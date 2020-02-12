15 Best Scrunch Butt Leggings (2020)

It’s no surprise that scrunch butt leggings are gaining popularity. Not only do they help shape your booty into the perfect peach shape, but also smooth cellulite. The thicker fabric with which most are made pass the squat test with flying colors (basically, no see-through issues) and they stay in place through all workouts.

If you’re shopping for the best scrunch butt leggings you can find some great affordable options here.

Lululemon dupes are another way to save big while looking good while you work out.