11 Best Men’s Silk Underwear: Silk, Satin & Blends

Silk underwear is arguably the best feeling underwear in the world. The blends are light, they are airy and they promote a little added confidence below the belt. Sliding these drawers on in the morning is a great feeling. Check out the best men’s silk underwear in silk and satin blends.
1. Intimo Classic Men’s Silk BoxersPrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% silk
- Machine washable
- Lightweight
- Price point
- Minimal colors
- Sizing
Classic boxers that will feel just as great solo as they will with jeans, khakis, or slacks. While these are a bit more high maintenance than your typical undies the extra wor will be worth it to slide these bad boys on every day. The silky, lightweight design is one that you are going to really enjoy.
These are a traditional cut men’s boxer and they are 100 percent silk. Notably, these men’s silk boxers feature a two-button closure on the fly. This is, basically, a small detail that nudges these boxers over into the “loungewear” category, too (however, they work just fine as an everyday pair of undies). These are machine washable, although you may want to play it safe and either hand wash or send it to a dry cleaner. Shown in dark navy, they’re available in five different colors.
2. Linasilk Mens 100% Silk Knitted BoxersPrice: $86.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100% silk
- neutral colors
- lightweight
- price point
- limited colors
- light stretch
While underwear is fun to experiment with fun colors and designs, sometimes you just want the classic colors and feel of the silky drawers against your skin. These boxers are more traditional in the color scheme and if you’re the kind of guy that likes to match his drawers to his outfit then these are definitely going to be an easier pair.
This four-pack of silk boxers is made exclusively with mulberry silk which is extremely lightweight and extra smooth against your skin. These boxers will feel as light as air on your body and when it comes time to show them off, they will be well received. They are easy to maintain and clean and should make for a great addition to your underwear drawer.
Find more Linasilk Mens 100% Silk Knitted Boxers information and reviews here.
3. Fishers Finery Silk BoxersPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable
- Lightweight
- Luxury boxers
- Limited colors
- Sizing
- Shrink warning
These men’s silk boxers from Fishers Finery are made of 100 percent pure mulberry silk, which is said to be among the highest quality of all types of silk. Basically, the silkworms are fed an exclusive diet of mulberry leaves only. These boxers are a full, relaxed cut with a double layered cross over button fly. French seams and a crotch panel for extra comfort. Hand washing recommended. Available in four different colors (shown in nautical navy).
4. Oscar Rossa Men’s Luxury Silk BoxersPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-end boxers
- Multiple colors
- Comfortable
- Length
- Larger than average underwear
- Sizing
These men’s silk boxers from Oscar Rossa are 100 percent pure mulberry silk. They feature French seams and a button fly. Available in four different colors and hand washing or dry cleaning is recommended. They’ve got an elastic waist. An option to the boxers is a two piece set, the silk short sleeve top and boxer bottom pajama set from OR. Oscar Rossa is located in San Marino, California, and they specialize in high-end, affordable silk wear for men and women.
5. Royal Silk 2-Pack Men’s Silk BoxersPrice: $49.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple colors
- Fit
- Design quality
- Price point
- Sizing
- Shrink warning
These men’s silk boxers from Royal Silk are available in 20 different colors and they’re all very beautiful with very deep hues. None are solid: they’re all patterned (which is cool). The silk is 100 percent Madras silk, which is loomed in the city of Chennai — formerly known as Madras — in India. The assortment of patterns available hearkens back to the tradition in Madras of making colorful wraps in many different colors and patterns. This is a 2-pack of boxers, which are a three-panel construction with a single button fly.
6. Up2date Fashion 6-Pack Men’s Satin BoxersPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Price point
- Pack of 6
- Multiple colors
- Sizing
- Comfort
- Plain
A great bargain here, with this 6-pack of men’s satin boxers coming in just under 30 bucks (around $5 a pair). These are 100 percent poly satin and they feature a stretch waistband and a single button fly. The 6-pack is comprised of blue, gold, bronze, black, silver and green boxers. Colorful, just like your personality.
7. Tony & Candice Men’s Satin Boxers 3-PackPros:
Cons:
- Price point
- Fit
- Design quality
- Sizing
- Bunching
- Minimal colors
This is a 3-pack of 100 percent premium satin polyester men’s satin boxers. These have an elastic waist and a one-button fly, which is hidden. The 3-pack comes in red, black and blue. Tony & Candice recommend washing them before wearing and then washing by hand for all subsequent laundering.
8. Neiku Ice Silk Men’s Boxer Briefs 7-PackPrice: $25.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Breathable
- Multiple colors
- Cmofortable
- Sizing
- Shrink warning
- Sagging
This is a dang good bargain, coming in at about four bucks a pair for this 7-pack of boxer briefs. “Ice silk” is an industry term that refers to the fabric which, of course, is designed to mimic the look and feel of pure silk. In this case, these undies are 80 percent nylon and 20 percent Spandex (so they’ll have some great stretchability). Neiku describes these as “quick-wicking, ultra-thin, lightweight, natural and breathable.” They’re also available in a 4-pack ($18.80) and they’re sold individually ($7.99).
9. Tony & Candice Men’s Satin BoxersPros:
Cons:
- Colors
- Comfort
- Style
- Minimal sizes
- May shrink
- Not great for working out
When getting into a pair of silk boxers a feeling comes over you of absolute comfort. The way they feel against your bare skin is something that cannot be truly captured in a mere description. The feeling has to be experienced. If you aren’t a silk or satin boxers guy, give them a shot, you will thank me later. Even if you don’t wear them throughout the day and only wear them to lounge in or sleep in they will definitely change your life and level of comfort. These satin boxers come in a bunch of different colors that you will love.
Find more Tony & Candice Men's Satin Boxers information and reviews here.
10. Winday 4-Pack Ice Silk Men’s Bikini BriefsPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in pack of 4
- Multiple color choices
- Lightweight
- Fit
- Sizing
- Bunching
This is a 4-pack of men’s breathable bikini briefs. The white/black/blue/red 4-pack is $17.99, but they can be purchased individually (for just under nine bucks apiece). The manufacturer recommends that careful attention is paid to the sizing chart. These are “ice silk,” which is an industry term that refers to, in this case, a nylon/Spandex material that mimics the look and feel of silk.
11. TexereSilk Men’s Silk BoxersPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Luxury boxers
- Multiple colors
- Sizing
- Price point
- High maintenance
These are TexereSilk’s “Board Room” cut, which is a bit more fitted than a regular pair of men’s silk boxers. They’re also a bit shorter. These boxers are available in five different colors. They feature French seams, small side slits at the hems for extra movement freedom, an elasticized waist and a hidden single-button fly closure. Hand washing recommended and the manufacturer also recommends buying a size up if you’re concerned that the fit may be too tight. TexereSilk makes three cuts of men’s silk boxers: The Board Room; The Country Club; The Executive Lounge.
Men's Silk Underwear: Comfort & Style
We know that comfort is a big concern for guys when it comes to wearing underwear. Our list of the Men's Comfortable Underwear: 10 Best Styles is all about the comfy undies. None of the brands on that list are silk (or satin) because we're operating from the assumption that the silk undies seeker is looking for something very specific. We've got you covered here.
Men's Silk Underwear vs Men's Satin Underwear
Our list is comprised of several pairs of men's silk underwear and a handful of satin. The difference between silk and satin is mostly in where the material comes from. Silk is a natural material from silkworms, while satin is a synthetic material. Satin is also usually made with a tighter weave, thereby mimicking the feel of silk. Satin is usually "silky" on one side and "dull" on the other. Both are extremely comfortable and it's tough to distinguish between the two when it comes to the "feel."
One big benefit of either silk or satin underwear is their lack of "bulk." They both lay flat, which is a plus for packing a bag (takes very little room in the suitcase) or when you're wearing, say, some tighter jeans. But the other big benefit is more personal: they look good when you're just hanging out in the silk undies. She'll like it, he'll like it, you'll like whatever you choose from our list of the 11 Best Men's Silk Underwear: Silk, Satin & Blends.
