21 Best Scrubs for Men: The Ultimate List

Nurses and doctors have been wearing scrubs to work for decades with the original design for the uniform first appearing in operating rooms in the 1940s. Scrubs were designed to help with creating sterile environments in hospitals and are typically paired with white shoes . Nowadays there are thousands of colors of scrubs and they are available in all sizes. This list features the best of the best in scrubs for men.

With so many professions requiring the use of scrubs as a work uniform, there is a growing demand for comfortable, stylish scrubs for men that won't break the bank. According to a poll conducted by Indeed.com, there are at least 21 different occupations that require that scrubs be worn to work. So if you or a guy you know happens to be a dentist, dental hygienist, doctor, nurse, veterinarian, or other healthcare workers, this list is going to prove incredibly useful.

The numbers don't lie. there are close to 37 million men in America that wear some kind of uniform to work. A lot of those millions are scrub wearers. Between working long hours and some folks working 7 days a week, guys are looking for lightweight, durable, and easy to maintain scrubs to wear to their shifts. Things have changed in the world of scrubs since the early 1940s. The demand is greater and the desire for colorful, stylish, and fun scrub options has increased exponentially. So, now when you are shopping for the perfect pair(s) of scrubs, there are more than enough size and color choices to choose from. To save you a lot of time and money, we have done the heavy lifting and found the best of the best in scrubs for all kinds of occupations.

What are the Most Colorful Scrubs for Men?

Green and blue used to be the only two colors you could get scrubs in. Then the color selection expanded to include taupe, which was originally worn by healthcare workers in the mental health fields because the color was said to be more soothing than brighter greens and blues. Nowadays you can find scrubs in hundreds of different colors and designs, which really help break up the fact that you are wearing a similar outfit to work every day.

M&M scrubs are brightly colored, fun scrubs that will help you to stand out while at work. With 24 available colors, it is no wonder why these are some of the most popular scrubs on Amazon. With tons of great reviews and a relatively low price point for a top and bottom set, this is a great pair of scrubs to stock up on so you don't find yourself doing laundry every three days. You could buy a different color and have enough scrubs for nearly a month of work without having to clean them.

Another great pair of scrubs that features a ton of bright and cheery colors are WonderWink scrubs. There are 34 different sizing options so there should be a good fit for every kind of guy. This brand also has 15 available colors at the time of publication. With bright blues and reds and greens available you are going to want to buy multiple pairs and really bolster your current work wardrobe. There is no shame in making sure you have a bunch of really fun work clothes to make clocking in even more exciting.

Sivvian scrubs are more like traditional scrubs than most of the others on this list with one major exception. They come in some awesome colors. The featured pair of scrubs in this list is bright blue which is a different take on the classic scrub blue. The great thing about these scrubs is that they aren't terribly expensive so loading your virtual shopping cart with them is easy. Adding to your existing wardrobe will only make getting ready for work every day more fun and the extended options will definitely put a smile on your face.

What are the Most Durable Scrubs for Men?

Durability and comfort are almost equal when scrub wearers are asked what is most important when buying scrubs. Obviously, you want a pair of scrubs that you can wear during a 24-hour shift and still feel comfortable in them, however, if the scrubs aren't durable, then they won't last long enough for you to truly get your money's worth. You are going to find a lot of poly-cotton blends in this list as well as some elastic or spandex mixes. The addition of spandex and other stretchy materials to other fabrics helps make the newer generation of scrubs fit better, move easier, and keep them feeling great all day/night long.

The Tafford Active Stretch Scrubs is one of the most comfortable and stretchy pairs of scrubs on this list. The scrubs are designed to move the way your body does so there won't be any restriction on what you can do while wearing them. This kind of comfort makes them a popular choice on Amazon and has folks coming back to buy second, third, and fourth pairs of scrubs to add to their arsenal. You are going to love the way these scrubs fit and feel throughout the day. Make sure you pay close attention to the sizing charts so you get the perfect size for your body.

Landau scrubs are made with polyester and cotton, but it is what is done to the cotton that makes these scrubs special. Combed cotton is softer cotton that you can really feel when wearing these scrubs. Still lightweight and versatile, the softer cotton doesn't take away from the scrubs overall performance, and the polyester foundation of these scrubs will ensure that they are going to be just as tough as any other pair. This fabric blend is not only tough but is also easy to clean and will last years if taken care of properly.

The Adar scrubs brand is a pretty popular one on Amazon and for good reason. These scrubs come with great reviews, are available in a number of sizes and colors, and are made with spandex so they stretch and fit perfectly to your specific body type. While the spandex in the makeup of these scrubs helps with movement, it also helps with durability too. Stains are easy to wash away and colors don't fade as easily as with other materials. These scrubs are a home run for any worker that needs something colorful, lightweight, comfy, and versatile.