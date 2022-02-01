21 Best Scrubs for Men: The Ultimate List

Nurses and doctors have been wearing scrubs to work for decades with the original design for the uniform first appearing in operating rooms in the 1940s. Scrubs were designed to help with creating sterile environments in hospitals and are typically paired with white shoes. Nowadays there are thousands of colors of scrubs and they are available in all sizes. This list features the best of the best in scrubs for men.
1. Sivvan Unisex ScrubsPrice: $29.99
Cons:
- Multiple colors
- Durable
- Comfortable
- More than enough sizes
- Comes in complete set
- No big & tall sizes
- Minimal pockets in pants
- Shoes not included
Any healthcare worker knows that a great pair of scrubs has to both be versatile and come in a bunch of great colors. Finding the right color and size can be difficult, but the first pair on this list has multiple sizes and colors available so you can reinforce your work clothes wardrobe pretty quickly. Most of the time a healthcare worker will have to buy the tops and bottoms separately. Not with these scrubs. The V-neck top and comfy bottoms come in one pack. We went the extra mile to find you the best scrubs to buy for yourself, or as a gift to your favorite healthcare professional.
Find more Sivvan Unisex Scrubs information and reviews here.
2. Dagacci Scrubs Medical UniformPrice: $23.49
Cons:
- Quality materials
- Comfortable
- Versartile
- Easy to wash
- Multiple colors available
- No big & tall sizes
- Solid colors only
- Made with minimal spandex
Finding a complete scrubs set with awesome colors and sizes can be kind of difficult. Luckily we have done all of the hard work for you. Dagacci scrubs are made with a cotton and polyester blend that makes them super comfortable as well as durable. They are available in a number of sizes and can be washed with the rest of your laundry so no need to do a special load. Don’t hesitate to purchase multiple pairs of these bad boys. They are crazy affordable and stocking up on quality workwear will only benefit you in the long run.
Find more Dagacci Scrubs Medical Uniform information and reviews here.
3. M&M SCRUBS
Cons:
- Easy maintenance
- Lightweight
- Soft
- Durable
- Comfortable
- Minimal pants pockets
- No big & tall sizes
- Solid colors only
M&M Scrubs has designed a comfortable pair of scrubs that you can wear and wash every single day without fading or shrinking. The scrubs themselves are made of a polycotton fabric that is light and airy while also being tough and versatile. The drawstring waist closure is actually a favorite among medical professionals because it stays tighter longer and keeps the pants from sliding or falling.
Being that there are a bunch of great colors and sizes available these scrubs are going to make the guy on your gift-giving list super happy. If you are buying for yourself, rest assured that these scrubs are built to last and are as easy to maintain as they are to wear to work during a monster 20-hour shift. Invest in a pair of scrubs you can trust.
4. Adar Addition Go-Basic Scrub Set for MenPrice: $53.99
Cons:
- Spandex materials
- Versatile
- Stretchy
- Machine washable
- Comfortable
- No big and tall sizes
- No patterns, solid colors only
- Limited pockets on tops
Adar scrubs are some of the most comfortable scrubs on the planet and that is because the scrubs are not only made with soft polyester but also with spandex. The spandex allows these scrubs to move and stretch without restricting the wearer. The poly-spandex blend is the ideal mix of fabrics for both comfort and versatility.
With multiple colors and sizes available this brand of scrubs is one of the more popular among healthcare professionals. Even after a long and somewhat messy shift, you can throw these scrubs in the laundry with the rest of your clothes and know that when you take them out of the dryer they will be just as comfy and durable as they were when you took them off.
Find more Adar Addition Go-Basic Scrub Set for Men information and reviews here.
5. Natural Uniforms Comfortable Fit Men's Scrubs
Cons:
- Drawstring waistband
- Poly-cotton blend
- Comfy
- Machine washable
- Versatile
- No spandex or elastic in fabric
- Not available in patterns
- No bigger and taller sizes
If you have been on the hunt for a great and trusty pair of scrubs that are available in multiple colors and sizes then you have come to the right place. With ten total colors available you could wear a new pair every day of the week and have a few more ready to go at a moment’s notice. These uber comfy and insanely durable scrubs feature 8 pockets in the scrub tops alone.
Totally machine washable and featuring the classic drawstring waistband these scrubs are as true to the original 1940s scrubs as they can be while also being much easier to clean, much more comfortable, and featuring about 8 more colors than the originals. Do yourself a favor and get a few pairs to bolster your already existing scrub wardrobe, and don’t forget a great pair of white shoes to go with.
Find more Natural Uniforms Comfortable Fit Men's Scrubs information and reviews here.
6. Landau Unisex Scrub SetPrice: $35.79
Cons:
- Combed cotton
- Reversible top
- Comfortable
- Fit nicely
- Multiple colors
- No patterns available
- Minimal pockets in reversible top
- Bottoms not reversible
And now for something completely different. This pair of scrubs pulled off something that is so simple yet so ingenious that the rest of the scrub manufacturers are going to have to follow suit. The V-Neck top on these scrubs is actually reversible. This will give you one extra day or wear or give you the ability to flip the top should it get dirty in the first few minutes or hours of work.
The combination of polyester and combed cotton is perfect for long hours wearing the same clothes without being able to change and/or shower. The combed cotton is extra soft so you can wear these scrubs for long 20-hour shifts without chaffing or irritation. There are multiple sizes and colors available and you can even mix and match top and pant sizes.
Find more Landau Unisex Scrub Set information and reviews here.
7. Carhartt Men's 2-Tone Raglan Sleeve Scrub TopPrice: $32.43
Cons:
- Trusted brand
- Very durable
- Comfortable
- Pants have tons of colors
- Pants featured in multiple sizes
- Not sold as a set
- Shoes not included
- Hard to match shirt and pant sizes
While this may look like a review on only the Carhartt scrub top, there is a link to the bottoms that go with this top right here. The ripstop pants are indestructible. They won’t rip, tear, fade or disintegrate over time. They are available in 19 different colors and 21 total-sizing options. When shopping for these scrub pants, really look into the sizes to make sure you get the perfect pair.
As for the top. The Carhartt two-tone scrub top is a nice departure from the solid-colored tops we have seen all of our lives. The poly-spandex blend is a trusted mix of fabrics and one of the more comfortable choices you can make when investing in scrubs. There are multiple colors and sizing options and you can even mix and match with the ripstop pants above. Create your own scrub set with Carhartt.
Find more Carhartt Men's 2-Tone Raglan Sleeve Scrub Top information and reviews here.
8. Tafford Active Stretch Men's Jogger Scrub SetPrice: $39.98
Cons:
- Bigger sizes available
- Multiple colors
- Durable
- Lightweight
- Tons of pockets
- Pants available in jogger only
- Limited stretch to the scrubs
- Solid colors only
There are male nurses and doctors of all shapes and sizes so it stands to reason that there should be scrubs to fit all shapes and sizes including the bigger and taller men out there. Luckily, the folks at Tafford Active made a great fitting and comfortable pair of scrubs that come in sizes as large as 3XL.
The 2-pocket V-neck and the 6-pocket drawstring jogger pants are a great combination for the modern healthcare worker. The jogger pant has become one of the more popular fits in the pants world so it makes sense that scrubs have now become available in joggers. These scrubs are as fashionable as they are durable so stock up and make sure you never run out of a pair of quality scrubs again.
Find more Tafford Active Stretch Men’s Jogger Scrub Set information and reviews here.
9. WonderWink W123 Men's Top & Flat Front Pant Scrub SetPrice: $46.96
Cons:
- 34 different sizes
- 15 different colors
- Stretchy material
- Comfortable
- Durable
- No patterns available
- May experience slight shrinking when washed
- Cold water recommended
These awesome scrub sets from WonderWink have so much going on that you might want to sit down to get this full review. There are a total of 34 different size combinations from XS/petite sizes to bigger and taller sizes. With all of these available sizes, there should definitely be a great fit for any kind of guy. Also, there are 15 different colors available in most sizes. The options are almost endless.
The micro-poly material provides a stretch and movement that is unrivaled by most scrub sets. Typically healthcare professionals find a brand of scrub bottoms they like and then they have to find a top that they equally like. WonderWink made buying scrubs super easy by designing a great SET that will do everything you want it to and more.
Find more WonderWink W123 Men's Top & Flat Front Pant Scrub Set information and reviews here.
10. Elements Select Men's Scrubs SetPrice: $43.95
Cons:
- Stretchy
- Comfortable
- Durable
- Easy to wash
- D-ring equipped pocket
- No multi-color options
- Not reversible
- Less pockets than other brands
A great pair of scrubs can really change the way a worker feels during the course of a long shift. Regardless of if you are a veterinarian a dentist or a hospital worker, the right pair of scrubs is out there and the chances are they are on this list. This set from Alexander’s Uniforms is from the Essentials collection. A lightweight, comfortable, and easy-to-wash set of scrubs for men.
The polyester and spandex fabrics blend is one we have discussed before because of how comfortable these scrubs are. The spandex helps the fabric to stretch and shift with the body’s natural movements. The stretchability is a fan favorite for scrubs wearers. Available in 5 different sizes and 3 different colors you can really stock up on scrubs without breaking the bank.
Find more Elements Select Men's Scrubs Set information and reviews here.
11. Cherokee Workwear Professionals Men ScrubsPrice: $50.96
Cons:
- Comfortable
- Multiple sizes
- Cargo pant
- Stretchy
- Versatile
- Only 3 colors available
- No big and tall sizes
- Solid colors only
The V-Neck and the cargo pant seem to be the most popular combination for scrubs sets. Both are comfortable and provide a utility that other combos can’t. The mix of comfort and versatility is a must-have in professions that wear scrubs daily. Matching those fits with ample size and color options provides a scrubs wearer with more options than they are typically used to.
Being able to mix and match tops and bottoms is a big help to those that wear scrubs. Changing the color scheme can help break the monotony of everyday work. Being comfortable is a big help to breaking the cycle as well. The poly-cotton and spandex mix provides both breathability and stretch to make this sext one of the more comfortable that you can buy.
Find more Cherokee Workwear Professionals Men Scrubs information and reviews here.
12. Medgear Men's Stretch 12-Pocket Utility Scrub SetPrice: $28.99
Cons:
- Utility
- 12-pockets
- Multiple size choices
- Stretchy
- Durable
- No patterns or festive color schemes
- Not reversible
- Should be washed with cold water
Before we tell you anything else about these scrubs the first thing you should know is that the set has 12 pockets. The days of carrying stuff and not being able to transport everything you need are over. Secondly, you should know that there are multiple colors and sizes available too. This is a quality pair of scrubs at a great price.
More from the poly-cotton blend design, which seems to be one of the more popular fabric combinations when it comes to this style of clothing. There is also a bit of spandex in the makeup of these scrubs. The stretchy and comfortable scrub build is a saving grace among vets, dentists, and healthcare workers. When you wear the same clothes during super long shifts you need to have a pair that you trust.
Find more Medgear Men's Stretch 12-Pocket Utility Scrub Set information and reviews here.
13. Tropi Men's Scrub SetPrice: $14.99
Cons:
- Less expensive
- Quality materials
- 12 different colors
- Lightweight
- Multiple sizes
- No big and tall options
- Not reversible
- No patterns available
Are you scrub shopping but don’t have a ton of cash to spend? Maybe you are looking for a more budget-friendly option than the $25-$50 pairs of scrubs out there? Maybe you’re just buying scrubs for a costume or one-time wear? Regardless of the reason, nobody is going to give you a hard time trying to save a little coin. In fact, we have a bargain set of scrubs on this list that will definitely do the trick.
These scrubs are available in multiple colors and sizes and have some of the fit and function of the bigger, more expensive brands. Each set has a ton of pockets so you never have to carry or leave something behind again. The lightweight materials will give these scrubs even more comfort throughout the day and the ability to machine wash them makes these scrubs the best bang for your buck out there.
Find more Tropi Men's Scrub Set information and reviews here.
14. Maevn EON Active Men's Scrub SetPrice: $56.98
Cons:
- Fashionable
- Comfortable
- Versatile
- Easy to clean
- Stretchy
- Limited color choices
- Not available in a jogger pant
- No big and tall sizes
The days of baggy one-size-fits-most scrubs pants are over. Nowadays scrub pants are much more form-fitting. The reason for this is two-fold. First, the form-fitting scrub pant looks better in most cases than the baggy, saggy scrub pants of yesteryear. Secondly, the chances of getting these pants caught on something while walking through a hospital or dentist’s office decreases the less baggy they are.
This is a totally unique mix of fabrics used to produce these pants. Check it out. Polyester, Rayon, and Elasterell-P. This means these pants are nearly indestructible, they are comfortable, easy to wash and they also move and bend and stretch with the person that is wearing them. Scrub pants have definitely evolved over time and these pants are further proof of that fact.
Find more Maevn EON Active Men's Scrub Set information and reviews here.
15. M&M Scrubs Men's Scrub Set
Cons:
- Bright colors
- 24 total colors
- Big and tall sizes
- Colors won't fade
- Easy to maintain
- No patterns available
- No spandex in materials
- Shoes not included
We all have that one coworker that wears brighter, louder colors so much it has become part of their personality. If you can’t think of who at your workplace this might be, then it could very well be you. There is no shame in adding a little flair to a typically mundane uniform. This set of M&M scrubs comes in some seriously wild colors.
From bright orange to pink to purple to lime green, there are 24 bright and fun colors to choose from. Don’t panic thinking about those colors running or fading either, color-fast fabric will make you forget about losing brightness and have you enjoying your day. If sizing is an issue no worries, there are a ton of sizing options from small to big and tall.
Find more M&M Scrubs Men's Scrub Set information and reviews here.
With so many professions requiring the use of scrubs as a work uniform, there is a growing demand for comfortable, stylish scrubs for men that won't break the bank. According to a poll conducted by Indeed.com, there are at least 21 different occupations that require that scrubs be worn to work. So if you or a guy you know happens to be a dentist, dental hygienist, doctor, nurse, veterinarian, or other healthcare workers, this list is going to prove incredibly useful.
The numbers don't lie. there are close to 37 million men in America that wear some kind of uniform to work. A lot of those millions are scrub wearers. Between working long hours and some folks working 7 days a week, guys are looking for lightweight, durable, and easy to maintain scrubs to wear to their shifts. Things have changed in the world of scrubs since the early 1940s. The demand is greater and the desire for colorful, stylish, and fun scrub options has increased exponentially. So, now when you are shopping for the perfect pair(s) of scrubs, there are more than enough size and color choices to choose from. To save you a lot of time and money, we have done the heavy lifting and found the best of the best in scrubs for all kinds of occupations.
What are the Most Colorful Scrubs for Men?
Green and blue used to be the only two colors you could get scrubs in. Then the color selection expanded to include taupe, which was originally worn by healthcare workers in the mental health fields because the color was said to be more soothing than brighter greens and blues. Nowadays you can find scrubs in hundreds of different colors and designs, which really help break up the fact that you are wearing a similar outfit to work every day.
M&M scrubs are brightly colored, fun scrubs that will help you to stand out while at work. With 24 available colors, it is no wonder why these are some of the most popular scrubs on Amazon. With tons of great reviews and a relatively low price point for a top and bottom set, this is a great pair of scrubs to stock up on so you don't find yourself doing laundry every three days. You could buy a different color and have enough scrubs for nearly a month of work without having to clean them.
Another great pair of scrubs that features a ton of bright and cheery colors are WonderWink scrubs. There are 34 different sizing options so there should be a good fit for every kind of guy. This brand also has 15 available colors at the time of publication. With bright blues and reds and greens available you are going to want to buy multiple pairs and really bolster your current work wardrobe. There is no shame in making sure you have a bunch of really fun work clothes to make clocking in even more exciting.
Sivvian scrubs are more like traditional scrubs than most of the others on this list with one major exception. They come in some awesome colors. The featured pair of scrubs in this list is bright blue which is a different take on the classic scrub blue. The great thing about these scrubs is that they aren't terribly expensive so loading your virtual shopping cart with them is easy. Adding to your existing wardrobe will only make getting ready for work every day more fun and the extended options will definitely put a smile on your face.
What are the Most Durable Scrubs for Men?
Durability and comfort are almost equal when scrub wearers are asked what is most important when buying scrubs. Obviously, you want a pair of scrubs that you can wear during a 24-hour shift and still feel comfortable in them, however, if the scrubs aren't durable, then they won't last long enough for you to truly get your money's worth. You are going to find a lot of poly-cotton blends in this list as well as some elastic or spandex mixes. The addition of spandex and other stretchy materials to other fabrics helps make the newer generation of scrubs fit better, move easier, and keep them feeling great all day/night long.
The Tafford Active Stretch Scrubs is one of the most comfortable and stretchy pairs of scrubs on this list. The scrubs are designed to move the way your body does so there won't be any restriction on what you can do while wearing them. This kind of comfort makes them a popular choice on Amazon and has folks coming back to buy second, third, and fourth pairs of scrubs to add to their arsenal. You are going to love the way these scrubs fit and feel throughout the day. Make sure you pay close attention to the sizing charts so you get the perfect size for your body.
Landau scrubs are made with polyester and cotton, but it is what is done to the cotton that makes these scrubs special. Combed cotton is softer cotton that you can really feel when wearing these scrubs. Still lightweight and versatile, the softer cotton doesn't take away from the scrubs overall performance, and the polyester foundation of these scrubs will ensure that they are going to be just as tough as any other pair. This fabric blend is not only tough but is also easy to clean and will last years if taken care of properly.
The Adar scrubs brand is a pretty popular one on Amazon and for good reason. These scrubs come with great reviews, are available in a number of sizes and colors, and are made with spandex so they stretch and fit perfectly to your specific body type. While the spandex in the makeup of these scrubs helps with movement, it also helps with durability too. Stains are easy to wash away and colors don't fade as easily as with other materials. These scrubs are a home run for any worker that needs something colorful, lightweight, comfy, and versatile.
