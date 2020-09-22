15 Best Argyle Sweaters For Women You’ll LOVE

Of all the women’s styles and trends inspired by men’s fashion, the iconic argyle diamonds might be one of the best. Preppy and classy to the max, argyle sweaters are totally made for fall and are completely on-trend for 2020.
Our list of the best argyle sweaters for women features feminine cuts, modern twists, subtle patterns, plus-size sweaters, and even some legitimate menswear items. And, if you’re questioning our decision to include some men’s styles, here’s the thing: the lines of fashion have been blurred for years. If you aren’t perusing the men’s section for some cozy, cute, and perfectly oversized gems, you’re seriously missing out.
To get your preppy look on, take a look at our picks below!
Ellos is a Swedish brand that designs modern and effortlessly appealing plus-size clothing with some Scandanavian twists. Perfect for everyday activities, their slightly oversized plus-size sweater is as cute as they come and comfy, too!
Made of 100% cotton, this sweater hits just below the hip for more coverage and a figure-flattering cut. Available in two color patterns, this sweater pairs well with a wide variety of outfits – jeans, leggings, skirts, and so many other things! Definitely a fall-worthy top, ladies!
Available sizes: Small Plus – 5X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Feel like rocking that preppy look but want a more subtle vibe instead of an in-your-face pattern? Check out this sweater from Cable Stitch.
Cable Stitch offers a collection of classic and easy-to-wear sweaters and knits made to elevate any ensemble. This argyle sweater not only achieves that but will have you looking on-trend, too.
Designed for an oversized fit, this v-neck tunic sweater features a subtle argyle pattern that’s romantic and completely feminine. Available in four colors, this sweater is made of a thicker knit material for slightly chunky look. It’s also machine washable and dryer safe.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Lacoste is a brand synonymous with cool, creative, and effortlessly elegant clothing. This argyle sweater screams all those things.
Featuring a bold argyle print, you’re sure to make a statement in this sweater this fall. With its v-neck and pullover styling, this sweater also features ribbed detailing on the cuffs and along the bottom hem. Available in two color patterns, this sweater has a slightly relaxed fit and is machine washable.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
A comfortable and versatile sweater, this argyle cardigan from Grace Karin is made of stretchy, breathable fabric for a modern twist. Not too thick, and not too thin, this sweater is the perfect layering piece this fall.
With a fitted cut that flatters your figure, this classic cardigan will have you feeling confident whether you’re styling it with jeans, slacks, or skirts. Available in a variety of colors, argyle patterns, and sizes – including plus sizes! – this is a sweater made for the office and those crisp fall days. A true wardrobe essential.
Available sizes: Small – 3X; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This argyle sweater from Amazon Essentials is as classic as they come. As one of Amazon’s flagship brands, their Essentials line creates affordable, high-quality, and long-lasting everyday clothing you can rely on.
Featuring ribbed cuffs, hem, and collar, this sweater is available in a wide variety of argyle patters and colors. The epitome of comfy-casual, this sweater is made of a lightweight cotton-blend and is machine washable for easy care and cleaning.
With a more tailored and fitted cut, this sweater is an ideal layering piece that works well at the office and outside of it, too.
Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
While this sweater-coat from BTFBM doesn’t scream “argyle,” its subtle nod to that classic pattern can be found around the sleeves and side pockets. Oh, and it’s giving us major fall feels, too.
Casual, cool, and slightly classic, this cardigan is made of soft, slightly stretchy material. Lightweight enough to layer over the top of shirts and t-shirts, and just heavy enough to be be considered a coat, this sweater is perfect for Autumn and every other season as well.
Designed to fit the bohemian in all of us, this sweater features full sleeves, an open front, tassel trim, and low side pockets for a very on-trend look.
Available sizes: Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. This garment is machine washable but must be hung or lined dry.
This argyle sweater from Tommy Hilfiger, known for designing some excellent preppy clothes, is as classic as they come and a great pick for fall.
With a classic argyle pattern (available in two colors!), v-neck design, and a slightly relaxed fit, this sweater is the perfect layering piece. Consider pairing it with a crisp white button-down shirt or a simple plain white tee for an on-trend look this Autumn. Great for the office or out with friends, this is a wardrobe staple, for sure.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Is this a men’s sweater? Yes, yes it is. The argyle diamonds are definitely a look inspired by the guys, and this sweater from Dockers is just versatile enough and cute enough to work for women, too.
Available in a variety of colors and argyle patterns, this pairs perfectly with jeans for a more casual vibe and acts as a great layering piece. It even has a subtle v-neck. Made with a soft and comfortable cotton blend, this sweater is machine washable for easy care and cleaning.
If you’re planning on buying a men’s sweater – which we totally recommend! – be mindful of the sizing. Every brand is different, but generally speaking, buy the garment one size below your own. So, if you’re a women’s medium, buy a men’s small.
Available men’s sizes: Small – XX-Large
Woman Within designs plus-size clothing that’s comfortable, stylish, and of-the-moment, and their argyle sweater is all of those things and more. Considered a favorite amongst shoppers, this sweater is figure-flattering on women of all shapes and sizes.
Made with super-soft cotton, this v-neck sweater comes with ribbed trim along the waist, wrists, and neckline for a polished look. Perfect for layering this fall and winter, this pullover-style sweater fits slightly oversized. It’s also machine washable for easy care and cleaning – who doesn’t love that?
Available sizes: 14 Plus – 40 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
The classic argyle look gets a modern update in this slightly boxy sweater from Cable Stitch. Known for making easy-to-wear sweaters and knits, this perfect for fall sweater is sure to elevate your wardrobe this Autumn.
Featuring an oversized mock neck, pullover-style and relaxed fit, this sweater is comfortable to wear and super-stylish. While it does run a little short – hence the boxy cut – this sweater would go great with a pair of high-waisted jeans and some block heel booties for a cool yet refined look.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This sweater from Cinq a Sept doesn’t scream argyle, but its mixed plaid patterned design – including a subtle argyle! – is perfect for fall. Blending together argyle with another 2020 trend – patchwork – this modern take on a traditional look is super-stylish and fashion-forward.
While sizing is limited, this sweater is chic, fun, and attractive, featuring cool tones that pair well with jeans, black pants, leggings, and skirts. Definitely worth considering if your budget can allow it!
Available sizes: X-Small – Medium; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing. Please note that this sweater is dry clean only.
This long sleeve scoop neck sweater from Lucky Brand features cable-knit detailing with some subtle argyle diamonds. While more of an “inspired-by” look, this sweater is perfect for fall and those cold winter days.
With a slim and fitted cut, this pull-on style sweater is available in two colors – charcoal grey and snow white – and is made of a nylon/wool/polyester blend. This sweater is machine washable for easy care and cleaning.
Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Back and better than ever, the argyle pattern is so 2020. Ellos, a Swedish brand that designs modern plus-size clothing with some Scandanavian twists, has modernized the traditional argyle sweater with this chunky stitch iteration.
Available in two trendy color palettes, this plus-size sweater is sure to brighten up your preppy look this fall. Pair with plaid pants (pictured) or some darker denim for a chic look fit for the office, video conference calls, or the pumpkin patch.
Available sizes: 10 Plus to 28 Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
Feminine and cute, this plus-size argyle cardigan sweater is perfect if you’re looking for a pop of color this fall.
Available in a variety of colors and patterns, this simple yet fashionable sweater is incredibly versatile and works with just about everything. With its classic cardigan styling, you’re able to wear this open or closed for the perfect top layer. Great for work or just out and about with the girls.
Featuring ribbed detailing at the wrists, hem, and neckline, this sweater fits within Woman Within’s brand mission: to create comfortable plus-size clothing that’s timely and on-trend.
Available sizes: Medium Plus – 6X Plus; please refer to the size chart available online for your perfect fit before purchasing.
This men’s cardigan – yep! – has a subtle argyle design and we’re loving it. While it might be a slim fit on most men, this sweater should fit like an oversized cozy dream on most women.
Available in a variety of colors and knit patterns, this sweater features contrasting buttons that give it a vintage, fishermen’s sweater vibe. Style with your favorite t-shirt and jeans for a look fit for fall – and don’t forget the cute shoes! This is marked as a hand-wash only sweater, but the designer recommends dry cleaning.
If you’re planning on buying a men’s sweater – which we totally recommend! – be mindful of the sizing. Every brand is different, but generally speaking, buy the garment one size below your own. So, if you’re a women’s medium, buy a men’s small.
Available men’s sizes: Small – XXX-Large