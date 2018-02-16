Top 20 Best Men’s Jeans: Skinny, Slim or Relaxed Fit 2018

Amazon

It could have been Shakespeare who said, “You have gotta have a great pair of jeans in your wardrobe if you want to have the complete wardrobe.” And it could have been Aristotle who said, “Make sure dem jeans are the right fit, bro.” We do know that GQ recently said “A good pair of jeans, after all, is the easiest and oldest trick in the book for looking empirically, unimpeachably handsome.” It’s time to forget the talk… and walk the walk. Let’s take a stroll down the path that ends up with you copping some great denims.

Scroll down for the beginning of the list if you just wanna get the info. But come back to this intro to learn about how to get the best fit and other tips.

Top 20 Best Men’s Jeans: How This List Works

While there are several different styles of jeans, we’re focusing on three of the main styles:

Skinny Jeans

Slim Fit Jeans

Relaxed Fit Jeans

Within each of those categories, we’re focusing on two main colors:

Blue Jeans

Black Jeans

For both blue and black jeans, you’ll find different color gradients available. We’re focusing mostly on dark blue wash and regular wash, as well as black and leaning more toward dark grey.

Skinny Jeans or Slim Fit Jeans? A Video Intro

For a little bit more insight into which style of jeans might work best for you, take a look at this video. It covers two important points: Skinny Jeans and Slim Fit Jeans. When you think of Relaxed Fit Jeans, it’s not really a question of who can wear them, how do they fit, what’s the cut? The name “relaxed jeans,” by itself, tells the story: pretty much anyone can wear them (assuming that a relaxed fit is the style you’re going for). However, you may be wondering about the difference between Skinny Jeans and Slim Fit Jeans. We’ve got a quick wrap up below, but the guy in this video — Brock, from The Modest Man — serves up a really great buncha insight.

In a nutshell, Brock says that Skinny Jeans are a more extreme version of Slim Fit Jeans. Both styles share similar features: slimmer through the hips, seat, thighs and calves, but Skinny Jeans just take it a notch (or many) further. Brock also points out that there is not a universal standard for defining slim fit and skinny fit (or any fit), therefore the cut of a pair of jeans varies from manufacturer to manufacturer. And he touches on something that pretty much everyone agrees on: Skinny Jeans, especially those made by more modern companies, are, generally, for skinny guys. Some larger guys can pull off Skinny Jeans, but when that happens, it’s the exception, rather than the rule. That’s why we’re also focusing on Slim Fit Jeans, which are a great alternative to Skinnies.

Men’s Jeans: Let’s Talk About Fit

There are two keys to looking your best in any clothes: 1) The Fit and 2) The Attitude. For attitude, that’s on you. You got a little swagger, a little swerve? Great. It will show. Do you feel good in what you’re wearing? Great. Do you have absolutely no interest in what you look like? Not so good. Your attitude really helps when it comes to how you feel, how you carry yourself, how you look.

As for the fit, that’s more scientific and it’s something that you can easily control. To look your best in what you’re wearing, you’ve got to have the right fit. It breaks down this way for all three types of jeans (with thanks to stylist Ashley Weston):

Waist – Not too loose, not too snug. Your natural waist is somewhere between the middle to the top of your hip bones.

Seat – Again, not too loose — or you’re in danger of flashing some plumber’s crack or looking like you’ve got a load of something in your britches. But not too tight, either. You’re not going to look good if your jeans look like they’ve got a butt tattoo on the backside.

Legs – Whether you’re wearing Skinny Jeans, Slim Fit Jeans or Relaxed Jeans, the way your denims fit your legs is just as important as the waist and butt issues. Skin tight on the thighs? No. Super loose with lots of fabric so you can’t even see your legs in there? No. Rule of thumb for the leg fit: you should be able to grab about an inch of fabric at the thigh.

Length – Jeans come in three basic lengths: 30″ — for guys who are a bit shorter. 32″ — for guys who are average height. 34″ — for taller guys. Of course, you can get other lengths, but those are usually tough to find on the rack. Simply put, you want your pants to “break” at the tops of your shoes.

For a super helpful video overview on fit, take a look at Ashley Weston’s advice, which includes some great demonstrations that make it easy to catch the drift.

Men’s Jeans: Some Great Go-Withs

One big reason that jeans are such an important staple in the dude wardrobe is the V-Word: they are versatile. Black jeans, and dark wash blue jeans, both can be worn to dressy functions, depending on what the go-with ensemble includes. And, of course, jeans are all about the casual. In fact, you might want to check a couple of curated lists of sneakers that would go great with your jeans. Check out our Top Ten Best White Shoes for Men and our Top 10 Best Men’s Dress Sneakers. And it’s not too late in the season for a cool looking coat that would look fantastic with the jeans. Peep our curated list of the Top 10 Best Men’s Duffel Coats: Buy, Compare & Save.

Top 20 Best Men’s Jeans: Skinny, Slim or Relaxed Fit

You can’t have too many jeans in your wardrobe, so copping one of each style — heck, copping two of each style…one in black, one in blue — will really set you up in the fashion department. Whatever you decide on, you’ll find something that’s just perfect in our list of the Top 20 Best Men’s Jeans: Skinny, Slim or Relaxed Fit.

Best Skinny Jeans

Skinny Jeans are, generally, for guys who are smaller, leaner and have a slightly slight (nice description!) build. Men who fit this description can shop with confidence for skinny jeans or, even, the ultra-skinny jeans. For guys with a more average build, you’ll need to be more careful when you order, paying close attention to the size of the leg opening, the size of the thighs, etc. If you’re a big cat or very athletic, the skinny jeans probably aren’t for you because you’d have to start off by going up a few sizes in the waist just to make sure the rest of the pant fits. And that sorta defeats the purpose. Skinny Jeans feature a leg opening (where your feetsies come out) that’s anywhere from 10″ to 14″.

Best *Blue* Skinny Jeans 1. GUESS Factory Men’s Scotch Skinny Jeans GUESS Factory

This pair of skinnies from GUESS Factory is a classic skinny jean. They’re a dark indigo wash that has been faded just enough to give them a lived-in look, but they’re not so “customized” that they can’t be worn dressy. To put that another way, these work for nice and they work for casual. The rise on these babies is medium, so for those of you who are used to a true waist, they might not work perfectly. For guys who have already gone a bit lower with where the waist rides, they’ll be very familiar. The leg opening is 14″ and they’ve got five pocket construction with a zip fly and button closure.

Price: $35

2. Levi’s Men’s 510 Skinny-Fit Jean

As we’ve talked about before (see above), a dark blue wash pair of jeans is an excellent buy because it can be dressed up and it can be dressed down. The Levi’s 510s are one of the skinniest jeans made by Levi’s. The leg opening is a very slender 13″ and the fit from waist to hem is all skinny, all the time. A great aspect of these jeans is that they’re made with 99 percent cotton and one percent Elastane, so they do have some comfort stretch capability. The 510s come in many other colors (a total of 14 available) and denim weights, so check the fine print here to see the differences in the amount of Elastane, etc., that is in the different denims.

3. ZLZ Men’s Skinny Fit Jeans

ZLZ

Price: $39.99-$74.35 (depending on size/color selected)

While this pair of jeans has less than 100 customer reviews, the ratings are extremely high: 4.6 stars (out of 5) average. The ZLZs are 70 percent cotton, 28 percent poly and two percent Spandex, so there is plenty of comfort stretchability built into the denim. This maker modulates the leg opening (as well as the thigh) depending on waist size. For example, a 31 waist has a 12.2″ leg opening while a 36 waist has a 13.5″ leg opening. The price is very affordable and, as one reviewer (who gave them 5 stars) says, “For a sub-$30 pair of jeans, I’m actually quite surprised at the quality.” Color is navy blue (dark) and the instructions say to machine wash cold with like colors. Zipper/button closure.

Price: $19.99-$29.99 (depending on size/color selected)

4. Naked & Famous Super Skinny Guy Selvedge Jeans

Naked & Famous Denim

Naked & Famous puts a great deal of emphasis on the type of denim they use, and this pair of skinny jeans is a great example of that. The denim is Selvedge denim made in Japan using vintage low speed looms. It ends up producing a fabric that feels hand woven. The Super Skinny Guy cut is, according to Naked & Famous, a “tapered version of our classic Skinny Guy fit, fitted from the waist to thigh and tapered from the knee to hem to a super slim leg opening.” The jeans are 100 percent cotton with five-pocket construction and a contrasting stripe on the coin pocket. Back pockets are plain.

Best *Black* Skinny Jeans 5. Levi’s 510 Skinny-Fit Jean Levi\’s

Price: $135.70-$158 (depending on size)

Legendary denim maker Levi’s calls this pair “the ultimate skinny fit for men.” The 510s are, in fact, one of the the skinniest cuts that Levi’s makes. This pair has a low rise (sits below the waist) and is skinny from hip to ankle. The leg openings are 13″ and the fit is skinny through the seat and the thigh. For comfort, the 510s are stretchable, with a 98 percent cotton, two percent Elastane makeup. It’s a zip fly with a button closure and the traditional Levi’s five-pocket styling with the arcuate stitching on the back pockets. Color on this pair is called “Jet” but we’re being old fashioned and calling it “black.” The 510s also give you tons of flexibility: they come in 14 different colors and denim weights. For more details on understanding the Levi’s fit and denim, check out this page on their website.

6. Urban K Men’s Skinny Fit Jeans

Urban K

Price: $39.99-$74.35 (depending on size/color selected)

We’re including this pair for three primary reasons: it gets outstanding reviews from customers; the price can’t be beat; it’s an Amazon’s Choice product. The Urban K Skinny Jeans have plenty of stretch in them since they’re 97 percent cotton and three percent Spandex. Says one reviewer: “If you’re looking for quality skinny jeans, I certainly recommend these.” More than 400 reviews are in, at an average of 4.1 stars (out of 5). There are 21 different colors available.

7. Paige Lennox Skinny Jeans

Paige

Price: $20-$29.99 (depending on size/color selected)

This pair is from the L.A. based company headed by Paige Adams-Geller (a former Miss California) and they partner only with “the best wash-houses in the country,” according to their company bio. The Lennox fit is “a modern skinny fit” and the rise is medium, so it sits just below the waist. Paige describes these skinny jeans as “slim through the hip, down the leg and finished with a narrow opening just above the shoe.” The color is “Black Shadow” and the pants are 54 percent Rayon, 23 percent cotton, 22 percent poly and one percent Spandex, so there is some stretch.

Price: $189

Best Slim Fit Jeans

Slim Fit Jeans are a very on-trend, contemporary style. If you’ve seen those guys with the skinny jeans (read: about half of mankind) and you’ve thought: I wanna wear those, but they’re too tight, then Slim Fit Jeans might be your style. And it’s a good chance that a lot of those dudes who you thought were wearing skinny jeans were actually wearing slim fits. The category of slim fit includes the very common description of straight leg jeans. Sometimes, the Slim Fit Jeans taper a bit from the knee to the hem. Sometimes they don’t, and that’s when they’re generally thought of as straight leg. This category gives you a nice, slimming look that’s a bit more snug than relaxed fit, but not as snug as skinny jeans. The leg opening on slim fits is usually in the 14″ to 17″ range.

Best *Blue* Slim Fit Jeans 8. Calvin Klein Men’s Slim Straight Fit Jeans Calvin Klein

These slim fits are extremely popular with customers, with more than 390 reviews and an average 4.2 (out of 5 star) rating average. It could be because these are classic slim fit straight cut jeans. They don’t taper from the knee down (like skinny jeans or like non-straight-cut slim fits) but they are a slim fit, meaning there is a bit less fabric for a bit more contoured fit. This pair is 98 percent cotton, two percent Elastane, so there is the stretch in the denim. The leg opening on these jeans is 15.5″. They’re five-pocket style with the signature Calvin Klein omega stitch on the back pocket. There are a ton of colors available, but these Osaka Blue joints will work very well for the dress up or the dress down. Calvin Klein says these compare well to the Levi’s 513s, which are Levi’s “slim straight” jeans.

9. 7 For All Mankind After Hours Slimmy Fit Jeans

7 For All Mankind

Price: $19.60-$129.19 (depending on size/color selected)

This pair is in the dark blue wash denim so it will work very well for anything from casual to dressy. 7 For All Mankind’s “Slimmy” is a slim fit pant that is slim from “hip to hem,” according to Seven. The leg opening on this pair is 15″ so it’s going to have the appearance that’s closer to skinny jeans than relaxed fit jeans. As for comfort, these will be comfy because they’re 98 percent cotton and two percent Spandex (meaning the pants feature the stretchability factor).

10. Tommy Hilfiger Denim Original Scanton Slim Fit Jeans

Tommy Hilfiger

Price: $189

A really solid bargain at 28 percent off MSRP. These Tommys are “Mid Comfort” color but, again, we’ll be old school and call them blue wash. While these aren’t the dark blue versions, we do think they are fully suitable for a little bit dressier get up (the shoes have a lot to do with this, as well as the top) or a little bit more casual. The Scantons are 98 percent cotton, two percent Elastane, so they’ve got the stretch in ’em. They do taper from the knee to the hem and the leg opening is 14.25″. If you’re interested in something with a weathered blue jean look, the Tommy Hilfiger Original Ronnie Athletic Fit Jean might be your gig.

Best *Black* Slim Fit Jeans 11. Levi’s Men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans Levi\’s

Price: $49.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

We’re starting our Best Black Slim Fit Jeans section with a pair that is extremely popular. More than 5,500 reviews with a 4.2 (out of 5-star) rating average. According to Levi’s, the 511s are “a great alternative to the skinny jean — you’ll get the same lean look with added comfort.” That’s pretty much describing the difference between any slim fits and skinny jeans so, duh, Levi’s. But we do want to thank Levi’s for a fashion tip: “For a laid-back daytime look, try a slightly scrunched leg and sneakers. Once night rolls around, try a 2-inch cuff with a Chelsea boot.” The jeans are 99 percent cotton and one percent Elastane so they do have some stretch and, therefore, comfort. They do have a medium rise, meaning they sit just below the waist and they are slim cut from hip to ankle. Leg opening is 14.5″ and they’re zip fly/button closure. There are so many colors available in this style…we lost count. Okay, there are 39.

Price: $39.21-$69.50 (depending on size/color selected)

12. Wrangler Men’s Cowboy Cut Slim Fit Jean

Wrangler

If you watched one of the videos above in the intro — the piece featuring Brock from The Modest Man — you’ll remember that he talked about the differences in fit from manufacturer to manufacturer. This is a great case in point. Wrangler’s Cowboy Cut Slim Fit Jean aren’t quite as “slim” as other slim fit cuts. However, they do have a slim seat, thigh and knee and this pair does feature a straight leg opening. A significant difference between the Wranglers and the other brands in our Slim Fit section is the fact that these feature a high rise, meaning the waist will be “normal” (not low) and just under the belly button. These are “Shadow Black” but they come in 22 different colors. They feature Wrangler’s 5-pocket styling with the “W” stitch on the back pocket.

13. Joe’s Jeans Kinetic Slim Fit Jean

Joe\’s Jeans

Price: $21.50-$64 (depending on size/color selected)

If you’re looking to move from a relaxed fit to a slim fit, these might be the place to start. Reason? They’re very stretchy, yet they have that definitive slim fit look. The Joe’s Jeans are 75 percent cotton, 16 percent poly, six percent Lycra Spandex and three percent Elastane. (It’s the Spandex and Elastane that provide the stretch.) These jeans are called “Griffith” color, but we’re just sayin’ they’re black. You can get this style of Joe’s Jeans in 10 different colors. According to Joe’s, their slim fits were “created for the man looking for something slightly narrower but not quite a skinny fit.” These have a 14.5″ leg opening,

Price: $94.98-$255.15 (depending on size/color selected)

14. Diesel Sleenker Slim-Leg Jean

Diesel

Diesel gives its jeans some odd names and the Sleenker’s no exception. It’s also a KA, rock solid pair of black slim fits. The color is an “uninterrupted wash,” meaning that there aren’t any irregularities. They’re 98 percent cotton, two percent Elastane, so it has some stretch. Five pocket styling and tonal stitching. You do have to hand wash this pair but they’re worth it.

Best Relaxed Fit Jeans

Price: $125.99-$142.79 (depending on size selected)

Relaxed Fit Jeans are always a safe bet when it comes to comfort. The danger, though, is that you’ll focus too much on comfort and end up with jeans that just don’t look as good as they could. To be honest, we’ve always been a relaxed jeans kinda guy, but we’ve also always noticed that we gotta pull the pants up a lot…that we can too often feel the butt-crack breeze when we bend over…that we’re always feeling like we’re in “dad jeans.” No offense to the dads out there, but it is possible to be comfortable in a relaxed fit that fits well. First and foremost, make sure you get the right waist size so you don’t have to battle slippage if you’re beltless. Secondly, get the proper length so you won’t end up with a lot of fabric bunched up at the shoes. This is another case where you might want to take some extra time to scrutinize the leg opening size, the thigh size, etc. The leg opening on relaxed fits is usually in the 17″ to 20″ range.

Best *Blue* Relaxed Fit Jeans 15. 7 For All Mankind Austyn Relaxed Straight-Leg Jeans 7 For All Mankind

7 For All Mankind had a big impact on the luxury denim industry when the company was formed in 2000. The name refers to the fact that they think everyone should own seven pairs of their jeans. While that would be nice, we realize it would also take some time to build that kinda wardrobe (ka-ching!). So it’s fitting that you’re looking at this par of Austyn Relaxed Straight-Leg Jeans because you’re the kinda guy who wants to relax! These jeans are 98 percent cotton and two percent Spandex, so they’ve got the comfortable stretchability. The jeans are straight leg, so there isn’t a taper to the leg opening, which is 17.5″ They’re roomier through the hip and thigh. The Austyn’s have slight “whiskering” and fading through the thighs and feature some distressed appearance at the pocket and hem. Button closure and zip fly.

16. Silver Jeans Co. Zac Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jeans

Silver Jeans Co.

Price: $133.50-$178 (depending on size selected)

Silver Jeans Co. says it “handcrafts” its jeans with an emphasis toward “superior softness, stretch, and mobility.” The Zac cut is a relaxed fit that features straight legs (there is no tapering from the knee to the hem). It has a medium rise, so the pants sit just below the waist. The denim color is “Medium Indigo” and it has a bit of distressed, worn-in look to it, but not too much. Silver says these jeans are best for “athletic or medium builds.” The back pockets are embroidered with Silver Jeans Co.’s signature S-scroll stitching.

Price: $99

17. True Religion Big T Relaxed Jeans in Stone Grunge

True Religion

These relaxed jeans from True Religion are straight legged and 100 percent cotton. The color — “Stone Grunge” — features pretty significant “feathering” in the hip area and they do have a worn-in appearance. The leg opening is 17.5″, so they’re not like a boot cut. The jeans feature True Religion’s “red stitch” highlights, not the least of which is the company’s signature stitching on the back pockets. The rise in the jeans is 10.25″ so they will ride pretty close to a man’s natural waistline.

Best *Black* Relaxed Fit Jeans 18. Levi’s Men’s 560 Comfort-Fit Jean Levi\’s

Price: $188-$198 (depending on size selected)

What we like most about this style from Levi’s is the fact that it has a slightly tapered leg. It is a relaxed fit and it is roomy through the seat and the thigh, but with the slight taper, it lends to a slimmer look. (To make the best use of this feature, make sure to wear the pants so they break right at the top of the shoes, rather than bunching up…which would defeat the purpose.) These black jeans have a regular rise and a zip fly with a button closure. Five pocket styling with Levi’s signature arcuate stitching on the back pockets.

Price: $33.99-$69.50 (depending on size/color selected)

19. Level 7 Relaxed Bootcut Jeans

Level 7

These may be the most distressed-fabric jeans of the list. The Level 7 Relaxed Bootcut features a mid-rise. They’re relaxed through the knee and the thigh and the leg opening is 19″. Level 7 says the whiskering (the lines and streaks that gives the fabric its “lived in” look) is “so natural it looks like you’ve had them for years.” The white stitching stands out somewhat, especially on the backside, which also features Level 7’s signature look for the back pockets.

20. Lee Men’s Relaxed Straight Leg Jean

Lee

Price: $63.75

These black, 100 percent cotton numbers from Lee are just about as classic as you can get when it comes to a relaxed straight leg jean. They’re not boot cut — the pants don’t flare (or taper) from the knee to the hem. The leg opening is 17″. The pants feature a zip fly and a button closure and five-pocket styling. And, of course, that big old “Lee” patch on the back waist. If the black joints aren’t your thing, you can get this jean in 23 other colors.

Price: $14-$86.81 (depending on size/color selected)