Silk underwear is arguably the best feeling underwear in the world. The blends are light, they are airy and they promote a little added confidence below the belt. Sliding these drawers on in the morning is a great feeling. Check out the best men’s silk underwear in silk and satin blends.

Men's Silk Underwear: Comfort & Style

We know that comfort is a big concern for guys when it comes to wearing underwear. Our list of the Men's Comfortable Underwear: 10 Best Styles is all about the comfy undies. None of the brands on that list are silk (or satin) because we're operating from the assumption that the silk undies seeker is looking for something very specific. We've got you covered here.

Men's Silk Underwear vs Men's Satin Underwear

Our list is comprised of several pairs of men's silk underwear and a handful of satin. The difference between silk and satin is mostly in where the material comes from. Silk is a natural material from silkworms, while satin is a synthetic material. Satin is also usually made with a tighter weave, thereby mimicking the feel of silk. Satin is usually "silky" on one side and "dull" on the other. Both are extremely comfortable and it's tough to distinguish between the two when it comes to the "feel."

One big benefit of either silk or satin underwear is their lack of "bulk." They both lay flat, which is a plus for packing a bag (takes very little room in the suitcase) or when you're wearing, say, some tighter jeans. But the other big benefit is more personal: they look good when you're just hanging out in the silk undies. She'll like it, he'll like it, you'll like whatever you choose from our list of the 11 Best Men's Silk Underwear: Silk, Satin & Blends.

