gym with these awesome leggings that lift your bum, smooth cellulite with their textured fabric and slim your tummy with a high waistline. They’re perfect for all physical activities like running or lifting and will still in place without a problem. These pants are available in tons of awesome colors including every neutral along with some bright and bold colors too. They fit true to size.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want your butt to look absolutely amazing, you’ll love these scrunch butt leggings. They come in two gorgeous purple colors that are 100 percent squat proof. The elastic is placed inside for the best look and feel. The fabric itself is really nice quality and you’ll love how comfortable these are for all-day wear or a quick workout.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It doesn’t get much better than leggings at this price point, especially when they’re of great quality and make your butt look better than any pair of pants ever could. They hold up well over time, even when washed frequently. They’re not see-through, even with deep squats, yoga, or body lifting. These run true to size and stretch a lot so if you’re in between sizes you can size down.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These all-activity yoga pants look as good as they feel and are perfect for all body-types. The leggings move with your body, offering support without making you feel too restricted. The leggings run true to size and come in tons of great colors, which are all very affordable. Classic black and navy are good options if you prefer a bit more coverage, while the lighter colors are great for showing your figure just a little more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s hard to find good leggings at an affordable price, especially if you’re looking for leggings with fun patterns that are also good quality. These come in so many awesome patterns and some solid options too. They’re great for working out, with a seamless and breathable fit that’s really quite comfortable.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Lifting yoga pants are all the rage and there’s probably no way I’d ever sport a pair of white leggings unless they were this slimming textured fabric. As someone who has quite a bit of cellulite, these hide it well, erasing all imperfections. If you’re not a fan of the white, these awesome leggings are available in tons of other darker colors as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Not all ruched butt leggings have textured fabric throughout. These are smooth everywhere except the pocked, for a sleek look that we love. They’re very affordable with tons of positive reviews that remark on the superb quality. The material is thick and strong, perfect for smoothing any less than perfect areas in your butt and thigh area.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These leggings have an awesome design, making them look like expensive designer workout pants when they’re very affordable. Unlike so many leggings, they won’t pull or stretch too thin. They’re great for working out, not only because of the awesome sweat-wicking technology but also because they’ll make you look awesome. The color block design is the best aspect, with tons of designs to choose from.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
You might be surprised when you first take these out of the bag. Both the length and width of the pants look like the would best be suited for a small child, but they actually stretch a ton. They’re so flattering and hug your individual shape in the best way possible. These have everything going for them – a great price point, squat proof, comfortable, and soft. The perfect pair of leggings all around.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you ever feel self-conscious about visible cellulite, you’ll love these pants which hide every bump and dimple with textured fabric you’ll feel super confident in. They’re perfect for yoga and gym use, but can also be used to wear around town. Even though the fabric is thick, it’s quick-drying and sweat-wicking. You’ll appreciate how much stretch these have, while still maintaining their shape.