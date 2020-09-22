15 Best Argyle Sweaters For Women You’ll LOVE

Of all the women’s styles and trends inspired by men’s fashion, the iconic argyle diamonds might be one of the best. Preppy and classy to the max, argyle sweaters are totally made for fall and are completely on-trend for 2020.

Our list of the best argyle sweaters for women features feminine cuts, modern twists, subtle patterns, plus-size sweaters, and even some legitimate menswear items. And, if you’re questioning our decision to include some men’s styles, here’s the thing: the lines of fashion have been blurred for years. If you aren’t perusing the men’s section for some cozy, cute, and perfectly oversized gems, you’re seriously missing out.

To get your preppy look on, take a look at our picks below!